MENAFN - The Conversation) Ten years ago this month, the magnitude 7.8 Kaikōura earthquake suddenly transformed landscapes across New Zealand's upper South Island.

One of the most dramatic changes occurred along the Kaikōura Peninsula, where stretches of rocky coastline were lifted above the tides.

By chance, scientists had already been measuring erosion along the peninsula's rocky shores for more than four decades, giving them a rare opportunity to compare how quickly the coastline was wearing away before and after the earthquake.

Now, drawing on more than 50 years of measurements, our new research shows that erosion rates more than doubled following the earthquake's abrupt uplift.

The findings also suggest that erosion can erase evidence of earlier earthquakes much faster than previously assumed – potentially leaving gaps in the geological record used to estimate future earthquake hazards.

Half a century of coastal research

Cliffs and shore platforms are common on New Zealand's coasts. These platforms are wide, relatively flat rock surfaces at the base of cliffs that become exposed at low tide.

They provide important habitats for marine life and a natural playground for families exploring rock pools. Rock coasts might appear relatively permanent, but they are continually eroded and weathered by waves, water, salt and animals such as limpets.

Geomorphologists study how these processes erode bedrock and shape coastlines. Shore platforms also provide evidence of changes in sea level and shoreline position caused by earthquakes.

In 1973, pioneering coastal geomorphologist Bob Kirk of the University of Canterbury began measuring erosion on Kaikōura Peninsula's shore platforms, who died in 2024, used an innovative instrument called a micro-erosion meter, which allowed him to measure precisely how quickly the rock surfaces were wearing away.

His results, published in 1977, showed that, on average, the platforms were lowered by about 1.5 mm per year. This might not seem much on human timescales, but over several thousand years it adds up.

In 1993, the monitoring network was expanded, and measurements have continued over subsequent decades. By 2016, the network had provided 43 years of data, showing an average erosion rate of about 1 mm per year, slightly less than Kirk's original number.

We attribute this difference to the longer record and the loss of some very fast-eroding sites. Despite this, erosion rates remained broadly consistent before the earthquake.

How an earthquake changed the coastline

On November 14 2016, the Kaikōura earthquake lifted the peninsula by about a metre, raising parts of the shore platforms above the tide and creating a landform we call a marine terrace.

These terraces can be found around New Zealand's coast and in other countries where tectonic processes cause uplift. Sequences of marine terraces resemble steps, each representing an episode of uplift.

Using dating techniques, geologists can reconstruct the timing of past earthquakes from the age, number and heights of these terraces, and use evidence of uplift to help estimate their magnitude.

But there's a complication. If the uplift is about the same as the tidal range, the edge of the new marine terrace can remain connected to a shore platform still exposed to the tides.

Erosion then continues to wear down the platform and eat back into the terrace. For the terrace to survive as evidence of the earthquake, another uplift event must raise it beyond the reach of the sea.

So, how long does it take for erosion to remove a newly formed marine terrace?Since 2016, we have measured the monitoring network 27 times. In 2024, we passed the 50-year milestone, making Kaikōura the world's longest-running record of shore platform erosion.

Overall, we found erosion rates more than doubled after the earthquake, to around 2.5mm per year.

The uplift exposed rock surfaces to different weathering processes, including drying, temperature changes and salt crystallisation. Mudstone surfaces were particularly vulnerable, eroding more than twice as fast as limestone.

We used the new erosion rate to predict how long it would take for the metre-high marine terrace to disappear.

However, erosion is expected to slow over time. Accounting for this, we calculated that the new terrace could disappear within about 550 years.

But other processes are important. One is sea-level rise. Another is a quirk of geology: despite the sudden uplift, Kaikōura Peninsula gradually subsides between earthquakes.

Adding this subsidence and sea-level rise to the calculation reduces the estimated time to just 200 years.

That gives us a window of 200–550 years, shorter than the estimated time between major earthquakes capable of creating these terraces. It's therefore probable that the new terrace will disappear before another earthquake can preserve it.

What disappearing terraces mean for earthquake records

Our findings show that a marine terrace can be eroded away before the next earthquake.

If one or more terraces have disappeared from a site, we may unknowingly underestimate how frequently large earthquakes occurred in the past.

We may also overestimate their magnitude if the uplift produced by several earthquakes is mistakenly attributed to a single event.

This could affect seismic hazard models, which rely partly on geological evidence to estimate the likelihood of future earthquakes.

More than 50 years after Bob Kirk first asked how quickly shore platforms erode, our measurements are helping us answer a much bigger question: how complete are marine terrace records of earthquakes?