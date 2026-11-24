MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectral AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDAI) (“Spectral AI” or the“Company”), an artificial intelligence (AI) company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, today highlighted its participation at the 46ICMM World Congress of Military Medicine (“ICMM Congress”), held November 9-13, 2026 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

The largest and most influential gathering of its kind in the Middle East and the wider region, the ICMM Congress unites senior military medical leaders, healthcare professionals, researchers, academics, and industry partners from across the globe. The event serves as a platform for sharing knowledge, exploring the latest advances in operational medicine, field surgery, disaster response, humanitarian health, and emerging medical technologies. This year's ICMM Congress drew more than 2,000 delegates and 300 speakers from more than 130 countries.

Spectral AI's FDA-cleared DeepView AITM System for burn indication was on display at this year's event. In addition, Jeffrey Carter, MD, FACS, FABA, Director of Trauma and Burn Services at University Medical Center of New Orleans and former President of the American Burn Association, also highlighted the device in his presentation,“Artificial Intelligence Training & Validation of Multi-Spectral Imaging Device for Evaluation of Burn Wounds.”

“As we roll out our commercial strategy - with first sales of the DeepView AI System expected by year end 2026 - this year's ICMM Congress provided a valuable opportunity to engage directly with military medical leaders and healthcare professionals from around the world,” said Vincent Capone, Chief Executive Officer.“With our FDA-cleared DeepView AI System for burn assessment on display and Dr. Jeffrey Carter presenting the research behind the technology, we are building awareness of our technology's ability to support faster, more informed treatment decisions, deepening relationships with the global medical community, and exploring opportunities to translate that engagement into future adoption.”

“It was a privilege to present DeepView AI's training and validation studies at the International Congress on Military Medicine, with representatives from more than 130 countries in attendance,” said Dr. Jeffrey Carter.“The opportunity to share this work with the international military medical community reinforces the importance of technologies like DeepView AI in advancing burn assessment, triage, and treatment across both military and civilian environments.”

About the DeepView AI TM System

Spectral AI's DeepView AI System is a non-invasive, predictive medical device that combines multispectral imaging with a proprietary AI algorithm to assess the healing potential of areas within burn wounds. It was granted De Novo Classification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May 2026 and received its initial UKCA (UK Conformity Assessed) authorization in the United Kingdom in February 2024. The DeepView AI System provides physicians with an immediate, data-driven assessment of whether areas within burn wounds are unlikely to heal within 21 days and may require significant medical intervention, enabling earlier and more informed treatment decisions. The image acquisition takes 0.2 seconds, and all image processing and AI model classification takes approximately 20 to 25 seconds. The DeepView AI System is trained and tested against a proprietary and clinically validated database of over 340 billion pixels of burn wound image data.

About Spectral AI

Spectral AI, Inc. is a Dallas-based predictive AI company focused on medical diagnostics for faster and more accurate treatment decisions in wound care, with initial applications involving patients with burns. The Company is working to revolutionize the management of wound care by“Seeing the Unknown®” with its DeepView AI System. The DeepView AI System is a predictive diagnostic device that offers physicians an objective and immediate assessment of a wound's healing potential prior to treatment or other medical intervention. With algorithm-driven results and a goal to exceed the current standard of care, the DeepView AI System provides fast and accurate treatment insights to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. For more information about the DeepView AI System, visit

The Company's contract with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) is held and performed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Spectral MD. References to the contract, associated awards, related revenue, business opportunities, obligations, and other relevant factors should be understood to refer to Spectral MD as the contracting party unless otherwise indicated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the expected timing of first commercial sales of the DeepView AI System and our ability to translate customer engagement into sales. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements as a result of various factors, including those described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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