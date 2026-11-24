MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead program REM-422, an orally available mRNA degrader targeting MYB, on track for multiple clinical readouts in 2027 ahead of potential NDA submission as early as the second half 2027Updated REM-422 data presented at ENA 2026 showed 57% overall response rate and durable responses at recommended Phase 2 dose in biomarker-positive adenoid cystic carcinoma

Strong financial foundation expected to fund operations into 2028

Shares to begin trading on Nasdaq under ticker symbol“RMTX” on November 25, 2026

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remix Therapeutics, Inc. (“Remix”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing small molecule therapies to modulate RNA processing and address the underlying drivers of disease, today announced the completion of its previously announced merger with Passage Bio, Inc. (“Passage Bio”). The combined company will operate under the name Remix Therapeutics, Inc., and its shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 25, 2026, under the ticker symbol“RMTX.”

“Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Remix,” said Peter Smith, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Remix. "With the closing of this merger and financing, we are fully funded through the key data readouts for REM-422, the first oral mRNA degrader targeting MYB, a long-sought oncogenic driver in adenoid cystic carcinoma and certain blood cancers. The updated ARIA data presented last week at ENA, including durable responses in biomarker-positive patients, further strengthen our conviction in REM-422's potential. We believe these data have the potential to establish REM-422 as a meaningful new option for patients with few effective treatments. With the momentum of these collective achievements, 2027 is shaping up to be a pivotal year for Remix.”

On November 19, 2026, Remix reported updated Phase 1 data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 ARIA study of REM-422 in ACC in a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2026 EORTC-NCI-AACR (ENA) Symposium. At the recommended Phase 2 dose of 24 mg, the overall response rate was 57% (4 of 7 efficacy-evaluable biomarker-positive patients), and median progression-free survival had not been reached in biomarker-positive patients as of the August 24, 2026 data cutoff. The potentially registrational Phase 2 study is expected to complete enrollment by year-end 2026.

Immediately prior to the closing of the merger, Remix completed a previously announced private financing of approximately $100 million in gross proceeds from a syndicate of new investors led by Decheng Capital, with participation from Lynx1 Capital Management, Forge Life Science Partners, existing investors and other leading investment management firms. Remix previously received approximately $30 million of convertible promissory notes. Immediately prior to the closing of the merger, Remix received approximately $70.0 million in gross proceeds as part of this private financing. This financing, together with existing cash, is expected to support Remix's operations into 2028, including data from the potentially registrational Phase 2 trial of REM-422 in Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC), data from the Phase 1 trial in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) and progression of Remix's discovery pipeline.

Pursuant to the terms of the previously disclosed merger agreement, each outstanding share of Remix common stock was converted into the right to receive approximately 0.03 shares of common stock of the combined company, as adjusted for the reverse stock split of Passage Bio's common stock at a ratio of 1-for-6 shares, effected immediately prior to the merger. The new CUSIP number for the combined company following the reverse stock split and merger is 75961A106. Following the completion of the reverse stock split, the private placement, and the merger, there are approximately 7.2 million shares of the combined company's common stock and pre-funded warrants outstanding.

About REM-422

REM-422 is an investigational, potent, selective, oral small molecule designed to reduce MYB mRNA and subsequent protein expression. REM-422's proposed mechanism of action involves facilitating the incorporation of a poison exon into the MYB mRNA transcript, which is believed to lead to nonsense-mediated decay of the transcript. REM-422 is currently being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 ARIA (A study of REM-422 in Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, ACC) clinical trial (NCT06118086) and a Phase 1 clinical study in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS) (NCT06297941). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted REM-422 Orphan Drug Designation for ACC and AML and Fast Track designation for ACC.

About Remix Therapeutics

Remix Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RMTX) is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and address disease drivers at their origin. Remix's REMasterTM technology platform leverages data science, biomolecular sciences and chemistry approaches to identify orally administered compounds that modulate gene expression. Remix's therapeutic approach led to the discovery of REM-422, an investigational small molecule designed to modulate RNA processing in oncology, currently being evaluated in two clinical programs: the ARIA clinical study, a Phase 1/2 clinical study in adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) and a Phase 1 clinical study in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (HR-MDS).

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Remix's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future of its pipeline and business including, without limitation, the expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of Remix's product candidates, including REM-422, anticipated milestones and timing, use of proceeds, ability to fund operations into 2028, and the timing of the combined company's trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“would,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“likely,”“believe,”“estimate,”“project,”“intend,” and other similar expressions among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, risks related to those uncertainties and factors more fully described in Remix's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including its registration statement on Form S-4, most recently amended on October 8, 2026 and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 9, 2026). Except as required by applicable law, Remix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Media:

Kara Stephens-Weaver

Precision AQ

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Investors:

Will O'Connor

Precision AQ

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