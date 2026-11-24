MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contributes approximately $32.6 million of SBA 7(a) unguaranteed balances to a $100.0 million multi-lender rated securitization

MURRAY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the“Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the“Bank”), today announced that the Bank has completed the sale of the unguaranteed portions of U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) 7(a) loans, totaling approximately $32.6 million as of the August 31, 2026 cut-off date, into SOUP Trust 2026-FBC1 (the“Trust”), a multi-lender securitization of SBA 7(a) unguaranteed interests. The transaction closed on November 24, 2026.

The Trust issued approximately $100.0 million of Unguaranteed SBA Loan-Backed Notes (the“Notes”) in three classes, backed by approximately $124.8 million of unguaranteed interests in SBA 7(a) loans contributed by FinWise Bank and two other SBA lenders1. Each of the three classes of Notes has its own dedicated group that is secured by collateral originated by the respective contributing lender. Falcon Bridge Capital, LLC acted as asset manager for the transaction.

The loans contributed by the Bank form a separate collateral group that supports approximately $24.2 million of Class 2A Notes. All of the FinWise Bank loans were performing as of the cut-off date.

The Bank transferred the unguaranteed balances at par and received cash proceeds of approximately $22.9 million and a retained subordinated residual interest. Cash proceeds also reflect the Bank's pre-funded reserves, principal collections received after the cut-off date, and transaction expenses. The Bank will continue to service the loans and maintain its relationships with the small business borrowers.

“This transaction is a meaningful step in our effort to build a more capital-efficient sponsor bank,” said Jim Noone, Chief Executive Officer of FinWise Bancorp.“By converting a portion of our SBA unguaranteed balances to cash, we are reducing the amount of credit risk we hold on our balance sheet and freeing capital and liquidity to support the growth of our fintech partner programs, while keeping the servicing relationships with these small business owners. We appreciate the work of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Falcon Bridge and our fellow lenders in bringing this transaction to market.”

Following the transaction, the Bank's SBA unguaranteed balances held for investment would be approximately $60.6 million on a pro forma basis, compared to approximately $93.2 million at September 30, 2026. The Company expects to account for the transaction as a sale, subject to completion of its year-end review. The Company has not considered the impact of the transaction on its previously provided outlook. FinWise will provide additional detail when it reports fourth quarter and full year 2026 results.

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1 The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah, which wholly owns FinWise Bank, a Utah chartered state bank, and FinWise Investment LLC (together“FinWise”). FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. FinWise's existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face diversifying their funding sources and managing capital efficiency. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. FinWise is also expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRailsTM) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, FinWise is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance. For more information about FinWise visit

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