About BBOT BBOT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics targeting RAS and PI3Kα. BBOT has the goal of improving outcomes for patients with cancers driven by the most prevalent oncogenes in human tumors. For more information, please visit nd follow us on LinkedIn

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