MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities, a global leader in real estate investment, development and management, today announced the acquisition of 55 Stockton Street, an eight-story, 136,714-square-foot office and retail property in San Francisco's Union Square, for $50.5 million.

Located at the corner of Stockton and O'Farrell Streets, one block from Union Square, 55 Stockton was built in 1988 and renovated in 2023. The property comprises approximately 72,800 square feet of office space and 40,300 square feet of retail space, with floorplates ranging from approximately 10,200 to 15,200 square feet and ceiling heights of 15 to 22 feet. Existing office tenants include Chalk AI, Harness and Taylor & Associates Architects. With a 99 Walk Score and 100 Transit Score, 55 Stockton is exceptionally well positioned, surrounded by major shopping, dining, office and transportation destinations.

"We've been investing in San Francisco for many years, and we know the market and this neighborhood exceptionally well. 55 Stockton is exactly the kind of opportunity we look for: a high-quality asset in an irreplaceable location, with scale, flexibility and significant potential. Union Square is showing real momentum, and we intend to build a significant presence here,” said Joe Sitt, Chairman and CEO of Thor Equities Group.

The acquisition builds upon Thor's longstanding investment history in San Francisco. In Summer of 2026, Thor acquired 146 Geary Street, home to Bang & Olufsen's largest flagship store worldwide for $20.5M; and in 2022, the firm signed a long-term lease with Banana Republic at neighboring 152 Geary Street. Thor has also demonstrated a successful track record of repositioning landmark properties in the city through its ownership of the historic Phelan Building at 760 Market Street. During its ownership, Thor completed a comprehensive redevelopment of the approximately 250,000-square-foot mixed-use asset, modernizing the office floors to accommodate leading technology companies while enhancing the retail component with nationally recognized brands.

Thor's recent activity also includes the acquisition of multiple retail and office properties across the U.S. over the past few months, including 1359 Broadway in New York City for $218 million, 1165 Broadway in New York City for $56 million, and an office tower in Boca Raton for $63 million. Earlier this week Thor closed on development sites in Miami's Wynwood for $11.3 million with plans to develop a retail and residential project.

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About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Katie Smith Thor Equities Group...