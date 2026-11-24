NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC), an OTC Markets Group Inc. property, today announced the agenda for the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference, taking place December 1st – 3rd, 2026.

The three-day event features live presentations from company executives across gold, silver, copper, phosphate, uranium, rare earths and clean technology.

Attendance is free. Investors are encouraged to register in advance and complete the online system check before the event.

Qualified investors can request one-on-one meetings with participating company executives to discuss their projects and business strategies.

"Two dozen companies are presenting across three days, from early-stage explorers through to producers," said Greg Young, VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. "Investors can compare projects across gold, copper, silver and critical minerals, then request time with management directly."

Tuesday, December 1 Presentations

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 11:00 AM FireFly Metals Ltd. OTCID: FFMFF | ASX: FFM 11:30 AM Galantas Gold Corporation OTCID: GALKF | TSXV: GAL 12:00 PM TriStar Gold, Inc. OTCQB: TSGZF | TSXV: TSG 1:00 PM Getty Copper Inc. OTCQX: GTCDF | TSXV: GTC 1:30 PM K2 Gold Corp. OTCQX: KTGDF | TSXV: KTO 2:00 PM Collective Mining Ltd. Nasdaq: CNL | TSX: CNL



Wednesday, December 2 Presentations

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:00 AM OD6 Metals Limited OTCQB: ODSMF | ASX: OD6 9:30 AM Ecora Royalties PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR 10:00 AM West Point Gold Corp. OTCQX: WPGCF | TSXV: WPG 10:30 AM Critical One Energy Inc. OTCQB: CTLOF | CSE: CRTL 11:00 AM Liberty Gold Corp. OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD 11:30 AM Oreterra Metals Corp. OTCQB: OTMCF | TSXV: OTMC 12:00 PM Cartier Resources, Inc. OTCQB: ECRFF | TSXV: ECR 12:30 PM First Phosphate Corp. OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE, Nasdaq: PHOS 1:00 PM Greenland Resources Inc. OTCQX: GRLRF | TSX: MOLY 1:30 PM Star Gold Corp. OTCQB: SRGZ 2:00 PM Honey Badger Silver Inc. OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF 2:30 PM First Mining Gold Corp. OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF 3:00 PM Verdera Energy Corp. OTCQB: VUECF | TSXV: V 4:00 PM Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. OTCQX: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG



Thursday, December 3 Presentations

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:00 AM Adyton Resources Corporation OTCQB: ADYRF | TSXV: ADY 9:30 AM West Wits Mining Ltd. OTCQB: WMWWF | ASX: WWI 10:00 AM White Gold Corp. OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO 10:30 AM Heliostar Metals Ltd. OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX: HSTR 11:00 AM Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT 11:30 AM Sunday Lake Gold Corp. OTCQX: SLGCF | TSX: SNDY 12:00 PM Super Copper Corp. OTCQB: CUPPF | CSE: CUPR 12:30 PM IBC Advanced Alloys OTCQB: IAALF | TSXV: IB 1:00 PM Cerrado Gold Inc. OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT 1:30 PM Idaho Copper Corporation NYSE American: COPR 2:00 PM Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd. OTCQB: AROMF | TSXV: ARO 3:30 PM Selkirk Copper Mines Inc. OTCQX: SKRKF | TSXV: SCMI 4:00 PM Ionic Rare Earth Ltd. OTCQB: IXRRF | ASX: IXR



Digital media partners for the conference include Investing News Network and The Prospector News.

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact

OTC Markets Group Inc.

+1 (212) 896-4428

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Virtual Investor Conferences Contact

Greg Young

VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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