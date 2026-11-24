Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced For December 13
|Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|11:00 AM
|FireFly Metals Ltd.
|OTCID: FFMFF | ASX: FFM
|11:30 AM
|Galantas Gold Corporation
|OTCID: GALKF | TSXV: GAL
|12:00 PM
|TriStar Gold, Inc.
|OTCQB: TSGZF | TSXV: TSG
|1:00 PM
|Getty Copper Inc.
|OTCQX: GTCDF | TSXV: GTC
|1:30 PM
|K2 Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: KTGDF | TSXV: KTO
|2:00 PM
|Collective Mining Ltd.
|Nasdaq: CNL | TSX: CNL
Wednesday, December 2 Presentations
|Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:00 AM
|OD6 Metals Limited
|OTCQB: ODSMF | ASX: OD6
|9:30 AM
|Ecora Royalties PLC
|OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
|10:00 AM
|West Point Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: WPGCF | TSXV: WPG
|10:30 AM
|Critical One Energy Inc.
|OTCQB: CTLOF | CSE: CRTL
|11:00 AM
|Liberty Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD
|11:30 AM
|Oreterra Metals Corp.
|OTCQB: OTMCF | TSXV: OTMC
|12:00 PM
|Cartier Resources, Inc.
|OTCQB: ECRFF | TSXV: ECR
|12:30 PM
|First Phosphate Corp.
|OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE, Nasdaq: PHOS
|1:00 PM
|Greenland Resources Inc.
|OTCQX: GRLRF | TSX: MOLY
|1:30 PM
|Star Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: SRGZ
|2:00 PM
|Honey Badger Silver Inc.
|OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF
|2:30 PM
|First Mining Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF
|3:00 PM
|Verdera Energy Corp.
|OTCQB: VUECF | TSXV: V
|4:00 PM
|Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.
|OTCQX: GMGMF | TSXV: GMG
Thursday, December 3 Presentations
|Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:00 AM
|Adyton Resources Corporation
|OTCQB: ADYRF | TSXV: ADY
|9:30 AM
|West Wits Mining Ltd.
|OTCQB: WMWWF | ASX: WWI
|10:00 AM
|White Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO
|10:30 AM
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX: HSTR
|11:00 AM
|Gold Terra Resource Corp.
|OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT
|11:30 AM
|Sunday Lake Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: SLGCF | TSX: SNDY
|12:00 PM
|Super Copper Corp.
|OTCQB: CUPPF | CSE: CUPR
|12:30 PM
|IBC Advanced Alloys
|OTCQB: IAALF | TSXV: IB
|1:00 PM
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
|OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT
|1:30 PM
|Idaho Copper Corporation
|NYSE American: COPR
|2:00 PM
|Arc Mineral Royalties Ltd.
|OTCQB: AROMF | TSXV: ARO
|3:30 PM
|Selkirk Copper Mines Inc.
|OTCQX: SKRKF | TSXV: SCMI
|4:00 PM
|Ionic Rare Earth Ltd.
|OTCQB: IXRRF | ASX: IXR
Digital media partners for the conference include Investing News Network and The Prospector News.
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact
OTC Markets Group Inc.
+1 (212) 896-4428
...
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact
Greg Young
VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
...
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