MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH; TASE: UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities, is pleased to announce that on November 18, 2026, Eugene W. Landy, Founder and Chairman of the Board, was honored with the MHInsider Legacy Award, which recognizes manufactured housing professionals whose overall career contributions are certain to create meaningful and lasting industry improvement and excellence.

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that currently owns and operates 145 manufactured home communities containing approximately 27,300 developed homesites, of which 11,400 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 145 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, and one community in Pennsylvania, containing 113 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint ventures with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062

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