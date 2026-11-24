MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teamshares Inc. (the“Company”) (NASDAQ: TMS), a tech-enabled acquiror of SMEs, announced today that members of senior management will host investor meetings at two upcoming investor conferences.

Conference: StoneX 15th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: Thursday December 10, 2026

Teamshares Management: Michael Brown, CEO/Co-Founder, and Nile Corso, Head of Capital Markets.

Conference: Northland Growth Conference

Location: Virtual

Date: Wednesday December 16, 2026

Teamshares Management: Alex Eu, President/Co-Founder, and Brian Gaebe, CFO.

About Teamshares

Teamshares is a tech-enabled acquiror of high-quality businesses, intending to be a permanent home for businesses. Part holdco, part fintech, Teamshares programmatically acquires companies with $0.5 to $5 million or more of EBITDA from retiring owners, integrates them with the Teamshares platform, and helps employees earn operating company stock. Founded in 2019, Teamshares operates subsidiaries with consolidated revenue of over $500 million for the trailing twelve month period as of June 30, 2026 across over 40 industries and 30 states. Learn more at

Contacts

Investor Relations: Mike Levin,...

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