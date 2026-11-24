Teamshares Management To Host Investor Meetings At Upcoming Conferences
Conference: StoneX 15th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference
Location: New York, NY
Date: Thursday December 10, 2026
Teamshares Management: Michael Brown, CEO/Co-Founder, and Nile Corso, Head of Capital Markets.
Conference: Northland Growth Conference
Location: Virtual
Date: Wednesday December 16, 2026
Teamshares Management: Alex Eu, President/Co-Founder, and Brian Gaebe, CFO.
About Teamshares
Teamshares is a tech-enabled acquiror of high-quality businesses, intending to be a permanent home for businesses. Part holdco, part fintech, Teamshares programmatically acquires companies with $0.5 to $5 million or more of EBITDA from retiring owners, integrates them with the Teamshares platform, and helps employees earn operating company stock. Founded in 2019, Teamshares operates subsidiaries with consolidated revenue of over $500 million for the trailing twelve month period as of June 30, 2026 across over 40 industries and 30 states. Learn more at
Contacts
Investor Relations: Mike Levin,...
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