MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII's (NYSE: HII) Newport News Shipbuilding division joined community leaders Tuesday to dedicate the latest Habitat for Humanity home sponsored by the shipyard.

Volunteer shipbuilders joined forces with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg to build the house, which is the 23rd home sponsored by the shipyard since 2002.

“When people unite around a common purpose, they can make an extraordinary difference,” remarked Chris Helton, NNS vice president of infrastructure and sustainability, who spoke at the event.“Whether speaking at career days, supporting food drives, or helping build homes, our shipbuilders always find ways to give back.”

Helton recognized the family of the late Elizabeth“Beth” Scicchitano in attendance at the ceremony. Scicchitano, a shipbuilder who dedicated 25 years to the shipyard, passed in August after an illness and was a longtime Habitat for Humanity volunteer. She formerly co-led the shipyard's volunteers and supported the construction of nearly 20 homes. NNS dedicated the build of this home in her memory.









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The three-bedroom, 1,200-square-foot home is in Newport News' Huntington community on land donated by the Newport News Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

“In this season of gratitude, we give thanks that another family will have a home to call their own,” said Shauntrice Williams, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg.“We are thankful that our partners at Newport News Shipbuilding have helped us deliver another meaningful forever home in the community.”

The homebuyer, Ebony, is purchasing the home from Habitat with a 30-year, no-interest mortgage, which illustrates Habitat's objective to give families a“hand up” rather than a“hand out.” The payments will cycle back into the community so more homes can be built for qualifying families.

Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg is a non-profit organization serving the cities of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson and Williamsburg and the counties of Charles City, James City, New Kent and York. For more information, visit

About HII

HII is America's Seapower Company. The nation's largest shipbuilder, HII builds the manned and unmanned maritime systems and all-domain mission technologies that project U.S. and allied power around the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII is headquartered in Virginia and employs 46,000 people across three divisions. For more information, visit:



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