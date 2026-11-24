MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Continuous, autonomous testing is becoming the baseline for security teams whose applications change every week

Claymont, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security testing built around annual or quarterly engagements struggles to keep pace with how software now ships. Astra Security believes testing should run as often as the systems it protects change, and new analysis of its recent platform data supports that view.







Astra Security's State of Continuous Pentesting Report 2026 draws on 6.8 million findings from real-world pentests.

The analysis, from Astra's State of Continuous Pentesting Report 2026, covers 6.8 million findings from more than 150,000 scans and 8,000 penetration testing engagements across more than 1,000 organizations in 70 countries.

What the data shows



Risk builds between tests. Scan volume in a given month predicted the following month's findings more reliably than it reflected current security health. November 2025 was the platform's quietest scanning month, and December produced 1.8 million vulnerabilities, more than the platform recorded across all of 2024.

Severity is rising faster than volume. Critical findings made up 1 in 10 platform findings in 2025, up from 1 in 40. The report projects 1 in 5 by the end of 2026 if the trend holds. Cloud exposure hides between teams. In 2025, 80% of tracked AWS credential exposure surfaced during mobile app testing rather than cloud scans.

How Astra approaches it

Astra Pentest runs autonomous pentesting agents continuously against web applications and APIs. An independent validator confirms each finding by exploiting it before it is reported, and human pentesters handle high-context work. In an internal benchmark, Astra's autonomous system delivered first findings up to 80 times faster than a traditional manual engagement.

Autonomous testing raises its own question: how do you know the system stayed within the boundaries you set? Astra helped develop the OWASP Autonomous Penetration Testing Standard (APTS), an open governance framework covering scope enforcement, auditability, and human override controls. The report includes questions buyers can use to evaluate any autonomous platform against it.

“The uncomfortable truth, as we looked at this data, is that most organisations are under-secured because they are mis-measured,” said Shikhil Sharma and Ananda Krishna, co-founders of Astra Security.

Context

The figures come from Astra's own platform data and are not an industry-wide survey. The 80x figure is an internal benchmark, not an independent study. Financial exposure figures are modeled estimates, not observed losses. The 2026 projections are forecasts. The platform's decline in CVE-tracked disclosures reflects a shift in testing focus; industry-wide CVE disclosures rose 22% in 2025.

Read the full report at getastra.com/reports/state-of-pentesting, or learn more about Astra's autonomous pentesting platform.

About Astra Security

Astra Security is a cybersecurity SaaS company that makes otherwise chaotic penetration tests a breeze with its one-of-a-kind Pentest Platform. Astra's continuous vulnerability scanner emulates hacker behavior to scan applications for 15,000+ security tests. CTOs & CISOs love Astra because it helps them fix vulnerabilities in record time and move from DevOps to DevSecOps with Astra's CI/CD integrations. Every day, Astra uncovers 5000+ vulnerabilities for its customers. Astra is loved by 1000+ companies across the globe. Last year, Astra uncovered 6,800,000+ vulnerabilities for its customers, saving customers $2.37B+ in potential losses due to security vulnerabilities. We've been awarded by the President of France, Mr. François Hollande, at the La French Tech program, with the Prime Minister of India, Mr. Narendra Modi, at the Global Conference on Cyber Security.

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