MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS), the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of tokenized assets, today announced the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Goldman Sachs Financial Services Conference (New York City, NY)



Presentation on Monday, December 7th at 3:40 p.m. ET

Presenters: CEO Michael Tannenbaum & Executive Chairman Mike Cagney



Nasdaq London Investor Conference (London, UK)





Presentation on Wednesday, December 9th at 10:30 a.m. GMT Presenter: CFO Macrina Kgil



Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentations by visiting . Following each presentation, a recording will be available for replay at the same link.

About Figure Technology Solutions, Inc

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIGR; OPEN: FGRS) is the leading blockchain-native capital marketplace for the origination, funding, sale and trading of tokenized assets. More than 600 partners use its loan origination system and capital marketplace. Collectively, Figure and its partners have originated over $35 billion of loans to date, among other products. The fastest growing components are Figure Connect, its credit marketplace, and Democratized Prime, Figure's on-chain lend-borrow marketplace. Figure's ecosystem also includes DART (Digital Asset Registry Technology) for asset custody and lien perfection, and $YLDS.

Figure is the market leader in real world asset (RWA) tokenization. The company has received AAA ratings from S&P and Moody's on multiple loan securitizations, the first of its kind for blockchain finance. For more information, visit or follow Figure on LinkedIn.

News & Information Disclosure

Investors should note we may use our website ( ), our investor relations website ( ), our operating metrics website (/investors/metrics ) and the social media accounts of Figure, Figure Markets and/or Mike Cagney, our Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, as a means of disclosing information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. These include X (@figure, @mcagney, @figuremarkets), LinkedIn (, ), Instagram (@figuretechnologies), Facebook ( ), and YouTube (@figuretechnologies). The information we post through these channels may be deemed material. Investors should monitor these channels in addition to reviewing our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls.

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