Business First held its 2026 gala downtown at KEMBA Live

PersonalHour's 946.93% two-year revenue growth reflects the value of quality reformers, dedicated customer support, and free trainer-led workouts at home.

- Nadia Yacoub, founder of PersonalHourCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Central Ohio has had the luxury of having Columbus Business First around since 1984, with its dedicated coverage and advocacy of local businesses published every week in its print and digital editions. Since 1996, the publication has compiled its Fast 50 list, a grouping of the fastest-growing companies in the region. On Thursday, November 19, Business First held its 2026 gala downtown at KEMBA Live! Upstart PersonalHour, founded by Nadia Yacoub in 2021, made its very first appearance on this prestigious list before a packed house, with a phenomenal No. 2 showing. Another upstart, Excelsior Safety Solutions, founded in 2020, won the top spot. Needless to say, just making the list is an achievement in itself, and there was much celebrating and networking among the attendees throughout the evening. Nick Fortine, market president and publisher of Columbus Business First, opened the festivities with a congratulatory welcome from the stage.The depth and breadth of the Fast 50 list reads like a“who's who” of successful Central Ohio businesses. Companies in construction, law, child care, financial services, and more made the list. To qualify, businesses must meet the following requirements.- Be independent, for-profit, and privately held.- Have at least $1 million in sales in the most recent fiscal year.- Be based in Central Ohio with a three-year operating history.- Provide documentation of the past three years of company financials.- Agree to have revenue figures published in Columbus Business First.Among this year's honorees, 23 companies saw their revenue grow by more than 50%.To round out the top five companies on the list, STAFF NOW comes in at No. 5. A staffing agency in Columbus, its two-year growth exceeded 166%. At No. 4 is VIUM Capital, a commercial real estate lender serving health care and senior housing centers. Its two-year revenue growth surpassed 218%. Ascension Construction Solutions comes in at No. 3. Its focus is on construction planning, management, general contracting, and inspection services, and its two-year revenue growth went beyond 566%. Skipping PersonalHour for the moment at No. 2, the top spot went to Excelsior Safety Solutions, with remarkable two-year revenue growth exceeding 5,523%. Its specialty is occupational health and safety consulting, training, and workforce staffing for construction, manufacturing, and other industries.Focusing on No. 2 PersonalHour, the successful health and wellness brand specializing in Pilates reformers for home and commercial use, its two-year revenue growth was an eye-opening 946.93%. Revenue jumped from $5.9 million in 2024 to an impressive $12.5 million in 2025. The company has come a long way since its founding in 2021, when Nadia, her husband, and her father built their first reformer, the Janet, named for Nadia's mother, in their Central Ohio garage.Nadia has instilled high standards since the inception of PersonalHour, and her goal of excellence runs across the entire customer experience, from the point of purchase through the life of the equipment. With the credo“Pilates for Everyone,” PersonalHour emphasizes quality pilates equipment at an accessible price. The community Nadia has forged reflects the company's culture of timely customer support and extends to home users and the hundreds of Pilates studios that use PersonalHour equipment in their spaces.Home use may be PersonalHour's strongest suit, and one of its biggest efforts to bring this community together is the PersonalHour app. A PersonalHour reformer purchase includes a lifetime subscription to the app at no additional cost. Customers can follow on-demand, trainer-led workouts or turn to the recently added virtual AI Pilates Coach for guidance. Having an instructor guide them through a routine at home helps customers feel more confident about getting started and adds value that has helped drive reformer sales.PersonalHour backs its equipment with a limited warranty and offers an optional Lifetime Warranty for eligible components. In a competitive market, the team works to preserve that value as the company grows, helping customers choose the right reformer, working through delivery and setup questions, and staying available when a customer needs help down the road.“We built our first reformer in our garage because we wanted more people to experience Pilates at home,” said Nadia Yacoub, founder of PersonalHour.“As we've grown, our team has worked hard to keep that promise. We want customers to feel confident when they buy their reformer, when they try their first workout, and when they reach out to us for help months or years later. I believe that care is a big reason we've grown as quickly as we have.”

Mark Valentine

PersonalHour

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PersonalHour Debuts at No. 2 on the Fast 50, Making Studio-Quality Pilates More Accessible News Provided By BetterFly November 24, 2026, 21:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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