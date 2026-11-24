BITX Capital

BitX Capital expands its national cannabis business financing resources for 2027, helping growers, dispensaries and cannabis operators explore startup, equipment, commercial real estate and working capital financing.

BITX Capital expands national guides and lender-matching support for qualified cannabis startups, cultivators, and retailers across four core loan categories.

- Todd Rowe, BITX CapitalFAIRFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BITX Capital, a commercial financing intermediary and lending matchmaker headquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut, today announced the expansion of its national cannabis business financing resources ahead of 2027. The initiative helps qualified cannabis entrepreneurs, cultivators, dispensary owners, retailers, manufacturers, and property investors identify and compare potential financing options across the United States.Operating as a financing marketplace rather than a single direct balance-sheet lender, BITX Capital connects qualified borrowers with vetted specialty lenders, private capital providers, and eligible banking institutions. Through its expanded 2027 resource framework, the company focuses on four core categories of commercial cannabis financing: startup loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate financing, and working capital loans.Navigating a Complex National Financing LandscapeDespite strong consumer demand across state-legal markets-with U.S. legal cannabis sales reaching an estimated $29 billion in 2025 according to the First Citizens 2026 State of the Cannabis Industry report-cannabis businesses continue to operate in a fragmented financial environment. State-by-state licensing mandates, capital-intensive cultivation and manufacturing requirements, strict municipal zoning rules, and ongoing banking compliance hurdles create distinct funding challenges at every stage of growth.While federal regulatory actions in April 2026 advanced rescheduling measures toward Schedule III for qualifying medical cannabis products, adult-use cannabis remains subject to separate federal restrictions and ongoing rulemaking. Because commercial banks face substantial compliance overhead under federal frameworks, traditional lending remains inaccessible for many plant-touching businesses. Consequently, cannabis financing is not a one-size-fits-all market; an indoor cultivator upgrading environmental controls requires a different capital structure than an entrepreneur launching a dispensary or an operator acquiring commercial property.Four Core Cannabis Financing Categories for 2027To address these varied operational demands, BITX Capital helps qualified applicants evaluate and compare tailored options across four primary financing categories, as detailed in BITX Capital's comprehensive guide to cannabis business loans:Cannabis Startup Loans: Establishing a state-licensed cannabis enterprise requires substantial upfront investment before generating revenue. BITX Capital helps qualified entrepreneurs explore early-stage funding avenues-including coordinated term-loan structures where appropriate-for startup capital, business development, eligible licensing-related expenses, initial equipment purchases, and facility improvements. Because underwriting standards for pre-revenue ventures vary widely, BITX Capital evaluates multiple potential financing avenues based on applicant qualifications, business plans, and regulatory milestones rather than offering uniform approvals to unlicensed or unvetted startups.Cannabis Equipment Financing: Modern cultivation, extraction, and retail operations depend on specialized machinery and compliance infrastructure. Equipment financing enables operators to acquire essential assets-including indoor cultivation systems, LED lighting, HVAC systems, irrigation, greenhouses, extraction equipment, processing machinery, packaging systems, and retail security and POS equipment-while preserving cash reserves. Using the equipment itself as primary collateral allows operators to spread capital expenditures over predictable schedules without depleting operating liquidity.Cannabis Commercial Real Estate Financing: Securing compliant real estate remains one of the highest barriers to entry and expansion in the sector. BITX Capital assists qualified operators and property investors in exploring both private capital and eligible state-chartered bank or credit union options for cannabis commercial real estate financing. These resources cover property acquisition, construction, renovation, and refinancing across cultivation facilities, greenhouses, dispensary properties, retail buildings, processing facilities, and commercial warehouses. Lender eligibility depends on property use, active licensing, borrower qualifications, collateral, and regulatory compliance.Cannabis Working Capital: Both new and established operators face recurring cash-flow pressures driven by inventory cycles, tax obligations, and operational overhead. Working capital financing provides flexible liquidity to support payroll, inventory, rent, utilities, supplier payments, insurance, taxes, marketing, and expansion, helping businesses maintain operational stability through seasonal shifts and regulatory transitions.Executive Perspective on Specialized Capital MatchingBITX Capital's cannabis financing initiatives are led by Founder and President Todd Rowe, a commercial finance executive with more than 35 years of business leadership experience. Since founding BITX Capital in 2014, Rowe has focused on helping businesses in specialized industries navigate non-traditional lending channels without wasting time on mismatched applications."Cannabis operators need tailored capital. BITX Capital helps qualified businesses explore financing solutions built for their exact stage of growth," said Todd Rowe, President of BITX Capital.Expanding State-Specific Educational Resources for 2027Alongside its core financing categories, BITX Capital is expanding its library of state-specific cannabis financing guides for 2027. Because licensing timelines and regulatory frameworks differ substantially across jurisdictions, the company regularly updates its educational materials to reflect local market developments in states including Connecticut, New York, Maine, Vermont, and Illinois.A Differentiated Approach to Commercial Cannabis FinanceBITX Capital differentiates its platform through multi-category financing education, side-by-side option comparison, and targeted lender matching across startup, equipment, commercial property, and working capital needs. Cannabis entrepreneurs, established operators, and property investors can review educational guides or submit a financing inquiry directly through the BITX Capital website or via the BITX Capital application journey. Submitting an inquiry initiates an evaluation of potential financing options and does not constitute a guarantee of loan approval.About BITX CapitalHeadquartered in Fairfield, Connecticut, BITX Capital (a service mark of BITX Funding, LLC) is a commercial business financing resource and lending marketplace founded in 2014 by President Todd Rowe. BITX Capital helps qualified businesses across multiple industries-including state-licensed cannabis operators where eligible-explore tailored financing solutions across startup loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate financing, and working capital.Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Todd Rowe

Bitxfunding, LLC

+1 203-763-1430

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BITX Capital Helping Cannabis Growers and Dispensaries With Business Loans Nationwide News Provided By BitX Funding LLC November 24, 2026, 21:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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