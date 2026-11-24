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Lake Powell from above

Cessna 207

Slot canyon from above

Sedona seen from above

A morning flight from Cottonwood leads to guided tours of Antelope, Rattlesnake and Owl Canyons, with park fees and pickup from most local hotels included.

- Uriel AzoseCOTTONWOOD, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sedona Air Tours is spotlighting its Three Canyon AirXperience, a full-day air-and-ground trip that pairs a morning scenic flight from Cottonwood Airport with guided visits to three slot canyons near Page: Antelope Canyon, Rattlesnake Canyon and Owl Canyon. The tour is built for travelers staying in Sedona and the Verde Valley who want to see the slot canyons of far northern Arizona without spending most of the day on the highway.Page sits about 140 road miles north of Sedona, which adds up to more than five hours of round-trip driving before anyone sets foot in a canyon. For many visitors, that drive is the reason Antelope Canyon stays on the“someday” list. The Three Canyon AirXperience replaces the road trip with a scenic flight and spends the saved hours inside the canyons instead.What You'll See From the AirThe day starts early, with a takeoff from Cottonwood Airport as the first light reaches the Verde Valley. Within minutes, guests are looking down on Sedona's red rocks, the buttes still throwing long shadows across the valley floor. The route continues north past the San Francisco Peaks and the dark cinder cones of the volcanic field around them, then crosses into canyon country.Most first-time flyers are surprised by how quickly the landscape changes. Pine forest gives way to painted desert, and then the Colorado River appears in a deep, tight curve at Horseshoe Bend. From there, the sandstone walls of Glen Canyon lead to Lake Powell, where red rock drops straight into blue water. On a calm morning, the buttes reflect on the surface of the lake.The aircraft is a Cessna 207, a high-wing airplane, so the wing sits above the windows instead of blocking the view below. The flight lands at Page Municipal Airport, where the ground portion of the day begins.Three Slot Canyons, One Guided DayA personal driver meets guests at the Page airport and takes them directly to the first canyon. From there, a professional guide leads the group through three slot canyons, each with its own shape, color and light.Antelope Canyon is the best known of the three. Its narrow, wind-and-water-carved passages glow orange and violet as sunlight filters down from the rim, and on the right day, a shaft of light reaches the sandy floor. Rattlesnake Canyon and Owl Canyon are smaller and less visited, which gives guests a quieter look at the same sandstone formations - tight corridors where you can run a hand along walls polished smooth by flash floods.The slot canyons sit on Navajo land near Page. Visitors are encouraged to follow their guide's directions on where to walk, stand and take photos, out of respect for the land and the people who care for it.Each tour is private to the booking, so couples, families and small groups travel and explore together without joining strangers. Groups of two to four or more can book.What the AirXperience IncludesThe Three Canyon AirXperience is designed so guests do not have to manage the logistics of a long day. The package includes:. Complimentary transportation from most hotels and locations throughout Sedona and the Verde Valley. The scenic flight from Cottonwood Airport to Page and back. Private ground transportation in Page and a professional guide for all three slot canyons. Lunch in Page. All park admission and entrance fees. Airport and fuel fees. One complimentary 24 x 36 Antelope Canyon photo printGuests return to Cottonwood the same day, with a second look at northern Arizona from the air on the flight home."Most people who visit Sedona hear about Antelope Canyon, and then they look at the drive and decide it is too far," said Uriel Azose, Operations Manager of Sedona Air Tours. "The Three Canyon AirXperience puts three slot canyons, Lake Powell and Horseshoe Bend into one day, with the flight, the guide and the park fees already taken care of. Our guests get to spend their time in the canyons, not in the car."Part of a Wider AirXperience LineupThe Three Canyon tour is one of three AirXperience packages from Sedona Air Tours. The single-canyon Antelope Canyon AirXperience focuses on a guided visit to Upper Antelope Canyon followed by lunch in Page, and AirXperience Grand Canyon pairs a scenic flight with a guided ground tour of the South Rim. For visitors with a shorter window, the company's local Sedona airplane tours depart Cottonwood Airport for scenic flights over the red rocks and the Verde Valley; local tours do not include hotel transportation.About Sedona Air ToursSedona Air Tours, by The Adventurous Group, offers scenic airplane tours over Sedona and the Verde Valley and full-day AirXperience air-and-ground packages to Antelope Canyon and the Grand Canyon. Flights depart from Cottonwood Airport in Cottonwood, Arizona. The company focuses on safety, professionalism, guest experience, and respect for the landscapes and cultural significance of northern Arizona.Ready to see the slot canyons for yourself? Travelers can explore the Three Canyon AirXperience and reserve a date at , compare all tours at , call (928) 204-5939, or email.... The team can help plan the day around hotel pickup and group size.

Uriel Azose

Sedona Air Tours

+ +1 (928) 204-5939

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Sedona Air Tours Flies Guests to Three Slot Canyons Near Page in One Day News Provided By CBM Marketing Solutions November 24, 2026, 21:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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