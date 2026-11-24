GivingTuesday logo courtesy of GivingTuesday (givingtuesday).

COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In 2026 the non-profit Association of BellTel Retirees celebrates its 30th anniversary. Entering the season of giving, BellTel is proud to join with its members nationwide in commemorating Giving Tuesday on December 1, 2026, with a fundraising goal of $75,000.

Held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday encourages individuals and communities to come together in the spirit of gratitude and support the nonprofits and causes they care about most through donations, volunteerism, and advocacy. To support the BellTel Giving Tuesday initiative or read the appeal letter from BellTel Treasurer Una Kelly, visit this link.

Over the past three decades, the volunteer-led Association has fought to protect the earned pensions, healthcare, and retirement benefits of more than 130,000 retirees from Verizon, AT&T, Bell Atlantic, NYNEX, GTE, Frontier Communications, Empire City Subway, and other entities now or formerly under the MaBell umbrella.

The non-profit was very active throughout 2026, as it hosted its popular annual member gathering in Southern Connecticut. This Fall, it took a bold stance in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) evaluation of one company's push to retire copper landline (POTS) service, launched a dedicated member-led healthcare committee to address issues related to skyrocketing costs for older Americans, and petitioned the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to preserve shareholder proxy advocacy. Alongside these regulatory efforts, the organization has kept retirees continually connected and informed through its active campaigns, quarterly BellTel newsletter, and its online resources.

This milestone year also reflects BellTel's continued commitment to accountability and fiscal stewardship as a 501(c)(3) organization. It has earned Charity Navigator's highest rating of four stars for financial health, accountability, and governance, as well as Candid's Platinum Seal of Transparency for its public disclosure of finances, leadership, and impact data.

"Since 1996, our strength has come from our members banding together to protect the retirement security and benefits they spent their careers earning," said Thomas Steed, Chairman of the Association of BellTel Retirees. "Member support directly powers and enables our advocacy on behalf of retirees, current employees, and surviving spouses everywhere."

As a verified nonprofit, BellTel is eligible to accept Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs), which allow individuals to make tax-free contributions directly from an individual retirement account while helping satisfy Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs). Retirees, surviving spouses and active employees can join, get involved or make a donation today in support of BellTel's Giving Tuesday fund drive.

Eugene Park

Butler Associates

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BellTel Retirees Caps Off Landmark Year with $75,000 Giving Tuesday Campaign News Provided By Butler Associates, LLC. November 24, 2026, 21:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics



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