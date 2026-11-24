Nutanix Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results
|Q1 FY'27
|Q1 FY'26
|Y/Y Change
|Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)1
|$2.63 billion
|$2.28 billion
|15%
|Average Contract Duration2
|3.4 years
|3.1 years
|0.3 years
|Revenue
|$772.4 million
|$670.6 million
|15%
|GAAP Gross Margin
|87.5%
|87.0%
|50 bps
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|88.5%
|88.0%
|50 bps
|GAAP Operating Expenses
|$533.4 million
|$533.8 million
|(0.1%)
|Non-GAAP Operating Expenses
|$435.9 million
|$458.0 million
|(5%)
|GAAP Operating Income
|$142.6 million
|$49.3 million
|$93.3 million
|Non-GAAP Operating Income
|$248.1 million
|$131.8 million
|$116.3 million
|GAAP Operating Margin
|18.5%
|7.4%
|1,110 bps
|Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|32.1%
|19.7%
|1,240 bps
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$219.9 million
|$196.8 million
|$23.1 million
|Free Cash Flow
|$209.3 million
|$174.5 million
|$34.8 million
Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.
Recent Company Highlights
- Nutanix Receives Micron Global Supplier Award for IT & Professional Services: Nutanix announced it was honored with the Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in IT & Professional Services at Micron Supplier Day 2026. Nutanix Builds a Faster Foundation for Production AI: Nutanix expanded its AI ecosystem with NVIDIA, Supermicro, and Netris to help enterprises and service providers quickly deploy and scale production AI, and reduce AI costs. Nutanix Acquires Ryax Technologies to Help Customers Accelerate Agentic AI Initiatives: Nutanix completed its acquisition of Ryax Technologies, an AI-driven compute orchestration and management platform company, and plans to integrate the platform's advanced GPU utilization and smart scheduling capabilities into Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) and Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI). Nutanix Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Server Virtualization Platforms: Nutanix announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Server Virtualization Platforms. Nutanix Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure: Nutanix announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure. Nutanix Recognized in 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Container Management for Second Consecutive Year: Nutanix announced its recognition as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Container Management for the second consecutive year, following the 2024 launch of NKP.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Outlook
|Revenue
|$820 - $830 million
|Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|27% to 28%
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)3
|Approximately 295 million
Fiscal 2027 Outlook
|Revenue
|$3.180 - $3.230 billion
|Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|24.5% to 25.5%
|Free Cash Flow
|$875 - $975 million
Supplementary materials to this press release, including our first quarter fiscal 2027 earnings presentation, can be found at .
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Nutanix executives will discuss the Company's first quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.
Footnotes
1 Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, is defined as the sum of ACV for all subscription contracts from all customers in effect as of the end of a specific period, assuming any subscription contract that expires is renewed on its existing terms. ARR excludes the value of professional services, non-portable software and support contracts and hardware sales. For the purposes of this calculation, we generally assume that the contract term begins on the date when the software is made available to the customer. ACV is defined as the total annualized value of a contract. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract.
2 Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription contracts, as well as our limited number of life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.
3Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs), restructuring charges, litigation costs related to certain litigation matters, the amortization of the debt discount and issuance costs related to debt, interest expense related to debt, changes in the fair value of convertible notes receivable, valuation allowance releases, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the top-line growth of our subscription business (including our ability to acquire subscriptions with new customers and to retain and expand with existing customers), while normalizing for differences in contract durations. Our calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, expansion or contraction of existing customer relationships or price increases or decreases) that may cause any subscription contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. ARR is a performance measure that should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent our revenue under GAAP on an annualized basis or a forecast of GAAP revenue. Investors should not place undue reliance on ARR as an indicator of our future or expected results. ARR does not have any standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, and net cash provided by operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ARR or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ARR or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and“Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our second quarter fiscal 2027 outlook and/or our fiscal 2027 outlook: non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business trends, momentum and prospects; our expectations regarding demand for our solutions; our ability to capitalize on market opportunities through our partnerships, cloud platform innovations, acquisitions, AI offerings and support for external storage; our focus on delivering sustainable growth and improving profitability; the Company's CEO succession process, including the search for and appointment of a successor Chief Executive Officer, the timing of the leadership transition and Mr. Ramaswami's expected continued service as Chief Executive Officer and subsequent service as a senior advisor; our second quarter fiscal 2027 outlook; and our fiscal 2027 outlook.
These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; supply chain constraints, component availability and related impacts on the timing of orders, shipments and customer deployments; any failure to successfully implement or realize the anticipated benefits of our business plans, strategies and initiatives, or unexpected difficulties or delays in doing so; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions (including AI-related offerings), products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; potential disruption or uncertainty resulting from the CEO succession process; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our restructuring initiatives announced in August 2026; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 18, 2026 and subsequent quarterly reports. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2026, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC's website at These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.
Gartner References and Disclaimers
Gartner, Inc, Magic Quadrant for Server Virtualization Platforms, Tony Harvey, Daniel Bowers, Paul Delory, Tony Iams, Owen Marino, 14 September 2026
Gartner, Inc, Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure, Julia Palmer, Elaine Zhang, Adrian Wong, Daniel Bowers, 7 September 2026
Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Container Management, Dennis Smith, Tony Iams, Wataru Katsurashima, Lucas Albuquerque, Carolin Zhou, Bhuvie Chhabra, 2 September 2026
The Gartner content described herein (the“Gartner Content”) represents research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. (“Gartner”), and is not a representation of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this earnings press release), and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.
Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.
About Nutanix
Nutanix is a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, offering organizations a unified infrastructure software platform to safely run applications, data, and AI anywhere. Trusted by customers worldwide, Nutanix empowers more than 50% of the Global 2000 to innovate faster with AI, while modernizing infrastructure, simplifying operations, and controlling costs. Learn more at or follow us on social media.
© 2026 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix.
Investor Contact:
Richard Valera
...
Media Contact:
Jennifer Massaro
...
| NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|As of
| July 31,
2026
| October 31,
2026
|(in thousands)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|777,308
|$
|762,394
|Short-term investments
|1,584,155
|1,705,447
|Accounts receivable, net
|289,251
|275,394
|Deferred commissions-current
|156,316
|129,121
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|221,483
|238,339
|Total current assets
|3,028,513
|3,110,695
|Property and equipment, net
|134,887
|146,283
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|164,427
|200,464
|Deferred commissions-non-current
|217,606
|225,918
|Intangible assets, net
|1,837
|3,292
|Goodwill
|185,235
|186,290
|Deferred tax asset
|1,215,823
|1,207,516
|Other assets-non-current
|125,357
|156,504
|Total assets
|$
|5,073,685
|$
|5,236,962
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|96,508
|$
|111,180
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|269,181
|190,517
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|36,117
|48,435
|Deferred revenue-current
|1,246,575
|1,254,133
|Operating lease liabilities-current
|35,713
|39,134
|Convertible senior notes, net-current
|-
|498,749
|Total current liabilities
|1,684,094
|2,142,148
|Deferred revenue-non-current
|1,176,794
|1,224,955
|Operating lease liabilities-non-current
|134,310
|167,249
|Convertible senior notes, net-non-current
|1,348,711
|851,191
|Other liabilities-non-current
|27,211
|27,425
|Total liabilities
|4,371,120
|4,412,968
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|7
|7
|Additional paid-in capital
|4,416,059
|4,397,125
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(4,895
|)
|(8,181
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(3,708,606
|)
|(3,564,957
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|702,565
|823,994
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|5,073,685
|$
|5,236,962
| NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
|2025
|2026
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Revenue:
|Product
|$
|349,003
|$
|393,526
|Support, maintenance and other services
|321,573
|378,874
|Total revenue
|670,576
|772,400
|Cost of revenue:
|Product (1)(2)
|4,292
|4,493
|Support, maintenance and other services (1)
|83,178
|91,966
|Total cost of revenue
|87,470
|96,459
|Gross profit
|583,106
|675,941
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing (1)(2)
|285,233
|277,866
|Research and development (1)
|187,482
|179,869
|General and administrative (1)
|61,056
|75,621
|Total operating expenses
|533,771
|533,356
|Income from operations
|49,335
|142,585
|Other income, net
|16,239
|18,954
|Income before provision for income taxes
|65,574
|161,539
|Provision for income taxes
|3,478
|17,890
|Net income
|$
|62,096
|$
|143,649
|Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.53
|Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.49
|Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic
|269,872
|271,650
|Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted
|296,518
|294,602
___________________________
(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
|2025
|2026
|(in thousands)
|Product cost of revenue
|$
|359
|$
|349
|Support, maintenance and other services cost of revenue
|6,255
|6,993
|Sales and marketing
|17,760
|18,330
|Research and development
|39,501
|40,861
|General and administrative
|13,885
|17,244
|Total stock-based compensation expense
|$
|77,760
|$
|83,777
(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
|2025
|2026
|(in thousands)
|Product cost of revenue
|$
|106
|$
|106
|Sales and marketing
|88
|88
|Total amortization of intangible assets
|$
|194
|$
|194
| NUTANIX, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
|2025
|2026
|(in thousands)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|62,096
|$
|143,649
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|18,374
|11,972
|Stock-based compensation
|77,760
|83,777
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|1,361
|1,371
|Operating lease cost, net of accretion
|8,000
|10,007
|Deferred income taxes
|41
|19,405
|Other
|1,736
|(1,895
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|22,759
|13,858
|Deferred commissions
|15,396
|18,883
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|3,490
|(52,795
|)
|Accounts payable
|9,395
|10,779
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|(55,126
|)
|(85,209
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|2,152
|44
|Operating leases, net
|(8,110
|)
|(9,685
|)
|Deferred revenue
|37,501
|55,718
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|196,825
|219,879
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Maturities of investments
|236,608
|185,669
|Purchases of investments
|(290,086
|)
|(311,972
|)
|Sales of investments
|1,250
|-
|Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|-
|(1,208
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(22,319
|)
|(10,543
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(74,547
|)
|(138,054
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans
|29,035
|28,020
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(89,223
|)
|(74,088
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(50,225
|)
|(50,098
|)
|Other financing activities, net
|(946
|)
|(573
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(111,359
|)
|(96,739
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|10,919
|$
|(14,914
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of period
|769,517
|777,322
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period
|$
|780,436
|$
|762,408
|Restricted cash (1)
|15
|14
|Cash and cash equivalents-end of period
|$
|780,421
|$
|762,394
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|8,597
|$
|12,515
| Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and
financing information:
| Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and
accrued and other liabilities
|$
|3,939
|$
|6,277
| Unpaid taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards included
in accrued expenses and other liabilities
|$
|19,878
|$
|14,159
___________________________
(1) Included within other assets-non-current in the consolidated balance sheets.
| Disaggregation of Revenue
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
|2025
|2026
|(in thousands)
|Disaggregation of revenue:
|Subscription revenue
|$
|637,840
|$
|735,442
|Professional services and other revenue
|32,736
|36,958
|Total revenue
|$
|670,576
|$
|772,400
| Annual Recurring Revenue
(Unaudited)
|As of October 31,
|2025
|2026
|(in thousands)
|Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)
|$
|2,284,051
|$
|2,632,988
| Remaining Performance Obligations
(Unaudited)
|As of October 31,
|2025
|2026
|(in thousands)
|Remaining performance obligations:
|Current
|$
|1,296,795
|$
|1,582,142
|13-36 months
|1,032,685
|1,279,256
|Thereafter
|341,035
|442,933
|Total
|$
|2,670,515
|$
|3,304,331
| Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures
(Unaudited)
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Three Months Ended October 31, 2026
|(1 )
|(2 )
|(3 )
|(4 )
|(5 )
|(6 )
|(7 )
|Three Months Ended October 31, 2026
|(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|Gross profit
|$
|675,941
|$
|7,342
|$
|106
|$
|552
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|683,941
|Gross margin
|87.5
|%
|0.9
|%
|-
|0.1
|%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|88.5
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|277,866
|(18,330
|)
|(88
|)
|(2,425
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|257,023
|Research and development
|179,869
|(40,861
|)
|-
|(761
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|138,247
|General and administrative
|75,621
|(17,244
|)
|-
|(436
|)
|(17,234
|)
|(110
|)
|-
|-
|40,597
|Total operating expenses
|533,356
|(76,435
|)
|(88
|)
|(3,622
|)
|(17,234
|)
|(110
|)
|-
|-
|435,867
|Income from operations
|142,585
|83,777
|194
|4,174
|17,234
|110
|-
|-
|248,074
|Operating margin
|18.5
|%
|10.9
|%
|-
|0.5
|%
|2.2
|%
|-
|-
|-
|32.1
|%
|Net income
|$
|143,649
|$
|83,777
|$
|194
|$
|4,174
|$
|17,234
|$
|110
|$
|3,004
|$
|(36,116
|)
|$
|216,026
|Weighted shares outstanding, basic
|271,650
|271,650
|Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8)
|294,602
|294,602
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.53
|$
|0.31
|$
|-
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.06
|$
|-
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|0.80
|Net income per share, diluted (9)
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.73
___________________________
(1) Stock-based compensation expense
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
(3) Restructuring charges
(4) Litigation costs
(5) Other
(6) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to debt
(7) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. We use a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe the use of a long-term projected tax rate of 20% aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.
(8) Includes 22,952 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(9) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $2,071 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP Adjustments
|Non-GAAP
|Three Months Ended October 31, 2025
|(1)
|(2)
|(3)
|(4)
|(5)
|Three Months Ended October 31, 2025
|(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
|Gross profit
|$
|583,106
|$
|6,614
|$
|106
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|589,826
|Gross margin
|87.0
|%
|1.0
|%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|88.0
|%
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|285,233
|(17,760
|)
|(88
|)
|-
|-
|-
|267,385
|Research and development
|187,482
|(39,501
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|147,981
|General and administrative
|61,056
|(13,885
|)
|-
|(4,560
|)
|-
|-
|42,611
|Total operating expenses
|533,771
|(71,146
|)
|(88
|)
|(4,560
|)
|-
|-
|457,977
|Income from operations
|49,335
|77,760
|194
|4,560
|-
|-
|131,849
|Operating margin
|7.4
|%
|11.6
|%
|-
|0.7
|%
|-
|-
|19.7
|%
|Net income
|$
|62,096
|$
|77,760
|$
|194
|$
|4,560
|$
|2,993
|$
|(26,738
|)
|$
|120,865
|Weighted shares outstanding, basic
|269,872
|269,872
|Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (6)
|296,518
|296,518
|Net income per share, basic
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.29
|$
|-
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|0.45
|Net income per share, diluted (7)
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.41
___________________________
(1) Stock-based compensation expense
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
(3) Litigation costs
(4) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to debt
(5) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we adopted a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe the use of a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.
(6) Includes 26,646 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans
(7) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $1,099 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes
| Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
October 31,
|2025
|2026
|(in thousands)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|196,825
|$
|219,879
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(22,319
|)
|(10,543
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|174,506
|$
|209,336
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