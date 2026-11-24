(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reports 15% YoY ARR Growth and Solid Free Cash Flow Nutanix Announces CEO Succession Plan; Board Initiates Search for Next CEO SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended October 31, 2026. “In the first quarter we delivered results that exceeded all of our guided metrics,” said Rajiv Ramaswami, CEO of Nutanix.“We also continued to invest in our cloud platform, especially with respect to AI and broadening our support for external storage.” “Our first quarter results demonstrated a good balance of top and bottom line performance with 15% year-over-year ARR growth and solid free cash flow generation,” said Rukmini Sivaraman, CFO of Nutanix.“We remain focused on delivering sustainable growth and improving profitability.” Nutanix today separately announced that the Board is working with Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Ramaswami to identify and recruit his successor, and he will step down after his successor has been appointed and assumes the role. Ramaswami will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the Company for a period of time after his successor is in place to ensure a smooth transition. The Board has engaged a leading national search firm to assist the process of identifying Nutanix's next CEO. First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Summary

Q1 FY'27 Q1 FY'26 Y/Y Change Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)1 $2.63 billion $2.28 billion 15% Average Contract Duration2 3.4 years 3.1 years 0.3 years Revenue $772.4 million $670.6 million 15% GAAP Gross Margin 87.5% 87.0% 50 bps Non-GAAP Gross Margin 88.5% 88.0% 50 bps GAAP Operating Expenses $533.4 million $533.8 million (0.1%) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $435.9 million $458.0 million (5%) GAAP Operating Income $142.6 million $49.3 million $93.3 million Non-GAAP Operating Income $248.1 million $131.8 million $116.3 million GAAP Operating Margin 18.5% 7.4% 1,110 bps Non-GAAP Operating Margin 32.1% 19.7% 1,240 bps Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $219.9 million $196.8 million $23.1 million Free Cash Flow $209.3 million $174.5 million $34.8 million

Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures, to the extent available, are provided in the tables of this press release.

Recent Company Highlights



Nutanix Receives Micron Global Supplier Award for IT & Professional Services: Nutanix announced it was honored with the Outstanding Supplier Performance Award in IT & Professional Services at Micron Supplier Day 2026.

Nutanix Builds a Faster Foundation for Production AI: Nutanix expanded its AI ecosystem with NVIDIA, Supermicro, and Netris to help enterprises and service providers quickly deploy and scale production AI, and reduce AI costs.

Nutanix Acquires Ryax Technologies to Help Customers Accelerate Agentic AI Initiatives: Nutanix completed its acquisition of Ryax Technologies, an AI-driven compute orchestration and management platform company, and plans to integrate the platform's advanced GPU utilization and smart scheduling capabilities into Nutanix Kubernetes Platform (NKP) and Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI).

Nutanix Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Server Virtualization Platforms: Nutanix announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Server Virtualization Platforms.

Nutanix Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure: Nutanix announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure. Nutanix Recognized in 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Container Management for Second Consecutive Year: Nutanix announced its recognition as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Container Management for the second consecutive year, following the 2024 launch of NKP.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Revenue $820 - $830 million Non-GAAP Operating Margin 27% to 28% Weighted Average Shares Outstanding (Diluted)3 Approximately 295 million

Fiscal 2027 Outlook

Revenue $3.180 - $3.230 billion Non-GAAP Operating Margin 24.5% to 25.5% Free Cash Flow $875 - $975 million

Supplementary materials to this press release, including our first quarter fiscal 2027 earnings presentation, can be found at .

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Nutanix executives will discuss the Company's first quarter fiscal 2027 financial results on a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. Interested parties may access the conference call by registering at this link to receive dial in details and a unique PIN number. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Nutanix Investor Relations website at ir.nutanix.com shortly after the call.

Footnotes

1 Annual Recurring Revenue, or ARR, is defined as the sum of ACV for all subscription contracts from all customers in effect as of the end of a specific period, assuming any subscription contract that expires is renewed on its existing terms. ARR excludes the value of professional services, non-portable software and support contracts and hardware sales. For the purposes of this calculation, we generally assume that the contract term begins on the date when the software is made available to the customer. ACV is defined as the total annualized value of a contract. The total annualized value for a contract is calculated by dividing the total value of the contract by the number of years in the term of such contract.

2 Average Contract Duration represents the dollar-weighted term, calculated on a billings basis, across all subscription contracts, as well as our limited number of life-of-device contracts, using an assumed term of five years for life-of-device licenses, executed in the period.

3Weighted average share count used in computing diluted non-GAAP net income per share.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Performance Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release includes the following non-GAAP financial and other key performance measures: non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow, Annual Recurring Revenue (or ARR), and Average Contract Duration. In computing non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items such as stock-based compensation, costs associated with our acquisitions (such as amortization of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs), restructuring charges, litigation costs related to certain litigation matters, the amortization of the debt discount and issuance costs related to debt, interest expense related to debt, changes in the fair value of convertible notes receivable, valuation allowance releases, and other non-recurring transactions and the related tax impact. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, and non-GAAP operating margin are financial measures which we believe provide useful information to investors because they provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Free cash flow is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after capital expenditures, and we define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. ARR is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors as it allows us to better track the top-line growth of our subscription business (including our ability to acquire subscriptions with new customers and to retain and expand with existing customers), while normalizing for differences in contract durations. Our calculation of ARR is not adjusted for the impact of any known or projected future events (such as customer cancellations, expansion or contraction of existing customer relationships or price increases or decreases) that may cause any subscription contract not to be renewed on its existing terms. ARR is a performance measure that should be viewed independently of revenue and does not represent our revenue under GAAP on an annualized basis or a forecast of GAAP revenue. Investors should not place undue reliance on ARR as an indicator of our future or expected results. ARR does not have any standardized meaning and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled performance measures presented by other companies. We use these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, and free cash flow are not substitutes for gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, operating margin, and net cash provided by operating activities, respectively. There is no GAAP measure that is comparable to ARR or Average Contract Duration, so we have not reconciled the ARR or Average Contract Duration data included in this press release to any GAAP measure. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. We urge you to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures included below in the tables captioned“Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures” and“Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow,” and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. This press release also includes the following forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures as part of our second quarter fiscal 2027 outlook and/or our fiscal 2027 outlook: non-GAAP operating margin and free cash flow. We are unable to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts, as we are currently unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact the GAAP financial measures for these periods but would not impact the non-GAAP financial measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: our business trends, momentum and prospects; our expectations regarding demand for our solutions; our ability to capitalize on market opportunities through our partnerships, cloud platform innovations, acquisitions, AI offerings and support for external storage; our focus on delivering sustainable growth and improving profitability; the Company's CEO succession process, including the search for and appointment of a successor Chief Executive Officer, the timing of the leadership transition and Mr. Ramaswami's expected continued service as Chief Executive Officer and subsequent service as a senior advisor; our second quarter fiscal 2027 outlook; and our fiscal 2027 outlook.

These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions, and beliefs. Consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements. The accuracy of these forward-looking statements depends upon future events and involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including factors that may be beyond our control, that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: the inherent uncertainty or assumptions and estimates underlying our projections and guidance, which are necessarily speculative in nature; supply chain constraints, component availability and related impacts on the timing of orders, shipments and customer deployments; any failure to successfully implement or realize the anticipated benefits of our business plans, strategies and initiatives, or unexpected difficulties or delays in doing so; our ability to achieve, sustain and/or manage future growth effectively; the rapid evolution of the markets in which we compete, including the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; failure to timely and successfully meet our customer needs; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new solutions (including AI-related offerings), products, services, product features or technology; macroeconomic or geopolitical uncertainty; our ability to attract, recruit, train, retain, and, where applicable, ramp to full productivity, qualified employees and key personnel; potential disruption or uncertainty resulting from the CEO succession process; factors that could result in the significant fluctuation of our future quarterly operating results (including anticipated changes to our revenue and product mix, the timing and magnitude of orders, shipments and acceptance of our solutions in any given quarter, our ability to attract new and retain existing end-customers, changes in the pricing and availability of certain components of our solutions, and fluctuations in demand and competitive pricing pressures for our solutions); our ability to form new or maintain and strengthen existing strategic alliances and partnerships, as well as our ability to manage any changes thereto; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of our restructuring initiatives announced in August 2026; our ability to make share repurchases; and other risks detailed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 18, 2026 and subsequent quarterly reports. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2026, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Our SEC filings are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.nutanix.com and on the SEC's website at These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

Gartner References and Disclaimers

Gartner, Inc, Magic Quadrant for Server Virtualization Platforms, Tony Harvey, Daniel Bowers, Paul Delory, Tony Iams, Owen Marino, 14 September 2026

Gartner, Inc, Magic Quadrant for Distributed Hybrid Infrastructure, Julia Palmer, Elaine Zhang, Adrian Wong, Daniel Bowers, 7 September 2026

Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant for Container Management, Dennis Smith, Tony Iams, Wataru Katsurashima, Lucas Albuquerque, Carolin Zhou, Bhuvie Chhabra, 2 September 2026

The Gartner content described herein (the“Gartner Content”) represents research opinion or viewpoints published, as part of a syndicated subscription service, by Gartner, Inc. (“Gartner”), and is not a representation of fact. Gartner Content speaks as of its original publication date (and not as of the date of this earnings press release), and the opinions expressed in the Gartner Content are subject to change without notice.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, offering organizations a unified infrastructure software platform to safely run applications, data, and AI anywhere. Trusted by customers worldwide, Nutanix empowers more than 50% of the Global 2000 to innovate faster with AI, while modernizing infrastructure, simplifying operations, and controlling costs. Learn more at or follow us on social media.

© 2026 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix.

Investor Contact:

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NUTANIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) As of July 31,

2026 October 31,

2026 (in thousands) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 777,308 $ 762,394 Short-term investments 1,584,155 1,705,447 Accounts receivable, net 289,251 275,394 Deferred commissions-current 156,316 129,121 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 221,483 238,339 Total current assets 3,028,513 3,110,695 Property and equipment, net 134,887 146,283 Operating lease right-of-use assets 164,427 200,464 Deferred commissions-non-current 217,606 225,918 Intangible assets, net 1,837 3,292 Goodwill 185,235 186,290 Deferred tax asset 1,215,823 1,207,516 Other assets-non-current 125,357 156,504 Total assets $ 5,073,685 $ 5,236,962 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 96,508 $ 111,180 Accrued compensation and benefits 269,181 190,517 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,117 48,435 Deferred revenue-current 1,246,575 1,254,133 Operating lease liabilities-current 35,713 39,134 Convertible senior notes, net-current - 498,749 Total current liabilities 1,684,094 2,142,148 Deferred revenue-non-current 1,176,794 1,224,955 Operating lease liabilities-non-current 134,310 167,249 Convertible senior notes, net-non-current 1,348,711 851,191 Other liabilities-non-current 27,211 27,425 Total liabilities 4,371,120 4,412,968 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 4,416,059 4,397,125 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,895 ) (8,181 ) Accumulated deficit (3,708,606 ) (3,564,957 ) Total stockholders' equity 702,565 823,994 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,073,685 $ 5,236,962

NUTANIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2025 2026 (in thousands, except per share data) Revenue: Product $ 349,003 $ 393,526 Support, maintenance and other services 321,573 378,874 Total revenue 670,576 772,400 Cost of revenue: Product (1)(2) 4,292 4,493 Support, maintenance and other services (1) 83,178 91,966 Total cost of revenue 87,470 96,459 Gross profit 583,106 675,941 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (1)(2) 285,233 277,866 Research and development (1) 187,482 179,869 General and administrative (1) 61,056 75,621 Total operating expenses 533,771 533,356 Income from operations 49,335 142,585 Other income, net 16,239 18,954 Income before provision for income taxes 65,574 161,539 Provision for income taxes 3,478 17,890 Net income $ 62,096 $ 143,649 Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic $ 0.23 $ 0.53 Net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.49 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, basic 269,872 271,650 Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share attributable to Class A common stockholders, diluted 296,518 294,602

___________________________

(1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense:

Three Months Ended

October 31, 2025 2026 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 359 $ 349 Support, maintenance and other services cost of revenue 6,255 6,993 Sales and marketing 17,760 18,330 Research and development 39,501 40,861 General and administrative 13,885 17,244 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 77,760 $ 83,777

(2) Includes the following amortization of intangible assets:

Three Months Ended

October 31, 2025 2026 (in thousands) Product cost of revenue $ 106 $ 106 Sales and marketing 88 88 Total amortization of intangible assets $ 194 $ 194

NUTANIX, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2025 2026 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 62,096 $ 143,649 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,374 11,972 Stock-based compensation 77,760 83,777 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 1,361 1,371 Operating lease cost, net of accretion 8,000 10,007 Deferred income taxes 41 19,405 Other 1,736 (1,895 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 22,759 13,858 Deferred commissions 15,396 18,883 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,490 (52,795 ) Accounts payable 9,395 10,779 Accrued compensation and benefits (55,126 ) (85,209 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,152 44 Operating leases, net (8,110 ) (9,685 ) Deferred revenue 37,501 55,718 Net cash provided by operating activities 196,825 219,879 Cash flows from investing activities: Maturities of investments 236,608 185,669 Purchases of investments (290,086 ) (311,972 ) Sales of investments 1,250 - Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (1,208 ) Purchases of property and equipment (22,319 ) (10,543 ) Net cash used in investing activities (74,547 ) (138,054 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from sales of shares through employee equity incentive plans 29,035 28,020 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (89,223 ) (74,088 ) Repurchases of common stock (50,225 ) (50,098 ) Other financing activities, net (946 ) (573 ) Net cash used in financing activities (111,359 ) (96,739 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 10,919 $ (14,914 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-beginning of period 769,517 777,322 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash-end of period $ 780,436 $ 762,408 Restricted cash (1) 15 14 Cash and cash equivalents-end of period $ 780,421 $ 762,394 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 8,597 $ 12,515 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and

financing information: Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and

accrued and other liabilities $ 3,939 $ 6,277 Unpaid taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards included

in accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 19,878 $ 14,159

___________________________

(1) Included within other assets-non-current in the consolidated balance sheets.

Disaggregation of Revenue

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2025 2026 (in thousands) Disaggregation of revenue: Subscription revenue $ 637,840 $ 735,442 Professional services and other revenue 32,736 36,958 Total revenue $ 670,576 $ 772,400

Annual Recurring Revenue

(Unaudited) As of October 31, 2025 2026 (in thousands) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 2,284,051 $ 2,632,988

Remaining Performance Obligations

(Unaudited) As of October 31, 2025 2026 (in thousands) Remaining performance obligations: Current $ 1,296,795 $ 1,582,142 13-36 months 1,032,685 1,279,256 Thereafter 341,035 442,933 Total $ 2,670,515 $ 3,304,331

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Profit Measures

(Unaudited) GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three Months Ended October 31, 2026 (1 ) (2 ) (3 ) (4 ) (5 ) (6 ) (7 ) Three Months Ended October 31, 2026 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 675,941 $ 7,342 $ 106 $ 552 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 683,941 Gross margin 87.5 % 0.9 % - 0.1 % - - - - 88.5 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 277,866 (18,330 ) (88 ) (2,425 ) - - - - 257,023 Research and development 179,869 (40,861 ) - (761 ) - - - - 138,247 General and administrative 75,621 (17,244 ) - (436 ) (17,234 ) (110 ) - - 40,597 Total operating expenses 533,356 (76,435 ) (88 ) (3,622 ) (17,234 ) (110 ) - - 435,867 Income from operations 142,585 83,777 194 4,174 17,234 110 - - 248,074 Operating margin 18.5 % 10.9 % - 0.5 % 2.2 % - - - 32.1 % Net income $ 143,649 $ 83,777 $ 194 $ 4,174 $ 17,234 $ 110 $ 3,004 $ (36,116 ) $ 216,026 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 271,650 271,650 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (8) 294,602 294,602 Net income per share, basic $ 0.53 $ 0.31 $ - $ 0.02 $ 0.06 $ - $ 0.01 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.80 Net income per share, diluted (9) $ 0.49 $ 0.73

___________________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Restructuring charges

(4) Litigation costs

(5) Other

(6) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to debt

(7) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. We use a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe the use of a long-term projected tax rate of 20% aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.

(8) Includes 22,952 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(9) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $2,071 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes





GAAP Non-GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP Three Months Ended October 31, 2025 (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) Three Months Ended October 31, 2025 (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) Gross profit $ 583,106 $ 6,614 $ 106 $ - $ - $ - $ 589,826 Gross margin 87.0 % 1.0 % - - - - 88.0 % Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 285,233 (17,760 ) (88 ) - - - 267,385 Research and development 187,482 (39,501 ) - - - - 147,981 General and administrative 61,056 (13,885 ) - (4,560 ) - - 42,611 Total operating expenses 533,771 (71,146 ) (88 ) (4,560 ) - - 457,977 Income from operations 49,335 77,760 194 4,560 - - 131,849 Operating margin 7.4 % 11.6 % - 0.7 % - - 19.7 % Net income $ 62,096 $ 77,760 $ 194 $ 4,560 $ 2,993 $ (26,738 ) $ 120,865 Weighted shares outstanding, basic 269,872 269,872 Weighted shares outstanding, diluted (6) 296,518 296,518 Net income per share, basic $ 0.23 $ 0.29 $ - $ 0.02 $ 0.01 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.45 Net income per share, diluted (7) $ 0.21 $ 0.41

___________________________

(1) Stock-based compensation expense

(2) Amortization of intangible assets

(3) Litigation costs

(4) Amortization of debt issuance costs and interest expense related to debt

(5) Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Beginning in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, we adopted a long-term projected non-GAAP tax rate of 20% for the purposes of determining our non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP income per share, which is based on our current long-term projections. We believe the use of a long-term projected tax rate of 20% better aligns with the non-GAAP measure of profitability, reduces volatility of the non-GAAP tax rate and provides better consistency across reporting periods. Our estimated long-term projected tax rate is subject to change for a variety of reasons, including tax law changes in major jurisdictions in which we operate, changes in our geographic earnings mix, or other changes to our strategy or business operations. We will re-evaluate our long-term projected tax rate as appropriate.

(6) Includes 26,646 potentially dilutive shares related to convertible senior notes and the issuance of shares under employee equity incentive plans

(7) In accordance with ASC 260, in order to calculate GAAP net income per share, diluted, the numerator has been adjusted to add back $1,099 of interest expense related to the convertible senior notes





Reconciliation of GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

October 31, 2025 2026 (in thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 196,825 $ 219,879 Purchases of property and equipment (22,319 ) (10,543 ) Free cash flow $ 174,506 $ 209,336