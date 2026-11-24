MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Board Working with CEO Rajiv Ramaswami to Identify and Recruit Successor to Lead the Company into its Next Phase of Growth

Ramaswami to Continue as CEO Until Successor is Appointed and Assumes the Role

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, today announced that the Board is working with Chief Executive Officer Rajiv Ramaswami to identify and recruit his successor, and he will step down after his successor has been appointed and assumes the role. Ramaswami will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the Company for a period of time after his successor is in place to ensure a smooth transition.

The Board has engaged a leading national search firm to assist in identifying Nutanix's next CEO – a leader who will accelerate the company's next phase of growth as it builds on its leadership in hybrid multicloud infrastructure and expands its role as a platform for enterprise AI.

“As CEO, Rajiv has had a tremendous impact on Nutanix's business, and we deeply appreciate his leadership over the past six years,” said Virginia Gambale, Chair of the Board of Nutanix.“During his tenure, Rajiv led the Company's transformation to subscription software, built a loyal and expanding global enterprise customer base, and established a technology portfolio that we believe positions us well for the AI era. The Board is focused on selecting an exceptional leader who can build on that foundation. We are grateful for his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition, which will provide continuity while we undertake that process.”

“It has been a privilege to lead Nutanix and the remarkable team that has built this company,” said Rajiv Ramaswami.“Over the past six years, we transformed Nutanix into a growing and profitable cloud software business and laid the groundwork for its evolution as an AI infrastructure platform. Nutanix is a much stronger company today, and I am proud of everything the team has accomplished together. I am committed to supporting the Board through its search process and ensuring a smooth handoff to Nutanix's next leader.”

Ramaswami's email to employees regarding this announcement can be found here.

Separately today, Nutanix announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2027. For additional information regarding the Company's financial results and outlook, please see Nutanix's first quarter fiscal 2027 earnings release issued today.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's CEO succession process, including the search for and appointment of a successor Chief Executive Officer and the timing of the leadership transition; Mr. Ramaswami's expected continued service as Chief Executive Officer during the succession process and expected service as a senior advisor following the transition; the Company's ability to achieve a smooth leadership transition and maintain leadership continuity; and the Company's strategy, growth opportunities, competitive position and opportunities relating to hybrid multicloud infrastructure and enterprise AI. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are instead based on Nutanix's current expectations, estimates and beliefs. The accuracy of such statements involves risks and uncertainties and depends upon future events, including those that may be beyond Nutanix's control, and actual results may differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to identify, recruit and successfully transition to a successor Chief Executive Officer on the anticipated timeline; potential disruption or uncertainty resulting from the leadership transition, including with respect to the Company's employees, customers, partners and business operations; the Company's ability to retain and motivate key personnel during the succession process; the Company's ability to successfully execute its strategy and capitalize on its market opportunities; changes in competitive dynamics, market opportunities or customer demand; and other risks as detailed in Nutanix's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2026 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on September 18, 2026 and subsequent filings with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release. Any forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, Nutanix assumes no obligation to update or otherwise revise any of such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a hybrid cloud leader and AI platform company, offering organizations a unified infrastructure software platform to safely run applications, data, and AI anywhere. Trusted by customers worldwide, Nutanix empowers more than 50% of the Global 2000 to innovate faster with AI, while modernizing infrastructure, simplifying operations, and controlling costs. Learn more at or follow us on social media.

© 2026 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Nutanix logo, and all Nutanix product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names or marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). This press release is for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes a warranty or other binding commitment by Nutanix.

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