

The newly cleared Mammo Risk can predict three-, four- and five-year breast cancer risk based upon analyzing a 3D mammogram.1

Mammo Risk provides insights into future breast cancer risk to support more personalized screening strategies, including consideration of supplemental imaging.



In an independent United States study of more than 65,000 screening mammograms, Mammo Risk demonstrated strong predictive performance, including among women with dense breasts.2

DeepHealth now has image-based breast cancer risk prediction solutions available globally with major academic publications demonstrating performance and supporting adapted screening pathways.



SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeepHealth, Inc., a global leader in AI-powered health informatics and a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (Nasdaq: RDNT), today announced FDA 510(k) clearance for Mammo Risk, the first FDA-cleared image-based breast cancer risk prediction solution for 3D mammography, including combined 3D/2D imaging workflows. Compatible with supported systems from multiple vendors, Mammo Risk addresses the predominant mammography screening modality in the U.S., with 3D technology now available at more than 90% of mammography facilities nationwide.3 The solution assesses three-, four- and five-year breast cancer risk, enabling providers to personalize patient pathways and optimize screening workflows.

An estimated 321,910 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in 2026.4 When cancer is diagnosed early, five-year relative survival approaches 100% compared with 34% when it has spread to distant parts of the body.5 Using existing completed mammogram images, with no additional scans required, Mammo Risk can now help identify patients who show no apparent signs of cancer but who may have an elevated risk of developing breast cancer within five years. The American Medical Association has also established a Category III CPT code, effective Jan. 1, 2027, to enable tracking of the utilization of image-based breast cancer risk assessment technologies and support the collection of evidence that may inform future reimbursement decisions.6

“At DeepHealth, we believe every woman deserves a clearer, non-invasive, more predictive path for her future,” said Niccolò Stefani, M.D., Business and Product Leader, Clinical AI at DeepHealth.“By launching the world's first and only image-based risk assessment software for 3D mammography, we are moving beyond just detecting cancer towards enabling preventive pathways.7 Unlocking these predictive insights directly from a routine scan means we can reduce uncertainty, giving providers and patients insights into risk years before cancer would be diagnosed and enabling them to personalize care in a way that can truly save lives.”

“Everyone's biology and breast cancer risk are different, yet too often we take a one-size-fits-all approach to screening and care. Better approaches have been long overdue,” said Victoria Smart, SVP, Mission of Susan G. Komen®.“Personalized approaches that help people understand their risk, make decisions about their health and get the care they need, as early as possible, reflects the innovation essential to ending deaths from breast cancer.”

DeepHealth's breast cancer risk assessment solution is backed by robust clinical validation and real-world evidence. Unlike traditional risk assessment models that rely on extensive patient questionnaires and clinical information, Mammo Risk uses AI trained on 220,000 studies to derive personalized risk insights directly from routine mammograms, simplifying risk assessment and supporting more personalized screening strategies.

In an independent, multicenter pivotal study involving more than 65,000 screening mammograms across 10 U.S. clinical sites, Mammo Risk demonstrated strong predictive performance of future breast cancer risk. 2 The study included a diverse patient population, and performance was consistent across important subgroups, including Black women and women with dense breasts.2 These groups have historically experienced poorer breast cancer outcomes, and traditional models have been less accurate in assessing their risk.8,9

Mammo Risk builds on earlier generations of DeepHealth's image-based breast cancer risk assessment technology, designed to predict breast cancer risk up to two years ahead, with CE-marked technology commercially available in Europe and clinical validation across European and U.S. screening populations using both 2D and 3D mammography. In a peer-reviewed study led by researchers at Karolinska Institute and published in Science Translational Medicine, drawing on a U.S. screening population of more than 154,000 women undergoing 3D mammography, the earlier technology demonstrated an estimated 2.4-fold sensitivity compared with the Tyrer-Cuzick risk model when considering supplemental screening for the 12% of women at highest risk.10 The newly FDA-cleared Mammo Risk extends the risk prediction horizon to three, four and five years, supporting longer-term personalized breast cancer screening strategies.

With this clearance, Mammo Risk is now part of DeepHealth's Radiology AI Suite,11 which brings together native clinical AI, workflow tools and performance analytics on one platform. The solution complements the recently launched Mammo Dx technology, representing a new generation of AI-powered image-based breast cancer detection and risk prediction. The latest Mammo Risk is now commercially available to healthcare providers across the U.S. seeking to enhance their breast cancer screening capabilities, deliver more personalized care and differentiate their screening services.

In the coming months, Mammo Risk will be part of an integrated offering within RadNet's mammography screening initiatives, including RadNet's Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection (EBCD) program.

DeepHealth will showcase Mammo Risk and its broader integrated portfolio of Clinical AI, Enterprise Imaging and Imaging Operations solutions at RSNA 2026, Booth 1329, South Hall, McCormick Place, Chicago. DeepHealth will also present recent evidence on the clinical and workflow impacts of its AI-powered solutions, including a podium presentation exploring how AI can support equitable, personalized prediction of invasive breast cancer risk.12

About DeepHealth

DeepHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) and serves as the umbrella brand for RadNet's Digital Health segment. DeepHealth provides AI-powered health informatics with the aim of empowering breakthroughs in care through imaging. DeepHealth leverages advanced AI for operational efficiency and improved clinical outcomes in breast, chest, musculoskeletal, neuro, prostate and thyroid health. At the heart of DeepHealth's portfolio is a cloud-native operating system – DeepHealth OS – that unifies data across the clinical and operational workflow. Thousands of imaging centers and radiology departments around the world use DeepHealth solutions to enable earlier, more reliable and more efficient disease detection, including in large-scale cancer screening programs. DeepHealth's human-centered, intuitive technology aims to push the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare. Learn more at deephealth.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's imaging center markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas and Virginia. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry globally. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has over 12,000 team members. Learn more at radnet.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains certain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbour provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as:“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“possible,”“predict,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will” or“would,” the negative of these words, and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding our technology's ability to stage-shift disease through proactive, timely intervention and discussions regarding our product features and future product offerings and capabilities. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond RadNet's control.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of RadNet's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of RadNet's control. RadNet's actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Neither RadNet, nor any of its directors, executive officers, or advisors, provide any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements will actually occur, or if any of them do occur, what impact they will have on the business, results of operations or financial condition of RadNet. Should any risks and uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have a material adverse effect on RadNet's business and the ability to realize the expected benefits of the technology. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ from expectations include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the technology, and (2) the risk of legislative, regulatory, economic, competitive, and technological changes, and other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors,”“Management's Discussion and Analysis,” and other sections of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The foregoing review of important factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere. Additional information concerning risks, uncertainties and assumptions can be found in RadNet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the risk factors discussed in RadNet's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and future filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, RadNet does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or any other information in this communication, as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to correct any inaccuracies or omissions in them which become apparent. All forward-looking statements in this communication are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

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References

1. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. FDA 510(k) clearance K262709, Mammo Risk, November 23, 2026.

2. FDA 510(k). K262709.

3. U.S. Food and Drug Administration. 2025 Scorecard Statistics, March 2025.

4. American Cancer Society. (2026). Cancer Facts & Figures 2026. .

5. National Cancer Institute. Breast cancer prognosis and survival rates. Updated October 13, 2026. Accessed November 24, 2026.

6. American Medical Association. (October 2, 2026). CPT Category III Codes Long Descriptors.

7. US Preventive Services Task Force. Breast cancer: medication use to reduce risk. Final recommendation statement. Published September 3, 2019. Accessed November 24, 2026. .

8. Kerlikowske K, Chen S, Bissell MCS, et al. Population attributable risk of advanced-stage breast cancer by race and ethnicity. JAMA Oncol. 2024;10(2):167-175. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2023.5242.

9. Engmann NJ, Golmakani MK, Miglioretti DL, Sprague BL, Kerlikowske K, for the Breast Cancer Surveillance Consortium. Population-attributable risk proportion of clinical risk factors for breast cancer. JAMA Oncol.2017;3(9):1228-1236. doi:10.1001/jamaoncol.2016.6326.

10. Eriksson, M., Destounis, S., Czene, K., Zeiberg, A., Day, R., Conant, E. F., Schilling, K., & Hall, P. (2022). A risk model for digital breast tomosynthesis to predict breast cancer and guide clinical care. Science Translational Medicine, 14(644), eabn3971. ⁠.

11. Radiology AI Suite comprises multiple applications across Breast, Neuro, Thyroid, MSK, Prostate, Thoracic and Abdominal Solutions. Claims about the suite or solution areas are associated with individual components and cleared applications.

12. Kim et al. (2026). Image-Only Deep Learning Risk Model Using Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Supports Equitable, Personalized Prediction of Invasive Breast Cancer Risk. RSNA 2026, Chicago.