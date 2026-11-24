MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LB Pharmaceuticals Inc (“LB Pharmaceuticals” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LBRX), a neuromedicines company dedicated to developing and commercializing high-impact therapies that address the multiple dimensions of underserved brain disorders, today announced that members of its executive team will present and participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat at 2:35 p.m. ET and 1x1 investor meetings on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, in Coral Gables, FL



Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET and 1x1 investor meetings on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, in New York, NY



Webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the“Events & Presentations” page under the Investors section of the Company's website, where replays of the webcasts will be archived.

About LB Pharmaceuticals

LB Pharmaceuticals is a neuromedicines company dedicated to developing and commercializing high-impact therapies that address the multiple dimensions of underserved brain disorders. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the opportunity to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering balanced clinical activity and tolerability along with simplicity of use that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of a broad range of neuropsychiatric diseases.

Media and Investor Contact:

Ellen Rose

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