LB Pharmaceuticals To Participate In December Investor Events
9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference
- Fireside chat at 2:35 p.m. ET and 1x1 investor meetings on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, in Coral Gables, FL
Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
- Fireside chat at 1:00 p.m. ET and 1x1 investor meetings on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, in New York, NY
Webcasts of the fireside chats will be available on the“Events & Presentations” page under the Investors section of the Company's website, where replays of the webcasts will be archived.
About LB Pharmaceuticals
LB Pharmaceuticals is a neuromedicines company dedicated to developing and commercializing high-impact therapies that address the multiple dimensions of underserved brain disorders. The Company is building a pipeline that leverages the broad therapeutic potential of its lead product candidate, LB-102, which the Company believes has the opportunity to be the first benzamide antipsychotic drug approved for neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. LB-102, if approved, has the potential to become a mainstay of psychiatric practice by offering balanced clinical activity and tolerability along with simplicity of use that provides a potentially attractive alternative to branded and generic therapeutics for the treatment of a broad range of neuropsychiatric diseases.
Media and Investor Contact:
Ellen Rose
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