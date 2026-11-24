MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SRX Suspends Stock Buy-Back Program

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRX Global Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the“Company”), an AI-enabled platform dedicated to generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies and strategic assets, today acknowledged that a group of stockholders, consisting of Kevin Egan and Kiewiet Lee (together, the“Filing Persons”), filed a Schedule 13D with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 19, 2026. According to the filing, the Filing Persons beneficially own approximately 9.9% of the Company's outstanding common stock based 20,265,391 shares outstanding as of August 13, 2026 as reported by the Company in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 13, 2026.

The Company's Board of Directors (the“Board”) and management team will carefully review the matters raised in the Schedule 13D in consultation with the Company's legal and financial advisors, and evaluate any proposals presented by the Company's stockholders, including the Filings Persons.

The Company values constructive engagement with its stockholders and will consider appropriate opportunities for dialogue regarding the Company's strategy, performance, and governance. The Board remains focused on executing the Company's strategy, creating sustainable long-term shareholder value, and maintaining strong corporate governance.

Stockholders are not required to take any action at this time. While the Company remains committed to open communication with its investors, the Company does not intend to comment further with respect to the Schedule 13D unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required.

While the Company and the Board evaluates the matters raised in the Schedule 13D, along with its corporate asset allocation and long-term strategy, the Board has determined to temporarily suspend its previously announced common stock buy-back program.

About SRX Global Inc.

SRX Global is an AI-driven platform focused on generating long-term shareholder value through investments in high-conviction operating companies, strategic assets, and technology-enabled opportunities. The Company leverages proprietary technology, data analytics, and disciplined capital allocation to identify and manage investments across multiple sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“aim,”“plan,”“may,”“could,”“target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's investment strategy, capital allocation and portfolio positioning, potential future share repurchases, and the anticipated timing of its fiscal year-end reporting and Form 10-K filing. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including the completion of year-end closing and audit procedures, changes in capital requirements and market conditions, restrictions on share repurchases, and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law. The Company has not independently verified the statements made in the Schedule 13D.

Company Contact

SRX Global Inc.

Kent Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

212-896-1254

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