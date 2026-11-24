MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT),a mission-driven financial services company, today announced the appointment of Laura Unger as an independent member of its Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2027. Unger will serve on the Board's Audit & Risk Committee and Nominating, Governance & Social Responsibility Committee. Her appointment will expand Oportun's Board from eight to nine directors.

Unger brings extensive experience in financial regulation, public company governance and risk oversight. Since 2019, Unger has served as President of Unger, Inc., a financial services consulting firm. She currently serves on the board of eToro Group Ltd., where she is a member of its Audit, Risk and Regulatory Committee. She has served on a number of public company boards, including Nomura Holdings, Inc., where she chaired the Board Risk Committee, as well as Navient Corporation and CIT Group Inc. She also previously served as a special adviser to Promontory Financial Group and as an independent consultant to JPMorgan. Furthermore, she served as a Commissioner and Acting Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, as counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, and as an attorney in the SEC's Division of Enforcement. Unger holds a B.A. from the University of California, Berkeley, and a J.D. from New York Law School.

“Laura brings a valuable combination of regulatory expertise and extensive board experience across the financial services industry. Her experience will add valuable perspective to the Board as we guide Oportun's strategic direction and support its long-term success,” said Ginny Lee, Chair of Oportun's Nominating, Governance & Social Responsibility Committee.“I am very excited that Laura will be joining the Board,” said Doug Bland, Chief Executive Officer of Oportun.“We look forward to her contributions as we build on our commitment to providing responsible, affordable credit and helping our members make meaningful progress toward their financial goals.”

About Oportun

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is a mission-driven financial services company that puts its members' financial goals within reach. With intelligent borrowing, savings, and budgeting capabilities, Oportun empowers members with the confidence to build a better financial future. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $23.3 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.5 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of more than $1,800 annually. For more information, visit Oportun.com.

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