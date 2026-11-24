MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GAITHERSBURG, Md., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) ("Elutia" or the "Company"), a drug delivery company built to stop surgical infections, today announced that Dr. Randy Mills, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michelle Williams, Chief Scientific Officer, and Matthew Ferguson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Winter Investment Conference on December 8, 2026.

During the presentation, management will discuss how Elutia is working to address post-surgical infection in plastic and reconstructive surgeries-one of the most significant challenges facing patients and surgeons-through its drug-eluting biomatrix technology designed to support safer, more reliable reconstructive outcomes.

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2.

To register for the conference and request a one-on-one meeting with Elutia (ELUT), please visit

The live webcast of Elutia's presentation will be available here, and a replay will be accessible following the event. The presentation will also be available on the Company's website under the“Events and Presentations” section.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) is a drug delivery company built to stop surgical infections. The Company developed and launched EluPro, the first antibiotic-eluting bioenvelope designed to protect patients receiving pacemakers and defibrillators, and in 2025 sold that business to Boston Scientific Corporation. Elutia's lead program, NXT-41x, builds on the same drug-eluting platform and is designed to deliver two powerful antibiotics directly to the surgical site, stopping infection before it starts. Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit .

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