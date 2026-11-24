MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attovia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Attovia” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ATTO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need, today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conference:

Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat

Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026

Time: 9:00 - 9:35 am ET

The webcast of the Citi fireside chat will be available in the“Events & Presentations” section under the Investors section of Attovia's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Attovia Therapeutics, Inc.

AttoviaTM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need. All of its product candidates have been internally discovered using its ATTOBODYTM biparatopic biologics platform. Attovia's ATTOBODY platform uses an evolution-driven, high-throughput process that allows for rapid discovery and creation of a high diversity of potential product candidates.

Attovia's lead programs include ATTO-1310, an anti-IL-31 therapeutic in clinical development for chronic pruritic diseases; ATTO-2306, a long-acting bispecific antibody targeting IL-31 and IL-13 in IND-enabling studies for atopic dermatitis and other immune-mediated skin diseases; and ATTO-1091, a trispecific antibody targeting TL1A, IL-23p19, and integrin α4β7 in IND-enabling studies for inflammatory bowel disease. Attovia's other programs include highly innovative conditional 'AND'-gated bispecific immune cell survival blockers and multispecifics.

Investor and Media Contacts

Attovia Therapeutics

Heather Armstrong

Head of Investor Relations

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PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors LLC

617-430-7579

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