Attovia Therapeutics To Participate In Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside chat
Date: Wednesday, December 2, 2026
Time: 9:00 - 9:35 am ET
The webcast of the Citi fireside chat will be available in the“Events & Presentations” section under the Investors section of Attovia's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the conference.
About Attovia Therapeutics, Inc.
AttoviaTM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need. All of its product candidates have been internally discovered using its ATTOBODYTM biparatopic biologics platform. Attovia's ATTOBODY platform uses an evolution-driven, high-throughput process that allows for rapid discovery and creation of a high diversity of potential product candidates.
Attovia's lead programs include ATTO-1310, an anti-IL-31 therapeutic in clinical development for chronic pruritic diseases; ATTO-2306, a long-acting bispecific antibody targeting IL-31 and IL-13 in IND-enabling studies for atopic dermatitis and other immune-mediated skin diseases; and ATTO-1091, a trispecific antibody targeting TL1A, IL-23p19, and integrin α4β7 in IND-enabling studies for inflammatory bowel disease. Attovia's other programs include highly innovative conditional 'AND'-gated bispecific immune cell survival blockers and multispecifics.
Investor and Media Contacts
Attovia Therapeutics
Heather Armstrong
Head of Investor Relations
...
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors LLC
617-430-7579
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