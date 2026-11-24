Ellomay Capital Reports Results For The Three And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
| Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|September 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
|2026
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
| € in thousands
|Convenience Translation into US$ in thousands*
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|127,478
|87,614
|144,633
|Short-term deposits
|52,083
|-
|59,092
|Restricted cash
|590
|656
|669
|Intangible asset from green certificates
|461
|29
|523
|Trade and revenue receivables
|7,117
|7,236
|8,075
|Other receivables
|16,992
|14,918
|19,279
|Derivatives
|721
|3,743
|818
|205,442
|114,196
|233,089
|Non-current assets
|Investment in equity accounted investee
|-
|59,542
|-
|Fixed assets
|684,071
|566,876
|776,129
|Right-of-use asset
|48,189
|44,386
|54,674
|Restricted cash and deposits
|15,924
|16,071
|18,067
|Deferred tax
|12,800
|11,914
|14,523
|Long term receivables
|20,024
|18,097
|22,719
|Derivatives
|6,768
|12,433
|7,679
|787,776
|729,319
|893,791
|Total assets
|993,218
|843,515
|1,126,880
|Liabilities and Equity
|Current liabilities
|Current maturities of long-term bank loans
|40,587
|17,235
|46,049
|Current maturities of other long-term loans
|3,481
|3,666
|3,949
|Current maturities of debentures
|54,630
|39,803
|61,982
|Trade payables
|5,512
|6,719
|6,254
|Other payables
|23,479
|16,633
|26,642
|Derivatives
|1,893
|675
|2,148
|Current maturities of lease liabilities
|1,063
|844
|1,206
|Income tax payables
|18,143
|512
|20,584
|Warrants
|2,231
|5,929
|2,531
|151,019
|92,016
|171,345
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term lease liabilities
|39,406
|35,491
|44,709
|Long-term bank loans
|346,337
|272,388
|392,945
|Other long-term loans
|65,115
|58,457
|73,878
|Debentures
|153,889
|209,374
|174,598
|Deferred tax
|3,443
|3,170
|3,906
|Other long-term liabilities
|10,241
|6,179
|11,618
|Derivatives
|2,039
|1,300
|2,313
|620,470
|586,359
|703,967
|Total liabilities
|771,489
|678,375
|875,312
|Equity
|Share capital
|28,008
|28,002
|31,777
|Share premium
|96,842
|96,585
|109,874
|Treasury shares
|(1,736
|)
|(1,736
|)
|(1,970
|)
|Transaction reserve with non-controlling interests
|14,763
|14,757
|16,750
|Reserves
|17,373
|16,674
|19,712
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|49,757
|(13,694
|)
|56,453
|Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
|205,007
|140,588
|232,596
|Non-controlling interest
|16,722
|24,552
|18,972
|Total equity
|221,729
|165,140
|251,568
|Total liabilities and equity
|993,218
|843,515
|1,126,880
| * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2026: euro 1 = US$ 1.135)
| Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|For the year ended December 31,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
| Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
| € in thousands (except per share data)
|Convenience Translation into US$*
|Revenues
|14,968
|12,729
|36,052
|32,865
|42,827
|40,904
|Operating expenses
|(5,316
|)
|(5,155
|)
|(15,164
|)
|(14,361
|)
|(19,408
|)
|(17,205
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|(4,659
|)
|(4,362
|)
|(13,768
|)
|(12,850
|)
|(16,481
|)
|(15,621
|)
|Gross profit
|4,993
|3,212
|7,120
|5,654
|6,938
|8,078
|Project development costs
|(665
|)
|(511
|)
|(1,475
|)
|(3,381
|)
|(2,649
|)
|(1,673
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(2,356
|)
|(1,781
|)
|(7,298
|)
|(5,165
|)
|(6,369
|)
|(8,280
|)
|Other income (expenses), net
|1,446
|(153
|)
|3,248
|1,278
|3,599
|3,685
|Operating profit (loss)
|3,418
|767
|1,595
|(1,614
|)
|1,519
|1,810
|Financing income
|3,800
|7,853
|2,457
|9,596
|2,876
|2,788
|Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives and warrants, net
|407
|(1,037
|)
|3,948
|(599
|)
|(3,917
|)
|4,479
|Financing expenses in connection with projects finance
|(1,379
|)
|(1,928
|)
|(4,301
|)
|(5,016
|)
|(6,612
|)
|(4,880
|)
|Financing expenses in connection with debentures
|(2,215
|)
|(971
|)
|(8,744
|)
|(4,971
|)
|(8,316
|)
|(9,921
|)
|Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan
|(107
|)
|(424
|)
|(1,663
|)
|(1,355
|)
|(2,047
|)
|(1,887
|)
|Other financing expenses
|(271
|)
|(11,209
|)
|(24,063
|)
|(6,349
|)
|(9,342
|)
|(27,301
|)
|Financing income (expenses), net
|235
|(7,716
|)
|(32,366
|)
|(8,694
|)
|(27,358
|)
|(36,722
|)
|Profit (loss) before taxes on income from continuing operations
|3,653
|(6,949
|)
|(30,771
|)
|(10,308
|)
|(25,839
|)
|(34,912
|)
|Tax benefit (taxes on income)
|(2,362
|)
|19
|7,014
|1,790
|2,528
|7,958
|Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations
|1,291
|(6,930
|)
|(23,757
|)
|(8,518
|)
|(23,311
|)
|(26,954
|)
|Profit from discontinued operation (net of tax)
|(30
|)
|16,999
|83,304
|17,011
|16,930
|94,515
|Profit (loss) for the period
|1,261
|10,069
|59,547
|8,493
|(6,381
|)
|67,561
|Profit (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|1,560
|10,128
|63,451
|10,438
|(2,133
|)
|71,992
|Non-controlling interests
|(299
|)
|(59
|)
|(3,904
|)
|(1,945
|)
|(4,248
|)
|(4,431
|)
|Profit (loss) for the period
|1,261
|10,069
|59,547
|8,493
|(6,381
|)
|67,561
|Other comprehensive income (loss) item
|that after initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss) were or will be transferred to profit or loss:
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
|(2,492
|)
|2,911
|14,026
|(6,137
|)
|2,517
|15,914
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations that were recognized in profit or loss
|-
|-
|(9,225
|)
|-
|-
|(10,466
|)
|Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges
|(10,465
|)
|(2,248
|)
|(6,021
|)
|386
|2,546
|(6,831
|)
|Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss
|1,025
|(539
|)
|(2,007
|)
|(2,821
|)
|(2,734
|)
|(2,277
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|(11,932
|)
|124
|(3,227
|)
|(8,572
|)
|2,329
|(3,660
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|(7,004
|)
|1,281
|699
|(7,574
|)
|2,336
|794
|Non-controlling interests
|(4,928
|)
|(1,157
|)
|(3,926
|)
|(998
|)
|(7
|)
|(4,454
|)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|(11,932
|)
|124
|(3,227
|)
|(8,572
|)
|2,329
|(3,660
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|(10,671
|)
|10,193
|56,320
|(79
|)
|(4,052
|)
|63,901
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
|Owners of the Company
|(5,444
|)
|11,409
|64,150
|2,864
|203
|72,786
|Non-controlling interests
|(5,227
|)
|(1,216
|)
|(7,830
|)
|(2,943
|)
|(4,255
|)
|(8,885
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|(10,671
|)
|10,193
|56,320
|(79
|)
|(4,052
|)
|63,901
| * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2026: euro 1 = US$ 1.135)
| Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (cont'd)
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|For the year ended December 31,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
| Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands (except per share data)
|Convenience Translation into US$*
|Basic profit (loss) per share
|0.11
|0.79
|4.60
|0.81
|(0.16
|)
|5.22
|Diluted profit (loss) per share
|0.11
|0.79
|4.60
|0.81
|(0.16
|)
|5.22
|Basic profit (loss) per share continuing operations
|0.11
|(0.53
|)
|(1.44
|)
|(0.51
|)
|(1.44
|)
|(1.63
|)
|Diluted profit (loss) per share continuing operations
|0.11
|(0.53
|)
|(1.44
|)
|(0.51
|)
|(1.44
|)
|(1.63
|)
|Basic profit per share discontinued operation
|-
|1.32
|6.04
|1.32
|1.28
|6.85
|Diluted profit per share discontinued operation
|-
|1.32
|6.04
|1.32
|1.28
|6.85
| * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2026: euro 1 = US$ 1.135)
| Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity
| Attributable to shareholders of the Company
| Non- controlling Interests
|Total Equity
| Share capital
| Share premium
|Retained earnings (accumulated Deficit)
| Treasury shares
|Translation reserve from foreign operations
| Hedging Reserve
| Transaction reserve with non-controlling interests
|Total
| € in thousands
|For the nine months ended
|September 30, 2026 (unaudited):
|Balance as at January 1, 2026
|28,002
|96,585
|(13,694
|)
|(1,736
|)
|10,935
|5,739
|14,757
|140,588
|24,552
|165,140
|Profit (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|63,451
|-
|-
|-
|-
|63,451
|(3,904
|)
|59,547
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,565
|(3,866
|)
|-
|699
|(3,926
|)
|(3,227
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|63,451
|-
|4,565
|(3,866
|)
|-
|64,150
|(7,830
|)
|56,320
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Proceeds from transactions with non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|6
|-
|6
|Options exercise
|6
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|-
|24
|Share-based payments
|-
|239
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|239
|-
|239
|Balance as at September 30, 2026
|28,008
|96,842
|49,757
|(1,736
|)
|15,500
|1,873
|14,763
|205,007
|16,722
|221,729
|For the nine months ended
|September 30, 2025 (unaudited):
|Balance as at January 1, 2025
|25,613
|86,271
|(11,561
|)
|(1,736
|)
|8,446
|5,892
|5,697
|118,622
|10,663
|129,285
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|10,438
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10,438
|(1,945
|)
|8,493
|Other comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(6,220
|)
|(1,354
|)
|-
|(7,574
|)
|(998
|)
|(8,572
|)
|Total comprehensive loss for the period
|-
|-
|10,438
|-
|(6,220
|)
|(1,354
|)
|-
|2,864
|(2,943
|)
|(79
|)
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Sale of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9,060
|9,060
|16,997
|26,057
|Options exercise
|3
|5
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|-
|8
|Issuance of ordinary shares
|2,382
|10,281
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12,663
|-
|12,663
|Issuance of capital note to non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,147
|1,147
|Share-based payments
|-
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|11
|-
|11
|Balance as at September 30, 2025
|27,998
|96,568
|(1,123
|)
|(1,736
|)
|2,226
|4,538
|14,757
|143,228
|25,864
|169,092
| Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)
| Attributable to shareholders of the Company
|Non- controlling interests
|Total Equity
| Share capital
| Share premium
|Accumulated deficit
| Treasury shares
| Translation reserve from foreign operations
| Hedging reserve
| Transaction reserve with non-controlling interests
|Total
| € in thousands
|For the year ended
|December 31, 2025 (audited):
|Balance as at January 1, 2025
|25,613
|86,271
|(11,561
|)
|(1,736
|)
|8,446
|5,892
|5,697
|118,622
|10,663
|129,285
|Loss for the year
|-
|-
|(2,133
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(2,133
|)
|(4,248
|)
|(6,381
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,489
|(153
|)
|-
|2,336
|(7
|)
|2,329
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
|-
|-
|(2,133
|)
|-
|2,489
|(153
|)
|-
|203
|(4,255
|)
|(4,052
|)
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Sale of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|9,060
|9,060
|16,997
|26,057
|Options exercise
|7
|17
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|24
|-
|24
|Issuance of ordinary shares
|2,382
|10,281
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12,663
|-
|12,663
|Issuance of capital note to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,147
|1,147
|Share-based payments
|-
|16
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|16
|-
|16
|Balance as at December 31, 2025
|28,002
|96,585
|(13,694
|)
|(1,736
|)
|10,935
|5,739
|14,757
|140,588
|24,552
|165,140
| Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)
|Attributable to shareholders of the Company
| Non- controlling Interests
|Total Equity
| Share capital
| Share premium
| Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
| Treasury shares
| Translation reserve from foreign operations
| Hedging Reserve
| Transaction reserve with non-controlling interests
| Total
|Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2026: euro 1 = US$ 1.135)
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited):
|Balance as at January 1, 2026
|31,770
|109,583
|(15,539
|)
|(1,970
|)
|12,407
|6,511
|16,743
|159,505
|27,857
|187,362
|Profit for the period
|-
|-
|71,992
|-
|-
|-
|-
|71,992
|(4,431
|)
|67,561
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,180
|(4,386
|)
|-
|794
|(4,454
|)
|(3,660
|)
|Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
|-
|-
|71,992
|-
|5,180
|(4,386
|)
|-
|72,786
|(8,885
|)
|63,901
|Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity:
|Proceeds from transactions with non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7
|7
|-
|7
|Options exercise
|7
|20
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|27
|-
|27
|Share-based payments
|-
|271
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|271
|-
|271
|Balance as at September 30, 2026
|31,777
|109,874
|56,453
|(1,970
|)
|17,587
|2,125
|16,750
|232,596
|18,972
|251,568
| Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
| Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow
| For the three months ended September 30,
| For the nine months ended September 30,
|For the year ended December 31,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
| € in thousands
|Convenience Translation into US$*
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Profit (loss) for the period
|1,261
|10,069
|59,547
|8,493
|(6,381
|)
|67,561
|Adjustments for:
|Financing expenses (income), net
|(235
|)
|7,716
|32,366
|8,694
|27,358
|36,722
|Profit from settlement of derivatives contract
|-
|-
|-
|-
|424
|-
|Profit from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(110,804
|)
|-
|-
|(125,715
|)
|Share of profits of equity accounted investees
|-
|(16,999
|)
|(298
|)
|(17,011
|)
|(16,930
|)
|(338
|)
|Taxes on income in connection with the sale of an equity accounted investee
|30
|-
|27,815
|-
|-
|31,558
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|4,659
|4,362
|13,768
|12,850
|16,481
|15,621
|Share-based payment transactions
|85
|7
|239
|11
|16
|271
|Loss on early redemption of debentures
|-
|-
|(1,224
|)
|-
|-
|(1,389
|)
|Change in trade receivables and other receivables
|(1,072
|)
|(1,083
|)
|(3,367
|)
|6,302
|5,883
|(3,821
|)
|Change in other assets
|(24
|)
|469
|(220
|)
|(533
|)
|(713
|)
|(250
|)
|Change in trade payables
|(466
|)
|(501
|)
|(546
|)
|2,177
|551
|(619
|)
|Change in other payables
|(941
|)
|1,293
|62
|(3,517
|)
|(5,832
|)
|70
|Income tax expense (tax benefit)
|2,362
|(19
|)
|(7,014
|)
|(1,790
|)
|(2,528
|)
|(7,958
|)
|Income taxes refund (paid)
|(304
|)
|7
|(805
|)
|(20
|)
|(583
|)
|(913
|)
|Interest received
|471
|878
|1,796
|2,222
|2,160
|2,038
|Interest paid
|(1,622
|)
|(2,721
|)
|(10,853
|)
|(9,347
|)
|(17,470
|)
|(12,313
|)
|2,943
|(6,591
|)
|(59,085
|)
|38
|8,817
|(67,036
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|4,204
|3,478
|462
|8,531
|2,436
|525
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of fixed assets
|(35,603
|)
|(22,106
|)
|(102,011
|)
|(59,036
|)
|(97,828
|)
|(115,739
|)
|Interest paid capitalized to fixed assets
|(1,772
|)
|(2,071
|)
|(3,578
|)
|(3,898
|)
|(4,052
|)
|(4,060
|)
|Proceeds from a sale of an equity accounted investee
|-
|-
|167,503
|-
|-
|190,045
|Advances on account of investments
|-
|547
|-
|547
|547
|-
|Proceeds from restricted cash, net
|(325
|)
|10,530
|1,806
|1,364
|1,584
|2,049
|Proceeds from (investment in) short-term deposit
|-
|-
|(55,025
|)
|-
|-
|(62,430
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(37,700
|)
|(13,100
|)
|8,695
|(61,023
|)
|(99,749
|)
|9,865
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Issuance of warrants
|-
|-
|-
|475
|475
|-
|Cost associated with long-term loans
|(841
|)
|(1,445
|)
|(2,173
|)
|(2,502
|)
|(4,575
|)
|(2,465
|)
|Proceeds from private placement of shares
|-
|12,663
|-
|12,663
|12,663
|-
|Proceeds from option exercise
|-
|8
|24
|8
|24
|27
|Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests
|-
|12,214
|6
|33,066
|-
|7
|Proceeds from minority partners in the Italian solar portfolio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|51,458
|-
|Payment of principal of lease liabilities
|(235
|)
|(279
|)
|(776
|)
|(731
|)
|(1,548
|)
|(880
|)
|Proceeds from short-term loans
|(3,573
|)
|-
|20,765
|17,434
|-
|23,559
|Proceeds from long-term loans
|58,301
|1,129
|102,153
|1,594
|51,681
|115,900
|Repayment of long-term loans
|(8,823
|)
|(23,387
|)
|(34,360
|)
|(30,140
|)
|(35,414
|)
|(38,984
|)
|Repayment of debentures
|-
|-
|(63,941
|)
|(35,691
|)
|(35,691
|)
|(72,546
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of debentures, net
|-
|-
|-
|56,729
|91,181
|-
|Proceeds from the sale of tax credits
|4,642
|10,160
|8,622
|10,160
|10,160
|9,782
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|49,471
|11,063
|30,320
|63,065
|140,414
|34,400
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
|(1,971
|)
|1,347
|387
|(2,419
|)
|3,379
|438
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|14,004
|2,788
|39,864
|8,154
|46,480
|45,228
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|113,474
|46,500
|87,614
|41,134
|41,134
|99,405
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|127,478
|49,288
|127,478
|49,288
|87,614
|144,633
| * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2026: euro 1 = US$ 1.135)
|Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
| Operating Segments (Unaudited)
|Italy
|Spain
|USA
|Netherlands
| Israel
| Total reportable segments
| Total consolidated
|Solar
|Subsidized Plants
|28 MW Solar
|Talasol
|Solar
|Biogas
|Dorad 1
| Manara
|Reconciliations
|For the nine months ended September 30, 2026
|€ in thousands
|Revenues
|4,902
|1,879
|1,173
|14,581
|1,371
|12,164
|15,195
|-
|51,265
|(15,213
|)
|36,052
|Operating expenses
|(528
|)
|(331
|)
|(591
|)
|(3,641
|)
|(242
|)
|(9,830
|)
|(11,732
|)
|-
|(26,895
|)
|11,731
|(15,164
|)
|Depreciation expenses
|(1,356
|)
|(693
|)
|(758
|)
|(8,699
|)
|(1,405
|)
|(780
|)
|(1,454
|)
|-
|(15,145
|)
|1,377
|(13,768
|)
|Gross profit (loss)
|3,018
|855
|(176
|)
|2,241
|(276
|)
|1,554
|2,009
|-
|9,225
|(2,105
|)
|7,120
|Project development costs
|(1,475
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(7,298
|)
|Other income, net
|3,248
|Operating profit (loss)
|1,595
|Financing income
|2,457
|Financing income in connection
|3,948
|with derivatives and warrants, net
|Financing expenses in connection with projects finance
|(4,301
|)
|Financing expenses in connection with debentures
|(8,744
|)
|Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan
|(1,663
|)
|Other financing expenses
|(24,063
|)
|Financing expenses, net
|(32,366
|)
|Loss before taxes on income from continuing operations
|(30,771
|)
|Profit from discontinued operation (net of tax) 1
|83,304
|Segment assets as at September 30, 2026
|260,354
|12,748
|18,620
|199,299
|99,386
|31,923
|-
|264,947
|887,277
|105,941
|993,218
________________________________
1As a result of the sale of the Company's indirect holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy, the Company's share of profits of Dorad Energy Ltd. was recognized only up to the date of signing of the sale agreement and presented as discontinued operations.
| Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
| Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to EBITDA (Unaudited)
|For the three months ended September 30,
| For the nine months ended September 30,
|For the year ended December 31,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2026
|€ in thousands
|Convenience Translation into US$ in thousands*
|Net profit (loss) for the period
|1,261
|10,069
|**59,547
|8,493
|(6,381
|)
|**67,561
|Financing (income) expenses, net
|(235
|)
|7,716
|32,366
|8,694
|27,358
|36,722
|Taxes on income (Tax benefit)
|2,362
|(19
|)
|(7,014
|)
|(1,790
|)
|(2,528
|)
|(7,958
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,659
|4,362
|13,768
|12,850
|16,481
|15,621
|EBITDA
|8,047
|22,128
|98,667
|28,247
|34,930
|111,946
| * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2026: euro 1 = US$ 1.135)
|** Net profit includes €110.8 million profit in connection with the sale of Ellomay Luzon Energy's shares, net of taxes on income of approximately €27.8 million, both recognized under profit from discontinued operation. EBITDA before such tax on income amounts to approximately €126.5 million.
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
|Information for the Company's Debenture Holders
Financial Covenants
Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series D, Series F and Series G Debentures (together, the“ Debentures”), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Items 4.A and 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 30, 2026, and below.
Net Financial Debt
As of September 30, 2026, the Company's Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures), was approximately €33.5 million (consisting of approximately €463.22 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations, approximately €213.13 million in connection with (i) the Series D Convertible Debentures issuance (in February 2021), (ii) the Series F Debentures issuance (in January, April, August and November 2024) and (iii) the Series G Debentures issuance (in February and December 2025)), net of approximately €179.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €463.24 million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).
________________
2 The amount of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest-bearing financial obligations provided above, includes an amount of approximately €7.6 million costs associated with such debt, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debt amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.
3 The amount of the debentures provided above includes an amount of approximately €2.9 million associated costs, which was capitalized and discount or premium and therefore offset from the debentures amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet. This amount also includes the accrued interest as at September 30, 2026 in the amount of approximately €1.7 million.
4 The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders' loans to the project companies).
Information for the Company's Series D Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series D Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of September 30, 2026, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) was approximately €220.2 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 13.2%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA5 was 0.3.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026:
|For the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Profit for the period
|44,673
|Financing expenses, net
|51,030
|Taxes on income
|(7,752
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|17,399
|Share-based payments
|244
|Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters6
|358
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust
|105,952
________________________________
5 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust). The Series D Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series D Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”
6 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in the USA that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the four quarters preceding September 30, 2026.
Information for the Company's Series F Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series F Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series F Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of September 30, 2026, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series F Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) was approximately €219.1 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 13.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA7 was 0.3.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026:
|For the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Profit for the period
|44,673
|Financing expenses, net
|51,030
|Taxes on income
|(7,752
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|17,399
|Share-based payments
|244
|Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters8
|358
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the Series F Deed of Trust
|105,952
________________________________
7 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust). The Series F Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series F Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”
8 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in the USA that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the four quarters preceding September 30, 2026.
Information for the Company's Series G Debenture Holders
The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series G Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series G Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of September 30, 2026, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series G Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series G Deed of Trust) was approximately €219.1 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 13.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA9 was 0.3.
The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series G Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026:
|For the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026
|Unaudited
|€ in thousands
|Profit for the period
|44,673
|Financing expenses, net
|51,030
|Taxes on income
|(7,752
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|17,399
|Share-based payments
|244
|Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters10
|358
|Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the Series G Deed of Trust
|105,952
________________________________
9 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series G Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series G Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series G Deed of Trust). The Series G Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series G Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”
10 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in the USA that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the four quarters preceding September 30, 2026.
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