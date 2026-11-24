(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL-AVIV, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American; TASE: ELLO) (“Ellomay” or the“Company”), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe, Israel and the USA, today reported its unaudited interim consolidated financial results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2026. Financial Highlights

Total assets as of September 30, 2026 amounted to approximately €993.2 million (including approximately €127.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately €52.1 million in short term deposits), compared to total assets as of December 31, 2025 of approximately €843.5 million (including approximately €87.6 million in cash and cash equivalents).

Revenues1 for the three months ended September 30, 2026 were approximately €15 million, compared to revenues of approximately €12.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 were approximately €36.1 million, compared to revenues of approximately €32.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Profit for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately €1.3 million, compared to profit of approximately €10.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately €59.5 million, compared to profit of approximately €8.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.



In May 2026, the Company completed the sale of its indirect holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy Infrastructures Ltd. (“Ellomay Luzon Energy”) for a purchase price of approximately NIS 560 million (approximately €167 million). Consequently, the Company's share of profits of Ellomay Luzon Energy, which was an equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was presented as discontinued operations and results from prior periods were adjusted accordingly. In connection with such sale, the Company recorded a net profit of €92.9 million (representing a capital gain, gross, in the amount of €110.8 million, net of taxes in the amount of €17.9 million, comprised of tax expense on income of approximately €27.8 million and a tax benefit from the utilization of losses of €9.9 million) in the second quarter of 2026.

In connection with such sale, in May 2026 the Company executed an early repayment of its Series E Secured Debentures, which were secured by a pledge on the Ellomay Luzon Energy shares. The principal of the Series E Secured Debentures was NIS 165 million (approximately €46.5 million) and the aggregate repayment amount was approximately NIS 170 million (approximately €47.9 million), which includes accrued interest and the early repayment fee.

EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately €8.0 million, compared to EBITDA of approximately €22.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately €98.7 million, compared to EBITDA of approximately €28.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. See below under“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures” for additional disclosure concerning EBITDA and the table on page 14 of this press release for a reconciliation of these numbers to profit and loss. As noted above, in connection with the sale of the Ellomay Luzon Energy shares, the Company's share of profits of such sale, net of approximately €27.8 million recognized as taxes on income, was presented as discontinued operations. EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, before the €27.8 million tax on income, amounts to approximately €126.5 million. Financial Overview for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

Revenues1 were approximately €36.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately €32.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in revenues mainly resulted from revenues generated by solar facilities in the USA and Italy that were connected to the grid during the second and third quarters of 2025 and during the second and third quarters of 2026, and from increased production and revenues from the Company's biogas facilities in the Netherlands.

Operating expenses were approximately €15.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately €14.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in operating expenses mainly resulted from higher operating expenses of the Company's biogas facilities in the Netherlands, reflecting their increased production, and by the achievement of the preliminary acceptance certificate (“PAC”) for the Company's 18 MW Italian solar facility subsequent to September 30, 2025. Depreciation and amortization expenses were approximately €13.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately €12.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Project development costs were approximately €1.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately €3.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in project development costs is mainly due to projects that have reached feasibility status, for which capitalization into fixed assets has commenced.

General and administrative expenses were approximately €7.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to approximately €5.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in general and administrative expenses is mainly due to higher payroll expenses resulting from payment of bonuses to employees, higher insurance expenses, reflecting a run-off insurance policy purchased in connection with the change of control in the Company, and higher consulting expenses.

Other income, net was approximately €3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to €1.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The other income recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 mainly resulted from the recognition of a proportional share of deferred income related to tax credits in connection with the Company's USA solar facilities. The other income recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was recognized based on agreed compensation expected to be received from the engineering, procurement and construction (“EPC”) contractor of two of the Company's USA solar facilities for loss of income due to delays in construction.

Financing expense, net was approximately €32.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to financing expense, net of approximately €8.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The change in financing expenses, net, was mainly attributable to higher expenses resulting from exchange rate differences that amounted to approximately €21.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to income from exchange rate differences of approximately €1.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an aggregate change of approximately €23.5 million. The exchange rate differences were mainly recorded in connection with the New Israeli Shekel (“NIS”) cash and cash equivalents and the Company's NIS denominated debentures and were caused by the 7.2% appreciation of the NIS against the euro during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a 2.2% devaluation of the NIS against the euro during the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The increase in financing expenses, net also resulted from an increase of approximately €3.8 million in interest expenses in connection with the Company's debentures and financing expenses of approximately €1.2 million in connection with the early repayment of the Series E Secured Debentures, partially offset by an increase of approximately €4.5 million in income resulting from revaluation of warrants.

Tax benefit was approximately €7.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a tax benefit of approximately €1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The change is mainly due to tax benefit in the amount of €9.9 million resulting from the utilization of current and carryforward losses in connection with the sale of the investment in Ellomay Luzon Energy in May 2026, partially offset by a decrease in deferred tax asset in respect of carryforward losses recorded by one of the Company's Spanish facilities, in line with the projected utilization of those losses due to electricity prices that are relatively lower than in previous forecasts.

Loss from continuing operations was approximately €23.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to a loss from continuing operations of approximately €8.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Profit from discontinued operation (net of tax) was approximately €83.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to profit from discontinued operation (net of tax) of approximately €17.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. As noted above, the profit from discontinued operations reflects the Company's share of profits of Ellomay Luzon Energy, an equity accounted investee that was sold in May 2026.

Profit for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was approximately €59.5 million, compared to a profit of approximately €8.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Total other comprehensive loss was approximately €3.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to total other comprehensive loss of approximately €8.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The change in total other comprehensive loss primarily resulted from foreign currency translation adjustments due to the change in the NIS/euro exchange rate, representing a change of approximately €10.9 million. This change was partially offset by a decrease of approximately €5.6 million in the fair value of cash flow hedges.

Total comprehensive income was approximately €56.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to total comprehensive loss of approximately €0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately €0.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of approximately €8.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025. The change in net cash provided by operating activities mainly resulted from an increase of approximately €3.7 million in collections from electricity and gas sales, offset by an increase of approximately €5.7 million in payments to suppliers and service providers, an increase of approximately €5.4 million in interest payments to debenture holders and a payment of approximately €1.2 million in connection with the early repayment of the Series E Debentures. ________________________________

1 The revenues presented in the Company's financial results included in this press release are based on IFRS and do not take into account the adjustments included in the Company's investor presentation.

CEO Review for the First Nine Months of 2026 In the first nine months of 2026, the Company's revenues amounted to approximately €36.1 million, compared to revenues of approximately €32.9 million in the corresponding period last year. Electricity prices in Spain rose sharply in the third quarter as a result of increased use of conventional electricity. However, as a result of the increase in conventional production, to stabilize the national grid, green energy producers suffered a significant increase in curtailment, which reduced production capacity by more than 20%. In Italy, electricity prices remained high, and the outlook remains positive going forward. In Italy – 143 MW solar (51% owned in partnership with Clal) is fully operating. Construction of a 55 MW solar project (also 51% owned in partnership with Clal) is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The remainder of the portfolio developed by the Company (100% owned) is approximately 262 MW solar, of which 115 MW are beginning construction and 147 MW have reached feasibility status. Out of the 115 MW that are beginning construction, approximately 100 MW (2 projects) won the FER X tender, which guarantees a 20-year electricity sale contract at high prices. The Company expects to participate in the upcoming FER X tenders for the remainder of the portfolio. The Company plans to establish battery electricity storage facilities in northern Italy. As part of this plan, an agreement has been signed for the acquisition of a license with ready-to-build status for a 50 MW peak per hour battery storage facility with 4 hours of storage, and the possibility of acquiring an additional license for a 100 MW peak per hour battery storage facility with 4 hours of storage is being considered. In the USA – the construction of the first five projects has been completed, of which four have been connected to the grid, and the fifth project (Hillsboro, 14 MW) is expected to be connected to the grid at the end of 2026. The Company has begun construction of two additional projects of approximately 14 MW each in the Houston area, which are eligible for tax benefits under current regulation (a benefit of approximately 40%). A first power purchase agreement for the Mexia project was executed. The agreement covers 70% of the facility's output (the remaining capacity will be sold at market prices) at an effective price of approximately $110 per MWh. The agreement is for 6 years, with an option for the buyer to extend it to 15 years. In addition, the electricity buyer was granted an option on 3 additional projects to sign power purchase agreements similar to this agreement. Regulatory changes and uncertainty regarding tariff rates do not allow the Company to provide a forecast beyond the above, but the assumption is that the Company will find a way to continue developing and growing its portfolio in the USA in the near future. In the Netherlands – the license to increase production at the GGOT facility was received. The Company is in the final planning stages of the expansion project at GGOT, and the plan is to complete the project by the end of 2027. The two additional facilities are in advanced stages of receiving production increase licenses. The new regulation requiring the blending of green gas with fossil gas is expected to commence in January 2027. Agreements have been signed for the sale of green certificates issued in accordance with the new regulation at a price of approximately €1 per certificate. The blending obligation is expected to significantly increase the profitability of operations in the Netherlands under current production capacity. Following receipt of approvals to increase production quotas, the Company plans to increase production capacity from 16 million cubic meters of gas per year to approximately 24 million cubic meters of gas per year at the existing facilities. This is expected to lead to a material increase in revenues and profit. In Israel – at the Manara pumped storage project, works across the entire project site are progressing as planned. The Company is in negotiations with the Israeli Electricity Authority for compensation for delays and war-related damages at the Manara project. The lenders' approval was received for the changes required to the financing agreement as a result of the war, and drawdowns under the financing facility will resume shortly. In Spain – the Company operates the existing photovoltaic portfolio (335.9 MW). The Company's development activity in Spain currently focuses on battery electricity storage, whereby at Ellomay Solar (28 MW solar) the construction of a 22.7 MW peak facility with 4 hours of battery storage is planned for January 2027. The Company is also advancing a battery storage project for Talasol (250 MW peak with 4 hours of battery storage). The high volatility in electricity prices in Spain stems from a surplus of renewable energy during transition seasons and during hours of green energy production. The solution to this problem is a significant increase in storage capacity, which is currently very limited in Spain. As a lesson from the nationwide blackout in Spain, ongoing electricity production in the country from gas-fired power plants has been increased. As a result, the price of electricity rose sharply, but on the other hand curtailment during off-peak demand hours also increased. This phenomenon, the duration of which is unknown at this time, also supports the Company's decision to rapidly advance the development of battery storage. Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's operating performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The Company uses this measure internally as a performance measure and believes that when this measure is combined with IFRS measures it adds useful information concerning the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided on page 14 of this press release. About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol“ELLO”. Since 2009, Ellomay focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe, USA and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and USA, including:

Approximately 335.9 MW of operating solar power plants in Spain (including a 300 MW solar plant owned by Talasol, which is 51% owned by the Company) and 51% of approximately 143 MW of operating solar power plants in Italy;

Groen Gas Goor B.V., Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V. and Groen Gas Gelderland B.V., project companies operating anaerobic digestion plants in the Netherlands, with a green gas production capacity of approximately 3 million, 3.8 million and 9.5 million Nm3 per year, respectively;

83.333% of Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., which is involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;

51% of solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 55 MW that are under construction;

Solar projects in Italy with an aggregate capacity of 262 MW that have reached feasibility status; and Solar projects in the Dallas Metropolitan area, Texas, USA with an aggregate capacity of approximately 49 MW that are connected to the grid, 14 MW that is awaiting connection to the grid and 28 MW of solar projects that are under construction.

For more information about Ellomay, visit .

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words“estimate,”“project,”“intend,”“expect,”“believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including changes in electricity prices and demand, regulatory changes, increases in interest rates and inflation, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas) and in the price of oil, the impact of the war and hostilities in Israel and Gaza and between Israel and Iran, the impact of the continued military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company, inability to obtain the financing required for the development and construction of projects, changes in exchange rates, delays in development, construction, or commencement of operation of the projects under development, failure to obtain permits - whether within the set time frame or at all, climate change, and general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates, including Israel, Spain, Italy and the United States. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Contact:

Kalia Rubenbach (Weintraub)

CFO

Tel: +972 (3) 797-1111

Email: ...



Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

September 30, December 31, September 30, 2026

2025

2026 Unaudited Audited Unaudited € in thousands

Convenience Translation into US$ in thousands* Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 127,478 87,614 144,633 Short-term deposits 52,083 - 59,092 Restricted cash 590 656 669 Intangible asset from green certificates 461 29 523 Trade and revenue receivables 7,117 7,236 8,075 Other receivables 16,992 14,918 19,279 Derivatives 721 3,743 818 205,442 114,196 233,089 Non-current assets Investment in equity accounted investee - 59,542 - Fixed assets 684,071 566,876 776,129 Right-of-use asset 48,189 44,386 54,674 Restricted cash and deposits 15,924 16,071 18,067 Deferred tax 12,800 11,914 14,523 Long term receivables 20,024 18,097 22,719 Derivatives 6,768 12,433 7,679 787,776 729,319 893,791 Total assets 993,218 843,515 1,126,880 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term bank loans 40,587 17,235 46,049 Current maturities of other long-term loans 3,481 3,666 3,949 Current maturities of debentures 54,630 39,803 61,982 Trade payables 5,512 6,719 6,254 Other payables 23,479 16,633 26,642 Derivatives 1,893 675 2,148 Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,063 844 1,206 Income tax payables 18,143 512 20,584 Warrants 2,231 5,929 2,531 151,019 92,016 171,345 Non-current liabilities Long-term lease liabilities 39,406 35,491 44,709 Long-term bank loans 346,337 272,388 392,945 Other long-term loans 65,115 58,457 73,878 Debentures 153,889 209,374 174,598 Deferred tax 3,443 3,170 3,906 Other long-term liabilities 10,241 6,179 11,618 Derivatives 2,039 1,300 2,313 620,470 586,359 703,967 Total liabilities 771,489 678,375 875,312 Equity Share capital 28,008 28,002 31,777 Share premium 96,842 96,585 109,874 Treasury shares (1,736 ) (1,736 ) (1,970 ) Transaction reserve with non-controlling interests 14,763 14,757 16,750 Reserves 17,373 16,674 19,712 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 49,757 (13,694 ) 56,453 Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company 205,007 140,588 232,596 Non-controlling interest 16,722 24,552 18,972 Total equity 221,729 165,140 251,568 Total liabilities and equity 993,218 843,515 1,126,880 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2026: euro 1 = US$ 1.135)







Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, For the year ended December 31, For the nine months ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

Unaudited

Audited Unaudited € in thousands (except per share data)

Convenience Translation into US$* Revenues 14,968 12,729 36,052 32,865 42,827 40,904 Operating expenses (5,316 ) (5,155 ) (15,164 ) (14,361 ) (19,408 ) (17,205 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses (4,659 ) (4,362 ) (13,768 ) (12,850 ) (16,481 ) (15,621 ) Gross profit 4,993 3,212 7,120 5,654 6,938 8,078 Project development costs (665 ) (511 ) (1,475 ) (3,381 ) (2,649 ) (1,673 ) General and administrative expenses (2,356 ) (1,781 ) (7,298 ) (5,165 ) (6,369 ) (8,280 ) Other income (expenses), net 1,446 (153 ) 3,248 1,278 3,599 3,685 Operating profit (loss) 3,418 767 1,595 (1,614 ) 1,519 1,810 Financing income 3,800 7,853 2,457 9,596 2,876 2,788 Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives and warrants, net 407 (1,037 ) 3,948 (599 ) (3,917 ) 4,479 Financing expenses in connection with projects finance (1,379 ) (1,928 ) (4,301 ) (5,016 ) (6,612 ) (4,880 ) Financing expenses in connection with debentures (2,215 ) (971 ) (8,744 ) (4,971 ) (8,316 ) (9,921 ) Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan (107 ) (424 ) (1,663 ) (1,355 ) (2,047 ) (1,887 ) Other financing expenses (271 ) (11,209 ) (24,063 ) (6,349 ) (9,342 ) (27,301 ) Financing income (expenses), net 235 (7,716 ) (32,366 ) (8,694 ) (27,358 ) (36,722 ) Profit (loss) before taxes on income from continuing operations 3,653 (6,949 ) (30,771 ) (10,308 ) (25,839 ) (34,912 ) Tax benefit (taxes on income) (2,362 ) 19 7,014 1,790 2,528 7,958 Profit (loss) for the period from continuing operations 1,291 (6,930 ) (23,757 ) (8,518 ) (23,311 ) (26,954 ) Profit from discontinued operation (net of tax) (30 ) 16,999 83,304 17,011 16,930 94,515 Profit (loss) for the period 1,261 10,069 59,547 8,493 (6,381 ) 67,561 Profit (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 1,560 10,128 63,451 10,438 (2,133 ) 71,992 Non-controlling interests (299 ) (59 ) (3,904 ) (1,945 ) (4,248 ) (4,431 ) Profit (loss) for the period 1,261 10,069 59,547 8,493 (6,381 ) 67,561 Other comprehensive income (loss) item that after initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss) were or will be transferred to profit or loss: Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (2,492 ) 2,911 14,026 (6,137 ) 2,517 15,914 Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations that were recognized in profit or loss - - (9,225 ) - - (10,466 ) Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges (10,465 ) (2,248 ) (6,021 ) 386 2,546 (6,831 ) Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to profit or loss 1,025 (539 ) (2,007 ) (2,821 ) (2,734 ) (2,277 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) (11,932 ) 124 (3,227 ) (8,572 ) 2,329 (3,660 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company (7,004 ) 1,281 699 (7,574 ) 2,336 794 Non-controlling interests (4,928 ) (1,157 ) (3,926 ) (998 ) (7 ) (4,454 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (11,932 ) 124 (3,227 ) (8,572 ) 2,329 (3,660 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (10,671 ) 10,193 56,320 (79 ) (4,052 ) 63,901 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company (5,444 ) 11,409 64,150 2,864 203 72,786 Non-controlling interests (5,227 ) (1,216 ) (7,830 ) (2,943 ) (4,255 ) (8,885 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (10,671 ) 10,193 56,320 (79 ) (4,052 ) 63,901 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2026: euro 1 = US$ 1.135)







Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (cont'd)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, For the year ended December 31, For the nine months ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

Unaudited

Audited Unaudited € in thousands (except per share data) Convenience Translation into US$* Basic profit (loss) per share 0.11 0.79 4.60 0.81 (0.16 ) 5.22 Diluted profit (loss) per share 0.11 0.79 4.60 0.81 (0.16 ) 5.22 Basic profit (loss) per share continuing operations 0.11 (0.53 ) (1.44 ) (0.51 ) (1.44 ) (1.63 ) Diluted profit (loss) per share continuing operations 0.11 (0.53 ) (1.44 ) (0.51 ) (1.44 ) (1.63 ) Basic profit per share discontinued operation - 1.32 6.04 1.32 1.28 6.85 Diluted profit per share discontinued operation - 1.32 6.04 1.32 1.28 6.85 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2026: euro 1 = US$ 1.135)







Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Non- controlling Interests

Total Equity Share capital

Share premium

Retained earnings (accumulated Deficit) Treasury shares

Translation reserve from foreign operations Hedging Reserve

Transaction reserve with non-controlling interests

Total € in thousands

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited): Balance as at January 1, 2026 28,002 96,585 (13,694 ) (1,736 ) 10,935 5,739 14,757 140,588 24,552 165,140 Profit (loss) for the period - - 63,451 - - - - 63,451 (3,904 ) 59,547 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - 4,565 (3,866 ) - 699 (3,926 ) (3,227 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 63,451 - 4,565 (3,866 ) - 64,150 (7,830 ) 56,320 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity: Proceeds from transactions with non-controlling interests - - - - - - 6 6 - 6 Options exercise 6 18 - - - - - 24 - 24 Share-based payments - 239 - - - - - 239 - 239 Balance as at September 30, 2026 28,008 96,842 49,757 (1,736 ) 15,500 1,873 14,763 205,007 16,722 221,729 For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (unaudited): Balance as at January 1, 2025 25,613 86,271 (11,561 ) (1,736 ) 8,446 5,892 5,697 118,622 10,663 129,285 Profit for the period - - 10,438 - - - - 10,438 (1,945 ) 8,493 Other comprehensive loss for the period - - - - (6,220 ) (1,354 ) - (7,574 ) (998 ) (8,572 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period - - 10,438 - (6,220 ) (1,354 ) - 2,864 (2,943 ) (79 ) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity: Sale of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - - - - - - 9,060 9,060 16,997 26,057 Options exercise 3 5 - - - - - 8 - 8 Issuance of ordinary shares 2,382 10,281 - - - - - 12,663 - 12,663 Issuance of capital note to non-controlling interest - - - - - - - - 1,147 1,147 Share-based payments - 11 - - - - - 11 - 11 Balance as at September 30, 2025 27,998 96,568 (1,123 ) (1,736 ) 2,226 4,538 14,757 143,228 25,864 169,092





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company

Non- controlling interests Total Equity Share capital

Share premium

Accumulated deficit Treasury shares

Translation reserve from foreign operations

Hedging reserve

Transaction reserve with non-controlling interests

Total € in thousands

For the year ended December 31, 2025 (audited): Balance as at January 1, 2025 25,613 86,271 (11,561 ) (1,736 ) 8,446 5,892 5,697 118,622 10,663 129,285 Loss for the year - - (2,133 ) - - - - (2,133 ) (4,248 ) (6,381 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - - - 2,489 (153 ) - 2,336 (7 ) 2,329 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year - - (2,133 ) - 2,489 (153 ) - 203 (4,255 ) (4,052 ) Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity: Sale of shares in subsidiaries from non-controlling interests - - - - - - 9,060 9,060 16,997 26,057 Options exercise 7 17 - - - - - 24 - 24 Issuance of ordinary shares 2,382 10,281 - - - - - 12,663 - 12,663 Issuance of capital note to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - - 1,147 1,147 Share-based payments - 16 - - - - - 16 - 16 Balance as at December 31, 2025 28,002 96,585 (13,694 ) (1,736 ) 10,935 5,739 14,757 140,588 24,552 165,140





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (cont'd)

Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Interests

Total Equity Share capital

Share premium

Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)

Treasury shares

Translation reserve from foreign operations

Hedging Reserve

Transaction reserve with non-controlling interests

Total

Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2026: euro 1 = US$ 1.135) For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 (unaudited): Balance as at January 1, 2026 31,770 109,583 (15,539 ) (1,970 ) 12,407 6,511 16,743 159,505 27,857 187,362 Profit for the period - - 71,992 - - - - 71,992 (4,431 ) 67,561 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - - 5,180 (4,386 ) - 794 (4,454 ) (3,660 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - 71,992 - 5,180 (4,386 ) - 72,786 (8,885 ) 63,901 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized directly in equity: Proceeds from transactions with non-controlling interests - - - - - - 7 7 - 7 Options exercise 7 20 - - - - - 27 - 27 Share-based payments - 271 - - - - - 271 - 271 Balance as at September 30, 2026 31,777 109,874 56,453 (1,970 ) 17,587 2,125 16,750 232,596 18,972 251,568





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow

For the three months ended September 30,

For the nine months ended September 30,

For the year ended December 31, For the nine months ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

€ in thousands

Convenience Translation into US$* Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) for the period 1,261 10,069 59,547 8,493 (6,381 ) 67,561 Adjustments for: Financing expenses (income), net (235 ) 7,716 32,366 8,694 27,358 36,722 Profit from settlement of derivatives contract - - - - 424 - Profit from discontinued operations - - (110,804 ) - - (125,715 ) Share of profits of equity accounted investees - (16,999 ) (298 ) (17,011 ) (16,930 ) (338 ) Taxes on income in connection with the sale of an equity accounted investee 30 - 27,815 - - 31,558 Depreciation and amortization expenses 4,659 4,362 13,768 12,850 16,481 15,621 Share-based payment transactions 85 7 239 11 16 271 Loss on early redemption of debentures - - (1,224 ) - - (1,389 ) Change in trade receivables and other receivables (1,072 ) (1,083 ) (3,367 ) 6,302 5,883 (3,821 ) Change in other assets (24 ) 469 (220 ) (533 ) (713 ) (250 ) Change in trade payables (466 ) (501 ) (546 ) 2,177 551 (619 ) Change in other payables (941 ) 1,293 62 (3,517 ) (5,832 ) 70 Income tax expense (tax benefit) 2,362 (19 ) (7,014 ) (1,790 ) (2,528 ) (7,958 ) Income taxes refund (paid) (304 ) 7 (805 ) (20 ) (583 ) (913 ) Interest received 471 878 1,796 2,222 2,160 2,038 Interest paid (1,622 ) (2,721 ) (10,853 ) (9,347 ) (17,470 ) (12,313 ) 2,943 (6,591 ) (59,085 ) 38 8,817 (67,036 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,204 3,478 462 8,531 2,436 525 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of fixed assets (35,603 ) (22,106 ) (102,011 ) (59,036 ) (97,828 ) (115,739 ) Interest paid capitalized to fixed assets (1,772 ) (2,071 ) (3,578 ) (3,898 ) (4,052 ) (4,060 ) Proceeds from a sale of an equity accounted investee - - 167,503 - - 190,045 Advances on account of investments - 547 - 547 547 - Proceeds from restricted cash, net (325 ) 10,530 1,806 1,364 1,584 2,049 Proceeds from (investment in) short-term deposit - - (55,025 ) - - (62,430 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (37,700 ) (13,100 ) 8,695 (61,023 ) (99,749 ) 9,865 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of warrants - - - 475 475 - Cost associated with long-term loans (841 ) (1,445 ) (2,173 ) (2,502 ) (4,575 ) (2,465 ) Proceeds from private placement of shares - 12,663 - 12,663 12,663 - Proceeds from option exercise - 8 24 8 24 27 Sale of shares in subsidiaries to non-controlling interests - 12,214 6 33,066 - 7 Proceeds from minority partners in the Italian solar portfolio - - - - 51,458 - Payment of principal of lease liabilities (235 ) (279 ) (776 ) (731 ) (1,548 ) (880 ) Proceeds from short-term loans (3,573 ) - 20,765 17,434 - 23,559 Proceeds from long-term loans 58,301 1,129 102,153 1,594 51,681 115,900 Repayment of long-term loans (8,823 ) (23,387 ) (34,360 ) (30,140 ) (35,414 ) (38,984 ) Repayment of debentures - - (63,941 ) (35,691 ) (35,691 ) (72,546 ) Proceeds from issuance of debentures, net - - - 56,729 91,181 - Proceeds from the sale of tax credits 4,642 10,160 8,622 10,160 10,160 9,782 Net cash provided by financing activities 49,471 11,063 30,320 63,065 140,414 34,400 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (1,971 ) 1,347 387 (2,419 ) 3,379 438 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 14,004 2,788 39,864 8,154 46,480 45,228 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 113,474 46,500 87,614 41,134 41,134 99,405 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 127,478 49,288 127,478 49,288 87,614 144,633 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2026: euro 1 = US$ 1.135)







Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Operating Segments (Unaudited)

Italy Spain USA Netherlands Israel

Total reportable segments

Total consolidated

Solar Subsidized Plants 28 MW Solar Talasol Solar Biogas Dorad 1 Manara

Reconciliations For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 € in thousands Revenues 4,902 1,879 1,173 14,581 1,371 12,164 15,195 - 51,265 (15,213 ) 36,052 Operating expenses (528 ) (331 ) (591 ) (3,641 ) (242 ) (9,830 ) (11,732 ) - (26,895 ) 11,731 (15,164 ) Depreciation expenses (1,356 ) (693 ) (758 ) (8,699 ) (1,405 ) (780 ) (1,454 ) - (15,145 ) 1,377 (13,768 ) Gross profit (loss) 3,018 855 (176 ) 2,241 (276 ) 1,554 2,009 - 9,225 (2,105 ) 7,120 Project development costs (1,475 ) General and administrative expenses (7,298 ) Other income, net 3,248 Operating profit (loss) 1,595 Financing income 2,457 Financing income in connection 3,948 with derivatives and warrants, net Financing expenses in connection with projects finance (4,301 ) Financing expenses in connection with debentures (8,744 ) Interest expenses on minority shareholder loan (1,663 ) Other financing expenses (24,063 ) Financing expenses, net (32,366 ) Loss before taxes on income from continuing operations (30,771 ) Profit from discontinued operation (net of tax) 1 83,304 Segment assets as at September 30, 2026 260,354 12,748 18,620 199,299 99,386 31,923 - 264,947 887,277 105,941 993,218

________________________________

1As a result of the sale of the Company's indirect holdings in Ellomay Luzon Energy, the Company's share of profits of Dorad Energy Ltd. was recognized only up to the date of signing of the sale agreement and presented as discontinued operations.





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to EBITDA (Unaudited)

For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30,

For the year ended December 31, For the nine months ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

2025

2026

€ in thousands Convenience Translation into US$ in thousands* Net profit (loss) for the period 1,261 10,069 **59,547 8,493 (6,381 ) **67,561 Financing (income) expenses, net (235 ) 7,716 32,366 8,694 27,358 36,722 Taxes on income (Tax benefit) 2,362 (19 ) (7,014 ) (1,790 ) (2,528 ) (7,958 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,659 4,362 13,768 12,850 16,481 15,621 EBITDA 8,047 22,128 98,667 28,247 34,930 111,946 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2026: euro 1 = US$ 1.135)

** Net profit includes €110.8 million profit in connection with the sale of Ellomay Luzon Energy's shares, net of taxes on income of approximately €27.8 million, both recognized under profit from discontinued operation. EBITDA before such tax on income amounts to approximately €126.5 million.





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Information for the Company's Debenture Holders

Financial Covenants

Pursuant to the Deeds of Trust governing the Company's Series D, Series F and Series G Debentures (together, the“ Debentures”), the Company is required to maintain certain financial covenants. For more information, see Items 4.A and 5.B of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 30, 2026, and below.

Net Financial Debt

As of September 30, 2026, the Company's Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures), was approximately €33.5 million (consisting of approximately €463.22 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations, approximately €213.13 million in connection with (i) the Series D Convertible Debentures issuance (in February 2021), (ii) the Series F Debentures issuance (in January, April, August and November 2024) and (iii) the Series G Debentures issuance (in February and December 2025)), net of approximately €179.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and marketable securities and net of approximately €463.24 million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

________________

2 The amount of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest-bearing financial obligations provided above, includes an amount of approximately €7.6 million costs associated with such debt, which was capitalized and therefore offset from the debt amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet.

3 The amount of the debentures provided above includes an amount of approximately €2.9 million associated costs, which was capitalized and discount or premium and therefore offset from the debentures amount that is recorded in the Company's balance sheet. This amount also includes the accrued interest as at September 30, 2026 in the amount of approximately €1.7 million.

4 The project finance amount deducted from the calculation of Net Financial Debt includes project finance obtained from various sources, including financing entities and the minority shareholders in project companies held by the Company (provided in the form of shareholders' loans to the project companies).







Information for the Company's Series D Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series D Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of September 30, 2026, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series D Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) was approximately €220.2 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 13.2%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA5 was 0.3.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026:

For the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026 Unaudited € in thousands Profit for the period 44,673 Financing expenses, net 51,030 Taxes on income (7,752 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 17,399 Share-based payments 244 Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters6 358 Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the Series D Deed of Trust 105,952

________________________________

5 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series D Deed of Trust). The Series D Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series D Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”

6 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in the USA that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the four quarters preceding September 30, 2026.







Information for the Company's Series F Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series F Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series F Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of September 30, 2026, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series F Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) was approximately €219.1 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 13.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA7 was 0.3.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026:

For the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026 Unaudited € in thousands Profit for the period 44,673 Financing expenses, net 51,030 Taxes on income (7,752 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 17,399 Share-based payments 244 Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters8 358 Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the Series F Deed of Trust 105,952

________________________________



7 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series F Deed of Trust). The Series F Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series F Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”

8 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in the USA that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the four quarters preceding September 30, 2026.





Information for the Company's Series G Debenture Holders

The Deed of Trust governing the Company's Series G Debentures includes an undertaking by the Company to maintain certain financial covenants, whereby a breach of such financial covenants for the periods set forth in the Series G Deed of Trust is a cause for immediate repayment. As of September 30, 2026, the Company was in compliance with the financial covenants set forth in the Series G Deed of Trust as follows: (i) the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity (as defined in the Series G Deed of Trust) was approximately €219.1 million, (ii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt (as set forth above) to the Company's CAP, Net (defined as the Company's Adjusted Shareholders' Equity plus the Net Financial Debt) was 13.3%, and (iii) the ratio of the Company's Net Financial Debt to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA9 was 0.3.

The following is a reconciliation between the Company's profit and the Adjusted EBITDA (as defined in the Series G Deed of Trust) for the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026:

For the four-quarter period ended September 30, 2026 Unaudited € in thousands Profit for the period 44,673 Financing expenses, net 51,030 Taxes on income (7,752 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses 17,399 Share-based payments 244 Adjustment to data relating to projects with a Commercial Operation Date during the four preceding quarters10 358 Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the Series G Deed of Trust 105,952

________________________________

9 The term“Adjusted EBITDA” is defined in the Series G Deed of Trust as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization, where the revenues from the Company's operations are calculated based on the fixed asset model and not based on the financial asset model (IFRIC 12), and before share-based payments, when the data of assets or projects whose Commercial Operation Date (as such term is defined in the Series G Deed of Trust) occurred in the four quarters that preceded the relevant date will be calculated based on Annual Gross Up (as such term is defined in the Series G Deed of Trust). The Series G Deed of Trust provides that for purposes of the financial covenant, the Adjusted EBITDA will be calculated based on the four preceding quarters, in the aggregate. The Adjusted EBITDA is presented in this press release as part of the Company's undertakings towards the holders of its Series G Debentures. For a general discussion of the use of non-IFRS measures, such as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA see above under“Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.”

10 The adjustment is based on the results of solar plants in the USA that were connected to the grid and commenced delivery of electricity to the grid during the four quarters preceding September 30, 2026.