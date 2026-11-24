URBN Reports Record Q3 Sales And Profits
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net sales by brand
|Anthropologie Group
|$
|655,096
|$
|634,828
|$
|1,878,704
|$
|1,811,713
|FP Group
|457,624
|399,272
|1,347,396
|1,167,398
|Urban Outfitters
|355,434
|339,848
|1,020,176
|946,524
|Nuuly
|185,071
|144,629
|530,940
|407,915
|Menus & Venues
|11,858
|10,773
|31,127
|30,056
|Total Company
|$
|1,665,083
|$
|1,529,350
|$
|4,808,343
|$
|4,363,606
|Net sales by segment
|Retail Segment
|$
|1,375,187
|$
|1,296,454
|$
|3,988,621
|$
|3,716,233
|Subscription Segment
|185,071
|144,629
|530,940
|407,915
|Wholesale Segment
|104,825
|88,267
|288,782
|239,458
|Total Company
|$
|1,665,083
|$
|1,529,350
|$
|4,808,343
|$
|4,363,606
For the three months ended October 31, 2026, the gross profit rate increased by 26 basis points compared to the three months ended October 31, 2025, and gross profit dollars increased 9.6% to $617.6 million from $563.3 million. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily driven by leverage in initial merchandise costs due in part to the lower year over year impact of tariffs which was partially offset by higher inbound freight fuel surcharges, leverage in delivery expense as a result of several company initiatives, and leverage in store occupancy costs due to the increase in total Company net sales. These benefits were partially offset by an increase in Retail segment markdowns primarily driven by Anthropologie Group. The increase in gross profit dollars was primarily due to higher net sales.
For the nine months ended October 31, 2026, the gross profit rate increased by 204 basis points compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2025, and gross profit dollars increased 16.3% to $1.88 billion from $1.62 billion. For the nine months ended October 31, 2026, the adjusted gross profit rate increased by 5 basis points compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2025, and adjusted gross profit dollars increased 10.3% to $1.79 billion from $1.62 billion. The increase in the adjusted gross profit rate was primarily driven by leverage in delivery expense as a result of several company initiatives and leverage in store occupancy costs due to the increase in total Company net sales, partially offset by an increase in Retail segment markdowns primarily driven by Anthropologie Group. The increase in adjusted gross profit dollars was primarily due to higher net sales.
As of October 31, 2026, total inventory increased by $84.4 million, or 10.1%, compared to total inventory as of October 31, 2025. Total Retail segment inventory increased 9.2% and Retail segment comparable inventory increased 5.6%. Wholesale segment inventory increased 21.6%. The increase in inventory for both segments was due to the increase in net sales and timing of inventory receipts.
For the three months ended October 31, 2026, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $26.5 million, or 6.3%, compared to the three months ended October 31, 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses leveraged 64 basis points as a percentage of net sales compared to the three months ended October 31, 2025. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2026, as compared to the prior year quarter was primarily from leverage in store payroll expenses due to the growth in Retail segment store net sales and lower incentive-based compensation costs. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to higher marketing expenses to support customer and net sales growth in the Retail and Subscription segments, as well as increased store payroll expenses to support the growth in Retail segment store net sales.
For the nine months ended October 31, 2026, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $109.6 million, or 9.4%, compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses leveraged 21 basis points as a percentage of net sales compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2025. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, as compared to the prior year period was primarily from leverage in store payroll expenses due to the growth in Retail segment store net sales, lower incentive-based compensation costs, and a discrete benefit of $6.9 million, or 14 basis points, in the current year period due to the reversal of a litigation accrual. These benefits were partially offset by deleverage in marketing expenses to support customer and net sales growth in the Retail and Subscription segments. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to higher marketing expenses to support customer and net sales growth in the Retail and Subscription segments, as well as increased store payroll expenses to support the growth in Retail segment store net sales.
The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2026, was 24.8%, compared to 23.6% in the three months ended October 31, 2025. The Company's effective tax rate for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, was 21.3%, compared to 22.2% in the nine months ended October 31, 2025. The Company's adjusted effective tax rate for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, was 23.6%. The increase in the effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2026, and the increase in the adjusted effective tax rate for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, was primarily attributable to the ratio of foreign taxable earnings to global taxable earnings.
Net income for the three months ended October 31, 2026, was $134.1 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.54. Net income for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, was $490.4 million and earnings per diluted share were $5.61. Adjusted net income for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, was $399.3 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $4.57.
On June 4, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. During the nine months ended October 31, 2026, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 4.6 million shares for approximately $300 million. During the year ended January 31, 2026, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 3.3 million shares for approximately $154 million. As of October 31, 2026, 10.0 million common shares were remaining under the program.
Store data for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, was as follows:
|January 31,
|October 31,
|2026
|Openings
|Closings
|2026
|Anthropologie NA
|234
|4
|1
|237
|Anthropologie EU
|20
|2
|-
|22
|Total Anthropologie Group
|254
|6
|1
|259
|Free People NA
|167
|6
|-
|173
|FP Movement NA
|88
|13
|2
|99
|Free People EU
|13
|3
|-
|16
|Total FP Group
|268
|22
|2
|288
|Urban Outfitters NA
|177
|1
|3
|175
|Urban Outfitters EU
|76
|4
|1
|79
|Total Urban Outfitters
|253
|5
|4
|254
|Menus & Venues
|9
|1
|1
|9
|Total Company-Owned Stores
|784
|34
|8
|810
|Franchisee-Owned Stores (1)
|9
|-
|1
|8
|Total URBN
|793
|34
|9
|818
(1) Includes 6 Urban Outfitters and 2 Anthropologie franchisee-owned stores.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands. The Company operates omni-channel retail operations including stores, websites and catalogs for the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters brands across the United States, Canada and Europe; Menus & Venues restaurants; and Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned stores in the Middle East. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell products to department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company's Retail segment. Nuuly is primarily a women's apparel subscription rental service offering a wide selection of rental product from the Company's own brands, third-party brands and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.
A conference call will be held today to discuss third quarter results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET at:
As used in this document, unless otherwise defined,“Anthropologie Group” refers to the Company's Anthropologie, Terrain and Maeve brands and“FP Group” refers to the Company's Free People and FP Movement brands.
This news release is being made pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain matters contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words“project,”“believe,”“plan,”“will,”“anticipate,”“expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: overall economic and market conditions (including current levels of inflation) and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns and our pricing power, the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, currency fluctuations, economic conditions and legal or regulatory changes, the effects of war and geopolitical instability, including impacts of the conflicts in the Middle East and impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine and from related sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and others, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters, severe or unseasonable weather conditions (including as a result of climate change) or public health crises, labor shortages and increases in labor costs, raw material costs and transportation costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, response to new concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, any material disruptions or security breaches with respect to our technology systems, our effective utilization of technological advancements, including in artificial intelligence, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks (including any shortage of transportation capacities or delays at ports), changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies (including the enactment of tariffs such as retaliatory tariffs), border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas, the unexpected closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, risks related to environmental, social and governance activities, changes in our effective income tax rate, changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.
(Tables follow)
| URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|October 31,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net sales
|$
|1,665,083
|$
|1,529,350
|$
|4,808,343
|$
|4,363,606
|Cost of sales (excluding store impairment)
|1,046,491
|964,034
|2,925,634
|2,743,065
|Store impairment
|998
|1,989
|998
|1,989
|Gross profit
|617,594
|563,327
|1,881,711
|1,618,552
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|445,515
|419,008
|1,281,212
|1,171,619
|Income from operations
|172,079
|144,319
|600,499
|446,933
|Other income, net
|6,323
|8,126
|22,309
|26,658
|Income before income taxes
|178,402
|152,445
|622,808
|473,591
|Income tax expense
|44,327
|36,005
|132,377
|104,939
|Net income
|$
|134,075
|$
|116,440
|$
|490,431
|$
|368,652
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|1.57
|$
|1.30
|$
|5.69
|$
|4.08
|Diluted
|$
|1.54
|$
|1.28
|$
|5.61
|$
|4.01
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|85,657,624
|89,706,922
|86,251,406
|90,360,467
|Diluted
|86,833,121
|91,288,124
|87,420,554
|91,962,187
|AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES
|Net sales
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|Cost of sales (excluding store impairment)
|62.8
|%
|63.1
|%
|60.9
|%
|62.9
|%
|Store impairment
|0.1
|%
|0.1
|%
|0.0
|%
|0.0
|%
|Gross profit
|37.1
|%
|36.8
|%
|39.1
|%
|37.1
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|26.8
|%
|27.4
|%
|26.6
|%
|26.9
|%
|Income from operations
|10.3
|%
|9.4
|%
|12.5
|%
|10.2
|%
|Other income, net
|0.4
|%
|0.6
|%
|0.5
|%
|0.7
|%
|Income before income taxes
|10.7
|%
|10.0
|%
|13.0
|%
|10.9
|%
|Income tax expense
|2.6
|%
|2.4
|%
|2.8
|%
|2.5
|%
|Net income
|8.1
|%
|7.6
|%
|10.2
|%
|8.4
|%
| URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in thousands, except share data)
(unaudited)
|October 31,
|January 31,
|October 31,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|500,627
|$
|369,206
|$
|306,600
|Marketable securities
|195,007
|326,724
|305,133
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,102, $1,209 and $976, respectively
|131,658
|95,668
|95,990
|Inventory
|924,209
|700,945
|839,793
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|237,233
|193,561
|210,480
|Total current assets
|1,988,734
|1,686,104
|1,757,996
|Property and equipment, net
|1,731,970
|1,466,236
|1,429,403
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,102,145
|1,051,109
|1,017,499
|Marketable securities
|251,172
|461,858
|351,843
|Other assets
|376,957
|342,306
|350,281
|Total Assets
|$
|5,450,978
|$
|5,007,613
|$
|4,907,022
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|500,300
|$
|327,903
|$
|381,752
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|225,159
|225,478
|223,867
|Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities
|562,905
|564,713
|559,458
|Total current liabilities
|1,288,364
|1,118,094
|1,165,077
|Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities
|1,045,535
|1,000,088
|960,222
|Other non-current liabilities
|124,509
|74,144
|77,611
|Total Liabilities
|2,458,408
|2,192,326
|2,202,910
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
|-
|-
|-
|Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 85,661,049, 89,698,222 and 89,712,460 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|9
|9
|9
|Additional paid-in capital
|14,884
|19,912
|14,411
|Retained earnings
|3,011,772
|2,817,448
|2,721,181
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(34,095
|)
|(22,082
|)
|(31,489
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|2,992,570
|2,815,287
|2,704,112
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|5,450,978
|$
|5,007,613
|$
|4,907,022
| URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|490,431
|$
|368,652
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|111,809
|94,359
|Non-cash lease expense
|163,321
|160,627
|Provision for deferred income taxes
|79,069
|5,325
|Share-based compensation expense
|23,986
|22,674
|Amortization of tax credit investment
|11,177
|12,880
|Store impairment
|998
|1,989
|Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net
|762
|419
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|(36,364
|)
|(20,385
|)
|Inventory
|(225,563
|)
|(214,789
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(92,724
|)
|(29,171
|)
|Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|170,242
|91,893
|Operating lease liabilities
|(183,113
|)
|(182,288
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|514,031
|312,185
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Cash paid for property and equipment
|(383,202
|)
|(191,447
|)
|Cash paid for marketable securities
|(261,791
|)
|(304,592
|)
|Sales and maturities of marketable securities
|599,507
|382,318
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(45,486
|)
|(113,721
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|-
|928
|Share repurchases related to share repurchase program
|(299,996
|)
|(151,935
|)
|Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards
|(22,522
|)
|(21,738
|)
|Tax credit investment liability payments
|(11,836
|)
|(12,796
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(334,354
|)
|(185,541
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(2,770
|)
|3,196
|Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|131,421
|16,119
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|369,206
|290,481
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|500,627
|$
|306,600
Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of certain events outside of normal, or“core,” business and operations, by considering adjusted financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Examples of items that we consider non-core include refunds for tariffs previously paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA"), associated interest income and the release of a valuation allowance against certain foreign net deferred tax assets. In order to improve the transparency of our disclosures, provide a meaningful presentation of results from our core business operations and improve period-over-period comparability, we have included certain adjusted financial measures for fiscal 2027 that exclude the impact of these non-core business items.
We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring results of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our underlying results of operations and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying business. Management uses adjusted financial measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Certain of the items that may be excluded or included in non-GAAP financial measures may be significant items that could impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows and should therefore be considered in assessing the Company's actual and future financial condition and performance. These adjusted financial measures are not consistent with GAAP and may not be calculated the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.
|URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Gross Profit:
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|2026
|2025
|$'s
|% of Net Sales
|$'s
|% of Net Sales
|Gross profit (GAAP)
|$
|1,881,711
|39.1
|%
|$
|1,618,552
|37.1
|%
|Adjustments:
|IEEPA tariff refunds (a)
|(95,660
|)
|-
|Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,786,051
|37.1
|%
|$
|1,618,552
|37.1
|%
|Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Income From Operations:
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|2026
|2025
|$'s
|% of Net Sales
|$'s
|% of Net Sales
|Income from operations (GAAP)
|$
|600,499
|12.5
|%
|$
|446,933
|10.2
|%
|Adjustments:
|IEEPA tariff refunds (a)
|(95,660
|)
|-
|Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP)
|$
|504,839
|10.5
|%
|$
|446,933
|10.2
|%
|Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate:
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|2026
|2025
|$'s
|$'s
|Income before income taxes (GAAP)
|$
|622,808
|$
|473,591
|Adjustments:
|IEEPA tariff refunds (a)
|(95,660
|)
|-
|Interest income related to IEEPA tariff refunds (b)
|(4,445
|)
|-
|Adjusted income before income taxes (Non-GAAP)
|$
|522,703
|$
|473,591
|Income tax expense (GAAP)
|$
|132,377
|$
|104,939
|Adjustments:
|Provision for income taxes on adjustments (c)
|(25,239
|)
|-
|Release of valuation allowance (d)
|16,225
|-
|Adjusted income tax expense (Non-GAAP)
|$
|123,363
|$
|104,939
|Effective income tax rate (GAAP)
|21.3
|%
|22.2
|%
|Adjustments
|2.3
|-
|Adjusted effective income tax rate (Non-GAAP)
|23.6
|%
|22.2
|%
|URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|(amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:
|Nine Months Ended
|October 31,
|2026
|2025
|$'s
|% of Net Sales
|$'s
|% of Net Sales
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|490,431
|10.2
|%
|$
|368,652
|8.4
|%
|Adjustments:
|IEEPA tariff refunds (a)
|(95,660
|)
|-
|Interest income related to IEEPA tariff refunds (b)
|(4,445
|)
|-
|Provision for income taxes on adjustments (c)
|25,239
|-
|Release of valuation allowance (d)
|(16,225
|)
|-
|Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|$
|399,340
|8.3
|%
|$
|368,652
|8.4
|%
|Diluted EPS (GAAP)
|$
|5.61
|$
|4.01
|Adjustments, net of tax
|(1.04
|)
|-
|Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP)
|$
|4.57
|$
|4.01
|(a) Included in "Cost of sales" is a one-time benefit related to refunds for tariffs previously paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") which the Company received during the nine months ended October 31, 2026.
|(b) Included in "Other income, net" is interest income related to refunds for IEEPA tariffs received during the nine months ended October 31, 2026.
|(c) The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the estimated tax rate in effect for the respective non-GAAP adjustment.
|(d) During the nine months ended October 31, 2026, the Company released a valuation allowance against certain of its foreign net deferred tax assets, resulting in a benefit included in "Income tax expense."
|Contact:
|Oona McCullough
|Executive Director of Investor Relations
|(215) 454-4806
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