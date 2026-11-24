(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands including the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement, Urban Outfitters and Nuuly brands, today announced net income of $134.1 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.54 for the three months ended October 31, 2026. For the nine months ended October 31, 2026, net income was $490.4 million and earnings per diluted share were $5.61. For the nine months ended October 31, 2026, adjusted net income was $399.3 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $4.57. Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, exclude one-time benefits related to refunds for tariffs previously paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA"), associated interest income and a tax benefit related to the release of a valuation allowance against certain foreign net deferred tax assets. See“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release. Total Company net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2026, increased 8.9% to a record $1.67 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 6.1%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 4.4%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid single-digit positive growth in both retail store sales and digital channel sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 8.5% at FP Group, 5.8% at Urban Outfitters and 1.7% at Anthropologie Group. Subscription segment net sales increased 28.0% primarily driven by a 27.6% increase in average active subscribers in the current quarter versus the prior year quarter. Wholesale segment net sales increased 18.8% driven by a 20.8% increase in FP Group wholesale sales primarily due to an increase in sales to specialty customers and department stores. For the nine months ended October 31, 2026, total Company net sales increased 10.2% to a record $4.81 billion. Total Retail segment net sales increased 7.3%, with comparable Retail segment net sales increasing 5.4%. The increase in Retail segment comparable net sales was driven by mid single-digit positive growth in both digital channel sales and retail store sales. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 9.4% at FP Group, 7.8% at Urban Outfitters and 2.2% at Anthropologie Group. Subscription segment net sales increased 30.2% primarily driven by a 30.3% increase in average active subscribers in the current period versus the prior year period. Wholesale segment net sales increased 20.6% driven by a 22.0% increase in FP Group wholesale sales primarily due to an increase in sales to specialty customers and department stores. “Our teams delivered another standout quarter, achieving record third-quarter sales and earnings per share,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer.“Every brand and segment contributed positively to our third-quarter performance, underscoring the strength of our portfolio and disciplined execution across the organization,” finished Mr. Hayne. Net sales by brand and segment for the three and nine-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales by brand Anthropologie Group $ 655,096 $ 634,828 $ 1,878,704 $ 1,811,713 FP Group 457,624 399,272 1,347,396 1,167,398 Urban Outfitters 355,434 339,848 1,020,176 946,524 Nuuly 185,071 144,629 530,940 407,915 Menus & Venues 11,858 10,773 31,127 30,056 Total Company $ 1,665,083 $ 1,529,350 $ 4,808,343 $ 4,363,606 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 1,375,187 $ 1,296,454 $ 3,988,621 $ 3,716,233 Subscription Segment 185,071 144,629 530,940 407,915 Wholesale Segment 104,825 88,267 288,782 239,458 Total Company $ 1,665,083 $ 1,529,350 $ 4,808,343 $ 4,363,606





For the three months ended October 31, 2026, the gross profit rate increased by 26 basis points compared to the three months ended October 31, 2025, and gross profit dollars increased 9.6% to $617.6 million from $563.3 million. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily driven by leverage in initial merchandise costs due in part to the lower year over year impact of tariffs which was partially offset by higher inbound freight fuel surcharges, leverage in delivery expense as a result of several company initiatives, and leverage in store occupancy costs due to the increase in total Company net sales. These benefits were partially offset by an increase in Retail segment markdowns primarily driven by Anthropologie Group. The increase in gross profit dollars was primarily due to higher net sales.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2026, the gross profit rate increased by 204 basis points compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2025, and gross profit dollars increased 16.3% to $1.88 billion from $1.62 billion. For the nine months ended October 31, 2026, the adjusted gross profit rate increased by 5 basis points compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2025, and adjusted gross profit dollars increased 10.3% to $1.79 billion from $1.62 billion. The increase in the adjusted gross profit rate was primarily driven by leverage in delivery expense as a result of several company initiatives and leverage in store occupancy costs due to the increase in total Company net sales, partially offset by an increase in Retail segment markdowns primarily driven by Anthropologie Group. The increase in adjusted gross profit dollars was primarily due to higher net sales.

As of October 31, 2026, total inventory increased by $84.4 million, or 10.1%, compared to total inventory as of October 31, 2025. Total Retail segment inventory increased 9.2% and Retail segment comparable inventory increased 5.6%. Wholesale segment inventory increased 21.6%. The increase in inventory for both segments was due to the increase in net sales and timing of inventory receipts.

For the three months ended October 31, 2026, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $26.5 million, or 6.3%, compared to the three months ended October 31, 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses leveraged 64 basis points as a percentage of net sales compared to the three months ended October 31, 2025. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales for the three months ended October 31, 2026, as compared to the prior year quarter was primarily from leverage in store payroll expenses due to the growth in Retail segment store net sales and lower incentive-based compensation costs. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to higher marketing expenses to support customer and net sales growth in the Retail and Subscription segments, as well as increased store payroll expenses to support the growth in Retail segment store net sales.

For the nine months ended October 31, 2026, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $109.6 million, or 9.4%, compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2025. Selling, general and administrative expenses leveraged 21 basis points as a percentage of net sales compared to the nine months ended October 31, 2025. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, as compared to the prior year period was primarily from leverage in store payroll expenses due to the growth in Retail segment store net sales, lower incentive-based compensation costs, and a discrete benefit of $6.9 million, or 14 basis points, in the current year period due to the reversal of a litigation accrual. These benefits were partially offset by deleverage in marketing expenses to support customer and net sales growth in the Retail and Subscription segments. The dollar growth in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily due to higher marketing expenses to support customer and net sales growth in the Retail and Subscription segments, as well as increased store payroll expenses to support the growth in Retail segment store net sales.

The Company's effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2026, was 24.8%, compared to 23.6% in the three months ended October 31, 2025. The Company's effective tax rate for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, was 21.3%, compared to 22.2% in the nine months ended October 31, 2025. The Company's adjusted effective tax rate for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, was 23.6%. The increase in the effective tax rate for the three months ended October 31, 2026, and the increase in the adjusted effective tax rate for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, was primarily attributable to the ratio of foreign taxable earnings to global taxable earnings.

Net income for the three months ended October 31, 2026, was $134.1 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.54. Net income for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, was $490.4 million and earnings per diluted share were $5.61. Adjusted net income for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, was $399.3 million and adjusted earnings per diluted share were $4.57.

On June 4, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. During the nine months ended October 31, 2026, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 4.6 million shares for approximately $300 million. During the year ended January 31, 2026, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 3.3 million shares for approximately $154 million. As of October 31, 2026, 10.0 million common shares were remaining under the program.

Store data for the nine months ended October 31, 2026, was as follows:

January 31, October 31, 2026 Openings Closings 2026 Anthropologie NA 234 4 1 237 Anthropologie EU 20 2 - 22 Total Anthropologie Group 254 6 1 259 Free People NA 167 6 - 173 FP Movement NA 88 13 2 99 Free People EU 13 3 - 16 Total FP Group 268 22 2 288 Urban Outfitters NA 177 1 3 175 Urban Outfitters EU 76 4 1 79 Total Urban Outfitters 253 5 4 254 Menus & Venues 9 1 1 9 Total Company-Owned Stores 784 34 8 810 Franchisee-Owned Stores (1) 9 - 1 8 Total URBN 793 34 9 818

(1) Includes 6 Urban Outfitters and 2 Anthropologie franchisee-owned stores.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands. The Company operates omni-channel retail operations including stores, websites and catalogs for the Anthropologie, Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters brands across the United States, Canada and Europe; Menus & Venues restaurants; and Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned stores in the Middle East. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell products to department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company's Retail segment. Nuuly is primarily a women's apparel subscription rental service offering a wide selection of rental product from the Company's own brands, third-party brands and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces.

A conference call will be held today to discuss third quarter results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET at:

As used in this document, unless otherwise defined,“Anthropologie Group” refers to the Company's Anthropologie, Terrain and Maeve brands and“FP Group” refers to the Company's Free People and FP Movement brands.

This news release is being made pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain matters contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words“project,”“believe,”“plan,”“will,”“anticipate,”“expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: overall economic and market conditions (including current levels of inflation) and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns and our pricing power, the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, currency fluctuations, economic conditions and legal or regulatory changes, the effects of war and geopolitical instability, including impacts of the conflicts in the Middle East and impacts of the war between Russia and Ukraine and from related sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, United Kingdom and others, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters, severe or unseasonable weather conditions (including as a result of climate change) or public health crises, labor shortages and increases in labor costs, raw material costs and transportation costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, response to new concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, any material disruptions or security breaches with respect to our technology systems, our effective utilization of technological advancements, including in artificial intelligence, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks (including any shortage of transportation capacities or delays at ports), changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies (including the enactment of tariffs such as retaliatory tariffs), border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas, the unexpected closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, risks related to environmental, social and governance activities, changes in our effective income tax rate, changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.

(Tables follow)





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales $ 1,665,083 $ 1,529,350 $ 4,808,343 $ 4,363,606 Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 1,046,491 964,034 2,925,634 2,743,065 Store impairment 998 1,989 998 1,989 Gross profit 617,594 563,327 1,881,711 1,618,552 Selling, general and administrative expenses 445,515 419,008 1,281,212 1,171,619 Income from operations 172,079 144,319 600,499 446,933 Other income, net 6,323 8,126 22,309 26,658 Income before income taxes 178,402 152,445 622,808 473,591 Income tax expense 44,327 36,005 132,377 104,939 Net income $ 134,075 $ 116,440 $ 490,431 $ 368,652 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.57 $ 1.30 $ 5.69 $ 4.08 Diluted $ 1.54 $ 1.28 $ 5.61 $ 4.01 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 85,657,624 89,706,922 86,251,406 90,360,467 Diluted 86,833,121 91,288,124 87,420,554 91,962,187 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 62.8 % 63.1 % 60.9 % 62.9 % Store impairment 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.0 % 0.0 % Gross profit 37.1 % 36.8 % 39.1 % 37.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 26.8 % 27.4 % 26.6 % 26.9 % Income from operations 10.3 % 9.4 % 12.5 % 10.2 % Other income, net 0.4 % 0.6 % 0.5 % 0.7 % Income before income taxes 10.7 % 10.0 % 13.0 % 10.9 % Income tax expense 2.6 % 2.4 % 2.8 % 2.5 % Net income 8.1 % 7.6 % 10.2 % 8.4 %





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) October 31, January 31, October 31, 2026 2026 2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 500,627 $ 369,206 $ 306,600 Marketable securities 195,007 326,724 305,133 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,102, $1,209 and $976, respectively 131,658 95,668 95,990 Inventory 924,209 700,945 839,793 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 237,233 193,561 210,480 Total current assets 1,988,734 1,686,104 1,757,996 Property and equipment, net 1,731,970 1,466,236 1,429,403 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,102,145 1,051,109 1,017,499 Marketable securities 251,172 461,858 351,843 Other assets 376,957 342,306 350,281 Total Assets $ 5,450,978 $ 5,007,613 $ 4,907,022 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 500,300 $ 327,903 $ 381,752 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 225,159 225,478 223,867 Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities 562,905 564,713 559,458 Total current liabilities 1,288,364 1,118,094 1,165,077 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,045,535 1,000,088 960,222 Other non-current liabilities 124,509 74,144 77,611 Total Liabilities 2,458,408 2,192,326 2,202,910 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - - Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 85,661,049, 89,698,222 and 89,712,460 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 9 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 14,884 19,912 14,411 Retained earnings 3,011,772 2,817,448 2,721,181 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (34,095 ) (22,082 ) (31,489 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,992,570 2,815,287 2,704,112 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 5,450,978 $ 5,007,613 $ 4,907,022





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Nine Months Ended October 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 490,431 $ 368,652 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 111,809 94,359 Non-cash lease expense 163,321 160,627 Provision for deferred income taxes 79,069 5,325 Share-based compensation expense 23,986 22,674 Amortization of tax credit investment 11,177 12,880 Store impairment 998 1,989 Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 762 419 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (36,364 ) (20,385 ) Inventory (225,563 ) (214,789 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (92,724 ) (29,171 ) Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities 170,242 91,893 Operating lease liabilities (183,113 ) (182,288 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 514,031 312,185 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (383,202 ) (191,447 ) Cash paid for marketable securities (261,791 ) (304,592 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 599,507 382,318 Net cash used in investing activities (45,486 ) (113,721 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from the exercise of stock options - 928 Share repurchases related to share repurchase program (299,996 ) (151,935 ) Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards (22,522 ) (21,738 ) Tax credit investment liability payments (11,836 ) (12,796 ) Net cash used in financing activities (334,354 ) (185,541 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (2,770 ) 3,196 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 131,421 16,119 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 369,206 290,481 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 500,627 $ 306,600





Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of certain events outside of normal, or“core,” business and operations, by considering adjusted financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Examples of items that we consider non-core include refunds for tariffs previously paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA"), associated interest income and the release of a valuation allowance against certain foreign net deferred tax assets. In order to improve the transparency of our disclosures, provide a meaningful presentation of results from our core business operations and improve period-over-period comparability, we have included certain adjusted financial measures for fiscal 2027 that exclude the impact of these non-core business items.

We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring results of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our underlying results of operations and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying business. Management uses adjusted financial measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Certain of the items that may be excluded or included in non-GAAP financial measures may be significant items that could impact the Company's financial position, results of operations or cash flows and should therefore be considered in assessing the Company's actual and future financial condition and performance. These adjusted financial measures are not consistent with GAAP and may not be calculated the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Gross Profit: Nine Months Ended October 31, 2026 2025 $'s % of Net Sales $'s % of Net Sales Gross profit (GAAP) $ 1,881,711 39.1 % $ 1,618,552 37.1 % Adjustments: IEEPA tariff refunds (a) (95,660 ) - Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 1,786,051 37.1 % $ 1,618,552 37.1 %





Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Income From Operations: Nine Months Ended October 31, 2026 2025 $'s % of Net Sales $'s % of Net Sales Income from operations (GAAP) $ 600,499 12.5 % $ 446,933 10.2 % Adjustments: IEEPA tariff refunds (a) (95,660 ) - Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 504,839 10.5 % $ 446,933 10.2 %





Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: Nine Months Ended October 31, 2026 2025 $'s $'s Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 622,808 $ 473,591 Adjustments: IEEPA tariff refunds (a) (95,660 ) - Interest income related to IEEPA tariff refunds (b) (4,445 ) - Adjusted income before income taxes (Non-GAAP) $ 522,703 $ 473,591 Income tax expense (GAAP) $ 132,377 $ 104,939 Adjustments: Provision for income taxes on adjustments (c) (25,239 ) - Release of valuation allowance (d) 16,225 - Adjusted income tax expense (Non-GAAP) $ 123,363 $ 104,939 Effective income tax rate (GAAP) 21.3 % 22.2 % Adjustments 2.3 - Adjusted effective income tax rate (Non-GAAP) 23.6 % 22.2 %





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Reconciliation of Total Company Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Nine Months Ended October 31, 2026 2025 $'s % of Net Sales $'s % of Net Sales Net income (GAAP) $ 490,431 10.2 % $ 368,652 8.4 % Adjustments: IEEPA tariff refunds (a) (95,660 ) - Interest income related to IEEPA tariff refunds (b) (4,445 ) - Provision for income taxes on adjustments (c) 25,239 - Release of valuation allowance (d) (16,225 ) - Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 399,340 8.3 % $ 368,652 8.4 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 5.61 $ 4.01 Adjustments, net of tax (1.04 ) - Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 4.57 $ 4.01 (a) Included in "Cost of sales" is a one-time benefit related to refunds for tariffs previously paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act ("IEEPA") which the Company received during the nine months ended October 31, 2026. (b) Included in "Other income, net" is interest income related to refunds for IEEPA tariffs received during the nine months ended October 31, 2026. (c) The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the estimated tax rate in effect for the respective non-GAAP adjustment. (d) During the nine months ended October 31, 2026, the Company released a valuation allowance against certain of its foreign net deferred tax assets, resulting in a benefit included in "Income tax expense."





Contact: Oona McCullough Executive Director of Investor Relations (215) 454-4806



