MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax” or“Tenax Therapeutics” or the“Company”) announced today that management will participate in the Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

The live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the Company's investor relations webpage.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit . Tenax Therapeutics' common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol“TENX”.

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Investor and Media:

Argot Partners

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