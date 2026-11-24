MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealthfront Corporation (Nasdaq: WLTH) today announced that it will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs 2026 Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 3:40 pm ET. A live audio webcast will be available at Wealthfront's Investor Relations website that day at .

Who: Alan Imberman, CFO & Treasurer

What: Goldman Sachs 2026 Financial Services Conference

When: Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 3:40 pm ET

About Wealthfront

Wealthfront is a tech-driven financial platform helping digital natives turn their savings into wealth. Since pioneering the automated investing category in 2011, the company has grown into a leading consumer fintech that helps clients achieve their financial goals with innovative saving, investing, borrowing, and lending products. Wealthfront's expanding suite of high-quality, low-cost offerings helps digital natives earn more on their savings, borrow at lower rates, and keep more of their returns. To learn more and get started, visit or download the Wealthfront app.

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