MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced participation in three upcoming investor conferences.

Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

Tuesday, December 1, 2026, Howard Horn, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.



9 th Annual Evercore ISI Healthcare Conference (Coral Gables, FL)

Wednesday, December 2, 2026, Howard Horn will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.



Piper Sandler's 38 th Annual Healthcare Conference (New York, NY)

Thursday, December 3, 2026, Eric Crombez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.



The live and archived webcast of the fireside chats will be accessible from the company's website at .

About Ultragenyx

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at:

Contacts – Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Investors

Joshua Higa

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