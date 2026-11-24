MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesway, Inc. (“Yesway” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: YSWY), one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:

Morgan Stanley Global Consumer and Retail Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Fireside Chat: 9:30 a.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Participants: Thomas Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer and Ericka Ayles, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference 2026

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2026

Company Presentation: 1:40 p.m. ET

Location: New York, NY

Participants: Thomas Trkla, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer and Ericka Ayles, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

A live webcast and replay of the Company's fireside chat and presentation will be made available on the investor relations section of Yesway's website at .

About Yesway

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Yesway is an award-winning convenience store operator with approximately 420 stores across eight states in the Midwest and Southwest. Yesway is renowned for its iconic food service offerings, diverse grocery selections, and private-label products, including the famous Allsup's deep-fried burrito. Through strategic acquisitions, the development and opening of 95 stores over the past several years, and a steadfast commitment to customer satisfaction and community engagement, Yesway continues to cement its position as one of the leading convenience retailers in the United States.

Investor Contact:

Edelman Smithfield

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Media Contact:

Erin Vadala

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