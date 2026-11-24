MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Companies combine Ambarella's industry-leading power-efficient edge AI compute architecture with Liquid AI's efficient foundation models to enable real-time perception, reasoning, decision-making and action directly on physical AI devices

Liquid's LFM3 models and Ambarella's CVflow® AI architecture deliver multimodal vision-language and agentic AI capabilities with a smaller DRAM footprint, lower system power, and reduced dependence on cloud connectivity

Liquid models are available in Ambarella's CooperTM Model Garden, with support planned across CV72, CV75, N1-655 and the X7 AI accelerator

Companies plan to show demos of solutions built with Liquid's LFM3 models on Ambarella SoCs at CES 2027

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, and Liquid AI (“Liquid”), a developer of efficient foundation models and agentic AI systems, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement to bring device-native agentic AI capabilities to physical AI applications.

Liquid foundation models are now available in the CooperTM Model Garden in Ambarella's Developer Zone, so developers can build applications on Liquid models running directly on Ambarella silicon. Support for more Liquid models is planned across Ambarella's portfolio, including the CV72, CV75 and N1-655 SoCs and the X7 AI accelerator.

Ambarella's purpose-built edge AI SoCs combine high-performance, power-efficient CVflow® AI processing with advanced image processing and video capabilities, while Liquid AI contributes efficient foundation models. Together, the companies are optimizing an intelligence stack, enabling physical AI systems to move beyond conventional perception and inference to reason across multimodal inputs, make decisions, execute actions and verify outcomes locally, without relying on continuous cloud connectivity.

The companies' joint optimization work initially focuses on Liquid's LFM3 family of Liquid Foundation Models, introduced in October, and their execution on Ambarella's CVflow architecture. A key differentiator is the optimization of Liquid models for Ambarella's processing architecture, through CVflow, for lower AI compute and memory utilization.

With DRAM supply constrained and memory prices rising across the electronics industry, reducing memory requirements while expanding on-device intelligence can also deliver meaningful system-level cost advantages. This creates opportunities to deploy more capable AI systems at lower overall hardware cost, improve power efficiency, and reduce dependence on expensive memory configurations.

As part of the collaboration, the companies are initially targeting Physical AI applications, such as intelligent security and smart infrastructure, that require systems to interpret complex visual and contextual information, understand changing conditions, make autonomous decisions, and respond in real time.

"Physical AI represents a fundamental evolution in artificial intelligence, where intelligence moves beyond centralized data centers and into the devices that interact directly with the physical world,” said Muneyb Minhazuddin, Customer Growth Officer at Ambarella.“These systems must do much more than recognize objects or process individual sensor inputs. They must understand context, reason about their environment, make decisions and take actions in real time. Our collaboration with Liquid AI brings together highly efficient foundation models with Ambarella's purpose-built, power-efficient edge AI architecture. By optimizing the hardware and software stack, we are working to deliver a new level of multimodal intelligence and autonomy directly on edge devices. Equally important, we are addressing the economics of Physical AI by enabling increasingly sophisticated AI capabilities within significantly constrained memory, power and system-cost budgets. This combination has the potential to accelerate the deployment of intelligent systems across Physical AI markets."

Liquid's products extend beyond individual foundation models to include the software infrastructure required to deploy and operate autonomous AI agents. Its foundation models and agent harness are designed to work together, enabling agents to continuously interpret information, reason about their environment, determine appropriate actions, and verify outcomes.

Through its co-design approach, Liquid works with enterprise customers to optimize both the models and the agent harness for specific applications and hardware platforms. This enables Physical AI systems to combine multimodal perception, contextual understanding, reasoning and action, while maintaining awareness over time. Running these capabilities locally can provide greater responsiveness, privacy and operational resilience, while reducing reliance on cloud-based inference.

"Bringing agentic AI into the physical world requires a fundamentally different approach to AI architecture,” said Erika Wool, Liquid AI's Head of Business.“Intelligence must operate where data is generated, with the ability to perceive, reason, remember, and act within the power, memory and latency constraints of real-world devices. By working with Ambarella, we are bringing Liquid models to their developer ecosystem and customers, with support across their portfolio of edge AI SoCs”

About Ambarella

With an installed base of more than 50 million AI SoC units, Ambarella's products are utilized in a wide variety of physical edge AI applications, spanning edge endpoint and edge infrastructure use cases including physical security, vehicle safety, telematics, autonomy, portable video, aerial drones, and other emerging robotic applications. Building on this footprint, Ambarella offers a full-stack edge AI platform, from highly optimized silicon and programmable software to AI agentic frameworks that coordinate perception, decision-making and control across devices. Ambarella's low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) integrate proprietary and highly efficient perception and deep learning neural network AI accelerators, enabling electronic systems to become more productive with partial or complete levels of machine autonomy. For more information, please visit .

About Liquid AI

Liquid is a device-native foundation model company. We bring advanced AI to all processors outside of data centers and are building the software layer of physical AI. Any device (e.g., phone, laptop, car, airplane, robot, wearables, etc.) with a processor gets powered to run and tune advanced liquid foundation models to deliver reliable and efficient intelligence in the real world. Liquids open-weight flagship Foundation Models (LFMs) establish the Pareto frontier of efficient intelligence on devices, enabling seamless deployment of advanced AI directly on devices where latency, privacy, and performance matter most. Learn more at liquid.ai.

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