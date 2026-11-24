MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. (“Surrozen” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: SRZN), a biotechnology company pioneering targeted therapeutics to harness the power of Wnt signaling to address the underlying drivers of disease in sight-threatening ophthalmic conditions, today announced that Company management will present at an upcoming healthcare investor conference.

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2026

Fireside Chat at 6:30 AM Pacific Time / 9:30 AM Eastern Time

Interested parties may access the live audio webcast for the conference via the Investors section of the Surrozen website at A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website at for at least 30 days.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company, pioneering a new class of Wnt-based therapeutics designed to harness the power of Wnt signaling to treat sight-threatening ophthalmic conditions. Built on deep scientific expertise and a proprietary antibody-engineering platform, Surrozen develops multifunctional biologics that selectively activate Wnt signaling in combination with other key disease pathways. Our approach aims to deliver best-in-class, durable therapies that have the potential to transform patient outcomes in some of the most pressing unmet medical needs in ocular diseases. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as“will,”“plan,”“intend,”“potential,”“expect,”“could,” or the negative of these words and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Surrozen's discovery, research and development activities. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of the management of Surrozen. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Surrozen. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and all other factors discussed in Surrozen's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC on March 23, 2026 and Surrozen's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on November 9, 2026, under the heading“Risk Factors,” and other documents Surrozen has filed, or will file, with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Surrozen presently does not know, or that Surrozen currently believes are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Surrozen's expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. However, while Surrozen may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Surrozen specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law.

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