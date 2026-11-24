MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commerce media platform Nift grew revenue 479% over three years and surpassed $1 billion in gift value delivered to consumers

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nift, a commerce media platform that helps consumer platforms generate incremental revenue, and advertisers reach new customers through relevant, consumer-chosen gifts, today announced it ranked #149 on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, its third consecutive year on the list. Nift grew revenue 479% over the three-year measurement period, and this year surpassed $1 billion in gift value delivered to consumers.

The recognition reflects rising demand for Nift's platform as commerce media expands beyond traditional retail networks. Consumer platforms across industries are recognizing opportunities to generate incremental revenue from existing customer relationships without building their own advertising businesses, while advertisers want more effective ways to reach and acquire new customers.

“The best time to introduce a person to a new brand is when they are having a good experience by prompting them to look for something new,” said Elery Pfeffer, CEO and founder of Nift.“Platforms can do that without building an ad platform or selling their data. Three years on the Deloitte Fast 500 more than confirms it. Every month, more than 50 million thank-you's show that people will welcome something new when they choose it themselves.”

Nift delivers more than 50 million personalized thank-you experiences each month across the U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia, connecting consumers with relevant gifts from brands they may not otherwise have discovered. Advertisers typically see 10–12% conversion rates, while consumer platforms generate incremental revenue through positive, opt-in customer experiences. Since launching in the U.K. in January, Nift's business has grown 246%, reflecting continued international expansion.

FAQ



What is the Deloitte Technology Fast 500?

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America, both public and private. Winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. The 2026 list is the program's 32nd year.

Where did Nift rank on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500?

Nift ranked #149 on the 2026 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 with 479% revenue growth over three years. This is Nift's third consecutive year on the list.

What does Nift do?

Nift is a technology company that connects commerce platforms to advertisers and brands to new customers. Its AI-powered, two-sided ad marketplace lets commerce platforms offer customers exclusive“thank-you” gifts, which introduce consumers to products and services from DTC and enterprise brands, retailers and subscription companies.

What is driving Nift's growth?

Demand for the platform is driving growth from both sides of the marketplace. Consumer platforms want incremental revenue from existing customer relationships without building an ad business or selling customer data. Advertisers want a performance-driven way to acquire new customers at moments when consumers are receptive, with conversion well above traditional channels. Consumers respond to opt-in, consumer-chosen gifts, which is why Nift delivers more than 50 million thank-yous each month. That demand spans fintech, retail, travel, media and mobility. Partners such as Klarna, Zip and Clearpay in fintech show how platforms use Nift to monetize positive customer moments. Ongoing investment in AI and international expansion supports that demand.

How does Nift's model compare to traditional digital advertising?

Nift's thank-you gifts reach customers at nearly 20 touchpoints across the customer journey. Advertisers typically see 30% conversion rates. Traditional digital ads on search and social media platforms typically convert at 1% to 3%. Nift's model drives new customer demand and repeat purchases while improving the customer experience. Which companies partner with Nift?

Cash App Afterpay, Gopuff, iHeartMedia, Klarna, Match and ParkMobile are among the hundreds of companies that partner with Nift. Each month, Nift delivers more than 50 million thank-yous for partners in the U.S., the U.K. and Canada. Learn more at Nift.com.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

Now in its 32nd year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing tech companies, both public and private, in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2022 to 2025.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year (fiscal year 2022) operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year (fiscal year 2025) operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Nift

Nift is a commerce media platform that helps consumer platforms generate incremental revenue, and advertisers acquire net-new customers through relevant, consumer-chosen gifts. By turning meaningful customer moments into opportunities to thank and reward, Nift enables brands to reach engaged consumers through trusted, opt-in experiences.

Leading companies including Cash App Afterpay, Gopuff, iHeartMedia, Klarna, Match and ParkMobile partner with Nift. Each month, Nift facilitates more than 50 million gift opportunities across the U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia.

Nift has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM for three consecutive years (2024–2026), most recently ranking No. 149 in 2026 with 479% revenue growth over three years.

Learn more at Nift.com.

Media Contact

Kite Hill for Nift

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