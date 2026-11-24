Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is notifying investors of a securities class action involving NuScale Power Corporation (SMR).

Key Facts About the NuScale Securities Class Action:



Company: NuScale Power Corporation

Ticker: NYSE:SMR

Class period: February 27, 2026 to September 10, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: January 11, 2027

Court: United States District Court District of Oregon

Who may be affected: Investors who acquired NuScale securities during the class period and suffered a loss Next step: Complete the NuScale investor contact form, email ..., or call 212-355-4648



What the lawsuit alleges:



According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) defendants overstated NuScale's purported "first mover" competitive advantage; (2) defendants overstated NuScale's ability to generate revenue from either the RoPower Project or any work for the Tennessee Valley Authority ("TVA"); (3) NuScale's commercial prospects, including its remaining cash runway, were therefore likewise overstated; and (4) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Plaintiff alleges that on September 11, 2026, UBS downgraded NuScale from "Neutral" to "Sell" and lowered its price target from $10 to $6. UBS opined that NuScale was rapidly losing its "first-mover" advantage in SMR technology to faster-moving competitors. UBS also flagged a lengthy five-year build timeline, a critical lack of firm customer commitments, and projected a massive $700 million in negative free cash flow between 2026 and 2028. The report also described stagnating progress regarding NuScale's RoPower Project and the risk that the TVA would not ultimately move forward with NuScale.

On this news, NuScale's stock price fell $1.60 per share, or 15.67%, to close at $8.61 per share on September 11, 2026.



Next steps for investors:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired NuScale shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at ..., telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities,

derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

...

