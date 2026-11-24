A clients design easily integrated with EvergreenHQ

Digital Menu Software

Bars, breweries, and restaurants can now start from a refreshed library of menu designs

- Jeren Chang

DELAWARE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bars, Breweries, Food Halls, Food Trucks and Restaurants can now start from a refreshed library of menu designs, then customize colors, fonts, logo placement, and item grouping to match their brand in minutes.

EvergreenHQ, a menu software platform trusted by more than 4,500 bars and restaurants, today announced a new collection of menu design tools for digital menu boards, print menus, website menu, QR code menus, and website menus. The new design tools for both food and drinks are available now inside the EvergreenHQ dashboard.

Every design is built to be edited, not just displayed. Operators start from a template, make their own copy, and adjust colors, logo placement, fonts, and how items are grouped, so each venue ends up with a menu that looks like its own brand rather than a cookie-cutter layout. Digital menu signage that represents the customer, meets them where they are and grows with them.

What Operators Get

.Layout options for every menu type, including multi-column designs, split screens, and full-width panels for everything from long tap lists to short tasting menus

.Brand controls for colors, fonts, logo placement, and background images

.One edit, every format: a change to the menu updates digital boards, print menus, QR menus, and website menus together

.Legibility built in, with color contrast and readability standards plus screen reader support for guests

“A menu is part of your brand, and it should look like it. These new design tools for food and drink menus give operators a stronger starting point so they can get a polished menu on the screen or on the table in minutes, and keep it current without redoing the work for every format.”

Jeren Chang, CEO of EvergreenHQ

Built for Bars, Breweries, and Restaurants

From tap lists that change with every keg to dinner menus that change with the season, EvergreenHQ keeps menu data in one place. Items, prices, and availability can stay in sync with a connected POS, and scheduled publishing lets operators run different menus at different times, such as a brunch menu on set days.

Print menus pull from the same menu data as the digital boards, with templates for fine dining, casual, bar, and brewery concepts. Operators can add a QR code that links to the live digital menu.

Availability

The new menu designs are available now to EvergreenHQ customers. New customers can start a free trial or request a demo at evergreenhq.

About EvergreenHQ

EvergreenHQ is a digital menu software platform built for bars, restaurants, and hospitality operators. From single-location taprooms to multi-unit restaurant groups, EvergreenHQ makes it easy to create, manage, and display dynamic menus across every screen in the venue. The platform is designed to keep menus accurate, beautiful, and always up to date.



Press Contact:

Jeren Chang, EvergreenHQ CEO

EvergreenHQ

A Delaware Company

Jeren Chang

Evergreenhq

+1 619-512-2337

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EvergreenHQ Unveils New Menu Designs for Digital, Print, and QR Menus News Provided By EvergreenHQ November 24, 2026, 21:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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