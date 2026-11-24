MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Drawing on more than 20 years of coaching experience, the former Division I basketball player shares lessons on accountability, resilience and effort.

RICHMOND, TX, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Coach Corey D. Brotherton announces the availability of Run It, a book that explores the connection between sports, leadership, and personal growth. Drawing on more than 20 years of experience as a basketball player, coach, and mentor, Brotherton shares the lessons that have shaped his approach to developing athletes and helping people recognize their potential.Although basketball provides the setting for many of the book's stories, Run It addresses challenges that extend beyond the court. It examines the importance of effort, accountability, resilience, and consistency in everyday life. Through personal experiences and practical examples, Brotherton shows how difficult moments can reveal character and teach valuable lessons about responsibility and leadership.The book follows Brotherton's journey through different stages of his basketball career. One of the experiences he shares is losing by 30 points in his first game as a coach. He also reflects on later opportunities that took him to the sidelines of major basketball events, including an experience alongside Kobe Bryant. These moments illustrate how setbacks, professional experiences, and interactions with others helped shape his coaching philosophy.A central idea throughout Run It is that personal standards should not depend on circumstances. Whether someone is leading a team, pursuing an athletic goal, supporting a family, or working toward a personal ambition, the book encourages readers to take responsibility for their actions and remain committed when challenges arise.Brotherton's professional background extends beyond basketball. A former Division I player at Texas Southern University, he has worked in corporate environments associated with global brands such as Gatorade and Converse. His career has also taken him to China, where he continued his involvement in basketball. Through these experiences, he has worked with athletes and coaches and mentored thousands of young people.In Run It, Brotherton brings together lessons from these different experiences to explore what it means to lead with purpose. The book also considers the influence coaches, parents, and mentors can have on a person's development. Rather than focusing only on winning games or achieving recognition, it highlights the importance of helping others build confidence, take ownership of their decisions, and develop habits that support long-term growth.The book is intended for coaches, athletes, parents, and readers interested in leadership and personal development. Its message extends to anyone who has faced setbacks, struggled with motivation, or recognized the need to raise their own standards.Run It is now available to readers. Additional information about the book and its author can be found through the book's official website.About Corey D. BrothertonCorey D. Brotherton is a former Division I basketball player, coach, speaker, and mentor with more than 20 years of experience working with athletes, students, and coaches. A graduate of Texas Southern University, he has worked in both corporate and international basketball environments, including China. His experiences have shaped his approach to leadership, personal accountability, and helping others recognize their abilities.Media Contact:Contact Name: Corey D. BrothertonWebsite:

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COREY D. BROTHERTON RELEASES RUN IT, A BOOK ON LEADERSHIP AND PERSONAL GROWTH News Provided By Beehive Agency November 24, 2026, 21:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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