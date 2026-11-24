Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHIO) advances PH-762 toward its planned Phase 2b clinical trial through a Letter of Intent with Prosoft Clinical and the commencement of authorized study start-up activities.

Phio Pharmaceuticals builds on recent FDA feedback and prior clinical success, initiating Phase 2b study preparations with Prosoft Clinical to support the continued development of PH-762 for skin cancer treatment.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

- Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Phio PharmaceuticalsKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical-stage siRNA biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics using its proprietary INTASYLgene silencing technology, today announced the execution of a Letter of Intent with Prosoft Clinical Research, Inc. (“Prosoft”), a full-service clinical research organization, regarding support of the Company's planned Phase 2b clinical study of PH-762 as a neoadjuvant treatment for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (cSCC). Under an executed binding start-up authorization letter, Prosoft has commenced specified study activities while the parties continue negotiating a definitive clinical research organization services agreement.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a B2i Digital Featured Company. See the company's in-depth profile at:The commencement of these activities follows the Company's recently announced FDA Type C meeting and represents an important step in translating FDA feedback into operational execution as preparation for the planned Phase 2b study continues. Initiation of authorized start-up activities include site feasibility outreach and assessment, identification and preliminary qualification of study vendors, preparation and review of study start-up documents, regulatory planning and project management. These activities represent an important operational milestone as Phio advances readiness for its planned Phase 2b study in the first quarter of 2027.Through the proposed collaboration, the Company intends to leverage Prosoft's prior experience supporting the successful execution of Phio's PH-762 Phase 1b trial, including clinical operations, regulatory support, investigator engagement and site management activities.Prosoft supported execution of the Company's Phase 1b study that generated the clinical data supporting further advancement of PH-762. Management believes this continuity may accelerate study start-up timelines, improve operational efficiency, reduce execution risk and support a more streamlined transition into Phase 2b development.“By entering into this LOI and initiating study start-up activities with a CRO partner that previously supported the PH-762 program, we believe we can efficiently advance study preparations, reduce operational risk, leverage valuable institutional knowledge from our earlier clinical experience, and position the Company for timely execution of our planned Phase 2b study,” said Robert Bitterman, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Phio Pharmaceuticals.“Importantly, we believe these activities further translate the constructive feedback received during our recent FDA Type C meeting into concrete operational progress toward the next stage of PH-762 development.”“Prosoft Clinical is pleased to continue supporting Phio as it advances PH-762 into its planned Phase 2b study for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. Having previously supported the successful execution of the Phase 1b program, our team brings valuable operational experience and program-specific knowledge that we believe can help facilitate an efficient study start-up and execution process,” said Dror Rom, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of the Board, Prosoft Clinical.“We are excited to continue working with Phio and contributing to the advancement of the PH-762 development program.”About Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing its proprietary INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology to eliminate cancer. Phio's INTASYL compounds are designed to enhance the body's immune cells to more effectively kill cancer cells. Phio's lead clinical development program is an INTASYL compound, PH-762, that silences the PD-1 gene implicated in various forms of skin cancer. The Phase 1b trial (NCT# 06014086) evaluated PH-762 for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma. PH-762 is a potential non-surgical treatment for skin cancers.For additional information, visit the Company's website, .Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“intends,”“believes,”“anticipates,”“indicates,”“plans,”“expects,”“suggests,”“may,”“would,”“should,”“potential,”“designed to,”“will,”“ongoing,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“target,”“predict,”“could” and similar references, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements, which include statements, among other things, regarding the possibility that our INTASYLsiRNA gene silencing technology will make the body's immune cells more effective in killing cancer cells, the expectation that we will enter into a definitive clinical research organization services agreement with Prosoft, our expectation that a Phase 2b study will commence in the first quarter of 2027, the potential benefits of our collaboration with Prosoft for the Phase 2b study, including that the continuity could accelerate start-up timelines, improve operational efficiency, reduce execution risk and support a more streamlined transition into Phase 2b development, are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of future FDA interactions on the development of our product candidates; the impact to our business and operations by inflationary pressures; recession fears; the development of our product candidates, results from our nonclinical, preclinical and clinical activities, our ability to execute on business strategies, our ability to develop our product candidates with collaboration partners, and the success of any such collaborations, the timeline and duration for advancing our product candidates into clinical development, the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals, the success of our efforts to commercialize our product candidates if approved, our ability to manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical activities, and for commercial use if approved, the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering our technology platform, our ability to obtain future financing, market and other conditions and those risks identified in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the caption“Risk Factors” and in other filings the Company periodically makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are urged to review these risk factors and to not act in reliance on any forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Phio does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views, events, or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.Contact:Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.Jennifer Phillips:...Corporate AffairsTo learn more about the B2i Digital Media Network, visitMedia Contact:

David Shapiro

B2i Digital, Inc.

+1 212-579-4844

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Phio Pharmaceuticals executes a Letter of Intent and start-up authorization with Prosoft Clinical.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Phio Signs LOI and Start-Up Authorization with Prosoft Clinical; PH-762 Phase 2b Study Start-Up Underway News Provided By B2i Digital, Inc. November 24, 2026, 21:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.