MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BACFENSSI is the first FDA-approved locally applied, extended-release antibiotic indicated to reduce the occurrence of surgical site infections in colorectal surgery

Approval based on the Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, which met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints, including a 60% relative risk reduction in surgical site infections

U.S. commercial launch by partner Azurity Pharmaceuticals expected in early 2027

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 24, 2026 - PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) (“PolyPid” or the“Company”), an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patient outcomes by elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has approved the Company's New Drug Application (“NDA”) for BACFENSSI (doxycycline hyclate), an extended-release paste, previously known as D-PLEX100, indicated to reduce the occurrence of surgical site infections (SSIs) in adults and pediatric patients weighing 45 kg or more undergoing colorectal surgery with incision lengths greater than 20 cm. BACFENSSI is PolyPid's first FDA-approved product and will be commercialized in the United States by Azurity Pharmaceuticals (“Azurity”).









Applied into the surgical site at the time of wound closure, BACFENSSI uses PolyPid's KynatrixTM technology and is designed to release the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline locally for approximately 30 days.

The approval is based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 SHIELD II trial, a prospective, randomized, double-blind, multinational study in which the primary analysis population consisted of 798 patients undergoing colorectal surgery with incision lengths greater than 20 cm. SHIELD II met its primary endpoint and all key secondary endpoints. The primary endpoint, a composite of at least one of surgical site infection, all-cause mortality and reintervention, occurred in 10.9% of patients who received BACFENSSI plus standard of care compared with 18.1% of patients who received standard of care alone (p=0.004), a 40% relative risk reduction, and the rate of surgical site infections, a key secondary endpoint was 3.8% compared with 9.5% (p=0.001), a 60% relative risk reduction.

“The approval of BACFENSSI is a landmark achievment for PolyPid, and we believe is also significant for colorectal surgical care,” said Dikla Czaczkes Akselbrad, Chief Executive Officer of PolyPid.“Surgical site infections remain a serious and costly complication of surgery, and BACFENSSI provides surgeons with a locally administered option at the incision site in colorectal surgery, in addition to standard of care. We are grateful to the patients, investigators and surgical teams who took part in our clinical program, and we look forward to working with Azurity to bring BACFENSSI to surgeons and patients across the United States.”

Azurity holds exclusive commercialization rights to BACFENSSI in the United States and Canada and plans a U.S. commercial launch in early 2027, supported by a hospital footprint that reaches more than 1,700 leading U.S. hospitals and academic centers. A New Technology Add-on Payment (“NTAP”) application for BACFENSSI is currently under review by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (“CMS”), with a decision expected in August 2027. PolyPid will manufacture and supply BACFENSSI to Azurity.

The FDA reviewed the BACFENSSI NDA under Priority Review, and BACFENSSI had received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (“QIDP”) designations. BACFENSSI is eligible for a total of eight years of exclusivity for the approved conditions of use based on the new clinical investigations supporting its 505(b)(2) approval providing three years exclusivity and the QIDP designation that adds five years exclusivity under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now (GAIN) Act.

PolyPid recently initiated communication with the FDA regarding potential additional indications for BACFENSSI. In Europe, the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) is reviewing the Marketing Authorization Application (“MAA”) for D-PLEX100, with a decision expected in the second half of 2027. BACFENSSI is not approved in any jurisdiction other than the United States.

About BACFENSSI

BACFENSSI® (doxycycline hyclate) for extended-release paste, 63 mg per vial, previously known as D-PLEX100, is PolyPid's lead product, indicated to reduce the occurrence of surgical site infections in adults and pediatric patients weighing 45 kg or more undergoing colorectal surgery with incision lengths greater than 20 cm. Following the administration of BACFENSSI into the surgical site, PolyPid's delivery technology, KynatrixTM, is designed to enable a prolonged and continuous release of the broad-spectrum antibiotic doxycycline at the surgical site for a period of approximately 30 days. BACFENSSI has shown relative risk reduction of surgical site infection rate by 60% (p=0.001) versus standard of care as a key secondary end point in the landmark Phase 3 SHIELD II trial.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

INDICATION AND USAGE

BACFENSSI is a tetracycline class drug indicated to reduce the occurrence of surgical site infections in adults and pediatric patients weighing 45 kg or more undergoing colorectal surgery with incision lengths greater than 20 cm.

Efficacy has not been established in patients undergoing colorectal surgery with incision lengths of 20 cm or less.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

BACFENSSI is contraindicated in persons who have shown hypersensitivity to any of the tetracyclines.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS



Tooth Discoloration: The use of BACFENSSI during tooth development (last half of pregnancy, infancy and childhood up to the age of 8 years) may cause permanent discoloration of the teeth (yellow-gray-brown) and enamel hypoplasia. Advise the patient of the potential risk to the fetus during pregnancy.

Inhibition of Bone Growth: The use of BACFENSSI during the second and third trimesters of pregnancy, infancy and childhood up to the age of 8 years may cause reversible inhibition of bone growth. Advise the patient of the potential risk to the fetus during pregnancy.

Clostridioides difficile Infection (CDI): CDI has been reported with nearly all antibacterial agents, including BACFENSSI, and may range in severity from mild diarrhea to fatal colitis. Evaluate patients if diarrhea occurs. CDI has been reported to occur over two months after the administration of antibacterial agents.

Tetracycline Class Adverse Reactions: BACFENSSI is structurally similar to other tetracycline-class antibacterial drugs and may have similar adverse reactions, including photosensitivity, fixed drug eruption, pseudotumor cerebri, and anti-anabolic action which has led to increased BUN, azotemia, acidosis, hyperphosphatemia, pancreatitis, and abnormal liver function tests. Potential for Microbial Overgrowth: BACFENSSI may result in overgrowth of non-susceptible organisms, including fungi. If such infections occur, institute appropriate therapy.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (≥2% and more frequent than control) in patients administered BACFENSSI were incision site reactions, procedural pain, anemia, and wound dehiscence.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy: BACFENSSI may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risk to the fetus.

Lactation: Breastfeeding is not recommended for 38 days after administration of BACFENSSI.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Anticoagulants: Patients receiving anticoagulant therapy may require adjustment of their anticoagulant dosage.

These are not all of the possible adverse reactions associated with BACFENSSI.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact PolyPid Ltd. at 1-877-940-1929 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is an innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to elevating treatment effectiveness, right where care begins. The Company develops long-acting, controlled-release drugs designed to deliver therapy precisely at the site of care, addressing critical unmet medical needs across a wide and diverse pipeline spanning surgical care, metabolic diseases, and beyond. PolyPid's lead product, BACFENSSI® (D-PLEX100), is approved by the FDA to reduce the occurrence of surgical site infections in adults and pediatric patients weighing 45 kg or more undergoing colorectal surgery with incision lengths greater than 20 cm. For additional Company information, please visit and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Words such as“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“estimates,”“potential,”“may,”“will” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the anticipated timing of the U.S. commercial launch of BACFENSSI by Azurity and Azurity's launch preparations; the potential commercialization of BACFENSSI in the United States and Canada, including the timing, scope and success of commercialization efforts, potential reimbursement for BACFENSSI, including the anticipated timing and outcome of a CMS decision on NTAP; potential marketing exclusivity for BACFENSSI; the potential label expansion of BACFENSSI, including the planned initiation of communications with the FDA and the anticipated timing of potential label expansion; the EMA's review of the MAA for D-PLEX100 and the anticipated timing of a decision; the Company's ability to manufacture and supply BACFENSSI to Azurity in sufficient quantities and in compliance with current good manufacturing practices; and the therapeutic and commercial potential and market acceptance of BACFENSSI. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: the Company's dependence on the commercial success of BACFENSSI, its only approved product, within the scope of its approved indication; the Company's dependence on Azurity for the commercialization of BACFENSSI in the United States and Canada; the degree of market acceptance of BACFENSSI by surgeons, hospitals, formulary committees and payors; the availability and adequacy of reimbursement; the Company's ability to manufacture BACFENSSI at commercial scale at its single manufacturing facility in Israel; post-approval regulatory requirements, including any post-marketing commitments, labeling restrictions, safety findings or regulatory actions; competition; product liability claims; the scope and enforceability of the Company's intellectual property and regulatory exclusivity; the Company's need for additional capital; and political, economic and military conditions in Israel. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on February 25, 2026, and in its subsequent reports on Form 6-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. PolyPid is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts

Company Contact:

PolyPid Ltd.

Ori Warshavsky

908-858-5995

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