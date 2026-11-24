MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Feature Impact) The way children learn about money when they're young can shape the financial decisions they make for the rest of their lives. Parents don't need to wait until kids have jobs or bank accounts to start teaching financial literacy – there are important lessons to be found in small, everyday moments too.

For families whose children received $250 through Michael and Susan Dell's commitment to invest $6.25 billion in the 530A (Trump) Accounts of 25 million children across the U.S., that investment can be more than money set aside for the future. It can provide a natural opening to talk about saving, investing, patience and long-term financial goals.

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Consider these simple money lessons parents can share with their children.

Money Is a Limited Resource

Many people's first money lesson is that it doesn't grow on trees, and it's a classic for a reason. The takeaway: money isn't unlimited and won't replenish itself whenever kids want something.

Parents can demonstrate budgeting using age-appropriate methods like filling a bowl with coins representing income then using smaller bowls to show how different amounts go toward housing, food and other expenses. Once essential needs are covered, there may only be a few coins left for wants, providing an opportunity to discuss financial responsibility and priorities.

Every Dollar Has a Job

Teach kids how to allocate money for different purposes by introducing simple concepts like“Save, Spend, Share:”



Save: Set money aside for large future purchases, like a bike or video game.

Spend: Use this money for short-term wants, like ice cream or small toys – but when it's gone, it's gone. Share: Ask kids to choose a cause they care about, like a local animal shelter or toy drive, to show how giving back makes a difference.



Investing Puts Money to Work for the Future

Early saving and investing are powerful ways to build future wealth for milestones like education, home buying and retirement. For 25 million American children, their journey comes with a free head start.

A $250 deposit from Michael and Susan Dell is waiting in the 530A (Trump) Accounts of eligible children in certain ZIP codes. Parents can use Invest America's free ZIP code checker to see whether their areas were included. This money comes with no cost or obligation and is invested for the long term, so every passing year gives it the opportunity to grow more.

“The best way to understand investing is to own an investment,” said Matt Lira, executive director at Invest America.“With money already in their accounts, children don't have to imagine how the market works. They can see it for themselves, ask questions and build the confidence to make smart choices about money as they grow up.”

Every American child under 18 with a Social Security number now has a 530A (Trump) Account. Even children who don't qualify for the $250 may receive contributions from other sources. Once parents and guardians claim the account, families can see real money invested in the market, check in on it together and watch how it changes over time. It turns investing from an idea into something children can see for themselves. Visit TrumpAccounts.gov to get started.

Delayed Gratification Helps Reach Goals

In a world where instant gratification is often just a click away, impulsive spending has never been easier. That's why one of the most valuable financial lessons parents can teach is that waiting can be rewarding. If kids think of money as a plant, patience is how they water it until it grows high enough to reach their goals.

Encourage thoughtful consumption habits like sleeping on big purchases and weighing what they're willing to sacrifice today so they can save for something better.

Good Money Management Comes from Practice

Financial wisdom isn't taught in a day. Like learning to read or play an instrument, it takes small, repeated lessons and opportunities for hands-on practice to build money skills. Kids often learn as much from mistakes as successes, so let them make their own choices, experience consequences and experiment with priorities as you help guide them toward a healthy relationship with money.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

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