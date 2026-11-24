MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Transparent permitting and interagency coordination, coupled with Phoenix's clean rare earth process, accelerate deployment of critical domestic rare earth capacity

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. Senate advances bipartisan permitting reform through the American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, Phoenix Tailings has been awarded FAST-41 Transparency coverage for Project Freedom's Rochester Rare Earth Separation Facility, establishing a more coordinated and predictable permitting pathway as the company advances toward commercial-scale deployment.

“Americans need rare earth freedom now,” said Nick Myers, CEO and Co-Founder at Phoenix Tailings.“We cannot wait a decade. American sovereignty depends on our ability to produce the materials that power modern society. FAST-41 Transparency coverage brings incredible visibility and coordination to the permitting process, ensuring we move the Freedom Separation facility in Rochester, New York, forward with the speed, safety and environmental responsibility the American people deserve.”

“In order to achieve energy dominance and sustained economic growth, it is crucial that we produce critical minerals and rare earth elements right here in America,” said Emily Domenech, Permitting Council Executive Director.“These two projects will help bring an end to U.S. dependence on foreign adversaries and develop a cutting-edge future for all Americans.”

The designation brings greater transparency and interagency coordination across federal, state and local permitting. Coupled with Phoenix's clean rare earth separation process, it creates a clearer path to rapidly deploy critical domestic rare earth capacity.

The Department of War will serve as the lead federal permitting agency for the Rochester facility, coordinating the federal permitting process and working across agencies to support an efficient and transparent review.

Phoenix's FAST-41 coverage comes as the U.S. Senate passed the bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026, a broad permitting reform package designed to accelerate environmental reviews, improve coordination and timelines, and provide greater certainty for major American energy, infrastructure and critical mineral projects.

The legislation, which has received strong White House support and now moves to the House of Representatives, reinforces the same objective as Phoenix's FAST-41 coverage: making it possible to build critical American industrial capacity faster while maintaining environmental review and accountability.

For Phoenix, that momentum is particularly significant. FAST-41 Transparency coverage brings greater visibility to the permitting review process as the company advances Freedom Separation toward commercial deployment. Phoenix intends to make Rochester a cornerstone of an independent rare earth supply chain, producing the critical materials American manufacturers need to function.

About the Permitting Council and FAST-41

Established in 2015 by Title 41 of the Fixing America's Surface Transportation Act (FAST-41), the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council (Permitting Council) is a federal agency charged with improving the transparency and predictability of the federal environmental review and authorization process for certain critical infrastructure projects. The Permitting Council is composed of the Permitting Council Executive Director, who serves as the Council Chair; 13 federal agency Council members; and the Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. The Office of the Executive Director coordinates federal environmental reviews and authorizations for projects that seek and qualify for FAST-41 coverage, which are in turn entitled to comprehensive permitting timetables and transparent, collaborative management of those timetables on the Federal Permitting Dashboard.

About Phoenix Tailings

Phoenix Tailings is building the world's most advanced rare earth and critical minerals manufacturing platform. The company combines breakthrough chemistry, industrial hardware, and digital infrastructure to produce the materials that power modern technology. By rebuilding domestic separation, refining, and metal production capabilities, Phoenix Tailings is strengthening America's industrial base, securing critical supply chains, and accelerating the future of advanced manufacturing.

Media contact: Max Fresen | Phoenix Tailings | ... | 1-781-831-2661