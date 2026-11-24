MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boca Raton hair restoration surgeon curates physician-formulated gifts for thinning hair, scalp health and everyday "Self Care for Hair," with Black Friday early-access savings at DrAlanBauman.com







BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gift-givers looking for something more meaningful than another sweater can now shop a hair health gift guide from Board-Certified Hair Restoration Physician Dr. Alan Bauman, MD, founder of FL-based Bauman Medical. The collection, available at DrAlanBauman.com, includes physician-formulated shampoos, peptide serums, nutritional supplements, scalp-care tools, FDA-cleared low-level laser devices and gift e-cards for in-office experiences. It is organized into curated "Gifts for Her Hair Health" and "Gifts for His Hair Health" collections.







"Hair is one of the most personal parts of how we see ourselves. When someone is dealing with thinning or shedding, a thoughtful gift that supports their routine can mean a lot more than people expect," said Dr. Bauman. "I wanted this guide to make it easy to give the gift of healthier-looking hair, whether you're spending twelve dollars or making a bigger investment in someone you love."

For a limited time, shoppers will receive an automatic 25% off through Monday, November 30, 2026 as part of Bauman's Black Friday Early Access event. Domestic orders over $35 ship free.

Stocking Stuffers and Gifts Under $100



Super-Biotin 10K (from $12): a daily biotin supplement and an easy add-on for anyone building a hair-care routine.

Multi Collagen Hair Complex (from $65): a collagen powder that fits into a morning smoothie or coffee routine.

Stemvoke Stem Cell Release Caps (60 capsules, $80): a nutritional supplement and a natural pick for the biohacker or longevity enthusiast on your list.

Manta Pulse Professional Scalp Massage Brush ($85): a scalp brush that turns shampooing into a spa-style scalp massage. Hairatin Fibers ($99, four shades): hair fibers that instantly camouflage thinning areas, ideal for holiday photos and parties.



The Daily Ritual: BOOST DHT-Control System

The centerpiece of the guide is Dr. Bauman's bestselling, newly reformulated BOOST DHT-Control Shampoo & Conditioner Kit.

For a ready-made gift, the BOOST Kit + MANTA Pulse Scalp Brush Bundle ($163) puts the full in-shower routine in one box.

"A healthy scalp is the foundation for healthy hair, and the shower is where most people's routine already happens," said Dr. Bauman. "BOOST is the easiest upgrade I can recommend for anyone, man or woman, who's noticing their hair isn't what it used to be."

For the Routine-Builder



PEPgro AM + PM Hair Peptide Serum (from $148): a day-and-night peptide system. The AM formula is designed to energize follicles during the day, and the PM formula supports scalp and follicle wellness overnight. The Preppie Elite Suite (from $178): a scalp serum delivery system paired with PEPgro serum, for precise at-home application.



The Splurge: Low-Level Laser Therapy for Hair Growth at Home

For the ultimate hair health gift, Bauman offers two FDA-cleared low-level laser therapy (LLLT) caps: the Bauman LIGHTSPEED V8 LaserCap ($3,000) and the award-winning Bauman TURBO LaserCap ($5,200), which the company calls the most technologically advanced portable FDA-cleared LLLT device for hair growth available. They can be used to treat thinning hair in just five minutes a day, without any risks or side effects. Both hair growth caps are portable and rechargeable, so wearers can use them at home, at work or while traveling.

Experiences and Gift E-Cards

For last-minute shoppers or the person who has everything, Bauman Medical offers gift e-cards:



Bauman ScalpMakeoverTM Experience (from $220): a science-based trichology scalp treatment at salonB, the head spa inside Bauman Medical in Boca Raton. It's a relaxing treat that also supports scalp and hair health.

Private One-on-One Consultation with Dr. Bauman ($500) Bauman Medical E-Gift Card (from $100), good toward products, devices and treatments, and Dr. Alan Bauman E-Gift Card (from $10), good toward the online product line.



The full gift guide is available at DrAlanBauman.com/collections/gifts-for-her-hair-health and DrAlanBauman.com/collections/gifts-for-his-hair-health.

About Alan J. Bauman, MD

Alan J. Bauman, MD, ABHRS, IAHRS, FISHRS, is a board-certified hair restoration physician and the founder and CEO of Bauman Medical in Boca Raton, Florida. Since opening his practice in 1997, he has treated nearly 36,000 patients and performed more than 14,000 hair transplant surgeries, along with more than 14,000 PRP (platelet-rich plasma) treatments since 2008. He helped pioneer Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) and is one of the first and only physicians on the East Coast offering hair follicle stem cell banking. Dr. Bauman has been named North America's Top Hair Restoration Surgeon by Aesthetic Everything 10 years in a row, and Forbes named him one of "10 CEOs Transforming Healthcare in America." He developed his product line to translate clinical experience into everyday hair and scalp care. Learn more at BaumanMedical.com and DrAlanBauman.com.

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