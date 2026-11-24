Norman Alexander Shares Cinematic Pop-Soul Ballad "Save Me"

NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Norman Alexander is a Jamaican-born, New York-based contemporary pop singer-songwriter and performer. He writes the way he lives: literally, with nothing hidden behind metaphor. His songs live in the space between pain, accountability, love, and grace. He isn't writing from a place of healing. He's writing from the in-between, and that's where his music finds people.

His sound is raw and unfiltered, a pop-soul ballad with a cinematic edge. On stage, he isn't chasing applause. He's there to connect and to make the room feel less alone, and audiences describe what happens as almost spiritual.

In the studio, Norman spends much of his time getting his own intentions out of the way, staying flexible and letting each song become what it needs to be.

Norman has headlined Vegandale in California and Houston, sold out New York's Rockwood Music Hall twice, and performed at TEDx. He has reached 300,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and built an audience of 13K on Instagram through honest, character-driven content. His upcoming single,“Soldier Boy,” looks at how childhood trauma shows up in adult relationships: we're grown, but when things get complicated, the wounded kid takes over and we lash out.

Next, Norman is finishing his debut album and building toward a sold-out headline show at SOB's in New York in March 2027. He is working toward a Tiny Desk performance, a SXSW stage, and features in established outlets, all in service of one image: a room full of people who came to listen.

Norman is a father first, and everything he makes comes from one goal: to turn survival into something that helps people who are still in the middle of theirs.



Alexander co-produced“Save Me” with Jaquan Baldwin, also known as Quan. He describes the song as an attempt to understand what happens to someone who has hurt another person and must live with that knowledge.“For me, it is about wanting to be loved even though you do not think you are worthy of it, while carrying shame.”

The lyrics also give voice to a parent who remembers lying with their face pressed into the sheets, already thinking about how to leave. What they'll tell their children someday can wait. What they can do for them now comes down to a decision Alexander puts in everyday language:“I knew enough / to get in my car / and start driving.” The refrain keeps returning to the children and to the parent's hope that they can be spared some of what happened in that home.

For the video, Alexander directed a one-take piece in a single room, imagining how it might feel to encounter the work in a gallery. Still images share the screen with glitching footage. In one frame, he lies nearly naked on a rumpled white sheet. Alongside it, a hazy wide shot shows how little space he takes up beneath two tall windows. Scripture stays fixed below both images.

Alexander never stands upright. Hands reach toward him to offer comfort, and water runs through the piece. The video closes in the room where it began. Beneath him, the passage that opened with a recollection of bitterness is still there, its final lines offering the possibility of compassion again in the morning.

More Norman Alexander at HIP Video Promo

More Norman Alexander on his website

More Norman Alexander on Instagram

Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HIP Video Promo Presents: Norman Alexander releases new music video for "SAVE ME" News Provided By HIP Video Promo November 24, 2026, 20:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.