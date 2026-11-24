Cahill Releases "Cahill's Christmas Megamix," Lead Track From Cahill's Christmas, Vol. 2

UNITED KINGDOM, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- An old Christmas favorite found a new audience in 2025 when Cahill's instrumental version of“Jingle Bells” became the soundtrack to TikTok videos that have since amassed 450 million views. The figure reflects views of videos using the track, rather than streams of the recording itself, but the reach is spectacularly striking. Now Cahill follows that response with Cahill's Christmas, Vol. 2, a six-track collection arriving November 24th through Ansatz Music Group, the label whose artists include Milky Chance, SUPER HI and Petit Biscuit.

Leading the collection is“Cahill's Christmas Megamix,” which brings familiar Christmas melodies together in a festive burst of sonically ebullient dance music. A new instrumental version of“O Come, All Ye Faithful” takes a different approach, giving one traditional carol room to shine. Both tracks draw on Cahill's club background, reworking seasonal favorites without losing the tunes that make them instantly recognizable. The megamix brings the party;“O Come, All Ye Faithful” gives a beloved melody its own moment.

Producer Scott Rosser now leads Cahill, which he originally formed with Anton Powers and Tim Condran. The project broke through in 2007 with its debut single,“Trippin On You,” a club favorite that reached No. 21 on the UK national chart. Support came from Radio 1, Galaxy, Kiss and MTV Dance. Further releases included“Sex Shooter,”“Crush On You,”“Feel The Love,” and“Into My Life,” establishing Cahill in the UK commercial dance scene. Chart success and broadcaster support pointed to the mix of club and mainstream pop music that would shape Cahill's later work.

Remixing became another major part of the project's identity. Cahill has completed more than 200 official remixes, with credits spanning Rihanna, Mariah Carey, Calvin Harris, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Robbie Williams, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus. Reworking established songs for dance audiences has long been part of Rosser's work. Christmas carols present a different kind of source material, but the task is familiar: take a melody people know and find another way for it to move.

The official videos borrow the look of classic claymation Christmas movies, giving that throwback holiday style a contemporary update. Paired with Cahill's dance arrangements, the visuals recall the Christmas specials of sixty years ago. The contrast suits the recordings: current dance music set against a visual style associated with an earlier generation of holiday entertainment. The videos extend the nostalgic appeal of the carols while letting Cahill's arrangements inhabit a more contemporary setting.

After the response to“Jingle Bells” in 2025, Rosser is turning his attention to another set of seasonal favorites. Led by the megamix and“O Come, All Ye Faithful,” Cahill's Christmas, Vol. 2 arrives November 24th through Ansatz Music Group, continuing the project's meeting of Christmas tradition and electrifying dance music.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Cahill releases new holiday music video "Cahill's Christmas Megamix" News Provided By HIP Video Promo November 24, 2026, 20:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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