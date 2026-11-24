Route-du-Rhum 2026 Winners

Copyright: Région Guadeloupe

The 13th edition of the Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe crowned its six category champions on the Mémorial ACTe stage in Pointe-à-Pitre.

POINTE-à-PITRE, GUADELOUPE, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following three weeks of high-stakes solo transatlantic racing from Saint-Malo to Pointe-à-Pitre, the 13th edition of the Route du Rhum – Destination Guadeloupe has officially crowned its six category champions. Celebrated across two vibrant ceremonies on the Mémorial ACTe stage in Pointe-à-Pitre, the 2026 fleet showcased record-breaking speed, generational talent, and restored maritime legends while serving as a premier economic catalyst for Guadeloupe and the wider Caribbean basin.Held every four years since 1978, the world's leading Single-handed Trans-Atlantic Race (STAR) is open to six classes of monohull and multihull boats. From the ultra-fast foiling trimarans of the Ultim clas,s to classic ocean-racing monohulls, six skippers claimed victory across the 3,542-nautical-mile (6,560 km) solo crossing:.Ultim (Overall Line Honors): Tom Laperche (SVR-Lazartigue) captured overall victory in a commanding 6 days, 13 hours, 27 minutes, and 40 seconds. Making his Route du Rhum debut at age 29, Laperche set a blistering record across the Atlantic, crossing the finish line more than 15 hours ahead of runner-up Thomas Coville..Ocean Fifty: Basile Bourgnon (Edenred 5) secured top honors in the 50-foot multihull division with a crossing time of 9 days, 17 hours, and 10 minutes, holding off a fiercely competitive pack to finish over seven hours clear of second place..IMOCA: Corentin Horeau (MACSF) dominated the premier 60-foot foiling monohull fleet, arriving in Pointe-à-Pitre just two minutes after the Ocean Fifty winner in 9 days, 17 hours, and 12 minutes, over 26 hours ahead of his closest rival..Vintage Multi: Damien Seguin (Arkéa – Handicap International) claimed victory aboard his historic ORMA trimaran in 11 days, 8 hours, and 22 minutes, finishing nearly 18 hours ahead of the rest of the classic multihull fleet..Class40: Achille Nebout (Amarris) triumphed in the race's largest and tightest monohull class after 14 days, 1 hour, and 2 minutes at sea, edging out runner-up Guillaume Pirouelle by a razor-thin margin of just 27 minutes..Vintage Mono: Kieran Le Borgne (Armor-Lux – Le Finistère Assurance) completed the winners' roster in 15 days, 13 hours, and 37 minutes. Sailing Aïto-a restored two-time Vendée Globe-winning yacht rescued after 13 years of abandonment-the 28-year-old skipper delivered one of the edition's most celebrated maritime stories.The Route-du-Rhum is about far more than a contest at sea. The race constitutes a bridge between histories and generations, cultures and expertise, talents and initiatives, people and regions. The event provides an opportunity to reconnect, share experiences and celebrate the links that unite communities across the Atlantic. The Caribbean's maritime heritage, from traditional sailing and canot saintois racing around the islands of Guadeloupe, to offshore competitions, remains vibrant and makes a major contribution to the economic development of the region.A Vital Economic Engine for Guadeloupe and the CaribbeanBeyond its prestige on the international sailing calendar, the quadrennial arrival of the Route du Rhum remains one of the single most impactful economic drivers for Guadeloupe and the region..Tens of Millions in Direct Economic Returns: Following the 2022 edition-which generated nearly €29.6 million in total economic impact and €26.9 million in direct visitor spending across the archipelago-the Région Guadeloupe projected €30 million to €35 million in regional economic benefits for the 2026 edition. Regional economic officials estimate a return of roughly five euros generated for every euro of public investment..Cross-Sector Commercial Growth: Financial activity extends well beyond hotels, restaurants, and coastal hospitality. Local transportation, maritime logistics, real estate, construction, and event services experience sustained surges in demand, supporting hundreds of local jobs throughout the multi-week arrival festivities in Pointe-à-Pitre and Basse-Terre..Global Showcase for Caribbean Exports and Agri-Food: As the headline destination partner, Guadeloupe utilizes both the departure village in Saint-Malo and the arrival docks in Pointe-à-Pitre as an international commercial showcase, for which agrifood exporters from other Caribbean islands were invited as well. Local distillers, sugar producers, agri-food businesses, and artisans leverage the race's massive European and international media footprint to expand export markets and strengthen Caribbean trade ties..The i-NOVA Technopole (led by Région Guadeloupe) welcomed a delegation of companies from other Caribbean islands at the Route-du-Rhum village. The event brought to fruition the return component of the Soft Landing economic co-operation programme of Guadeloupe and the Caribbean Industrial Research Institute (CARIRI). This two-year programme is financed by the Regional Co-operation Fund of the Préfecture of Guadeloupe..Advancing the Blue Economy and Regional Tourism: Hosted alongside institutional forums led by the Comité du Tourisme des Îles de Guadeloupe (CTIG) and European co-operation programmes such as Interreg, the event positions Guadeloupe as a premier hub for nautical tourism, yachting infrastructure, and sustainable blue-economy innovation across the Antilles.### ENDS ###

Jo Spalburg

Caribbean Media Partners

+ +447808585515

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Route du Rhum–Destination Guadeloupe 2026 celebrates its Winners and Delivers Major Economic Momentum Across the Region. News Provided By CMP November 24, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



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