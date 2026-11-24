MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in Netcapital Inc., The Chemours Company, Millrose Properties, Inc., and Gildan Activewear Inc.

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: Netcapital Inc., The Chemours Company, Millrose Properties, Inc., and Gildan Activewear Inc. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL )



Class period: December 15, 2021 to September 3, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: Chance v. Netcapital Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court District of Massachusetts



The Netcapital Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Over the Class Period, Netcapital improperly recognized material revenues from what were, in reality, sham consulting agreements with entities controlled by Defendant John Fanning; (ii) The consulting agreements were backdated and in some cases forged, and Netcapital Advisors provided little if any meaningful consulting services; (iii) The Portfolio Company transactions were improperly undisclosed related-party transactions involving John Fanning; and (iv) Netcapital's certifications pursuant to the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 were false.

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC )



Class period: February 20, 2026 to August 4, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 7, 2026 Case: Darcy v. The Chemours Company et al., filed in the U.S. District Court District of Delaware (Wilmington)



The Chemours Company complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants had materially overstated aftermarket demand for their Opteon products; (ii) demand for such products was decreasing as a result of Defendants' overselling Opteon products in the preceding fiscal year; and (iii) as a result of these undisclosed issues, Defendants' financial guidance for the 2026 fiscal year was unreliable.

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP )



Class period: February 7, 2025 to October 2, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 8, 2026 Case: Rubenstsein et al. v. Millrose Properties, Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida



The Millrose Properties, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose's objectives were not limited to engaging in land purchases, horizontal development, and homesite option purchase arrangements for Lennar and potentially other homebuilders and developers; (ii) despite representations to the contrary, Millrose would in fact enter into lease agreements and would have tenants in its properties; (iii) Millrose would purchase $200 million worth of properties from Lennar; and (iv) Millrose would lease the properties purchased from Lennar out at a loss.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL )



Class period: February 19, 2025 to June 15, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 14, 2026 Case: Cortez v. Gildan Activewear Inc. et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Northern District of New York



The Gildan Activewear Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Gildan did not have adequate internal controls; and (ii) Gildan used channel stuffing to create an appearance of revenue.

Next steps for investors in these cases

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

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Telephone: (215) 638-4847

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