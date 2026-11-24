MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Jordan Crenshaw, Senior Vice President at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Technology Engagement Center, conducts nationwide media tour in conjunction with D S Simon Media on the topic of a new U.S. Chamber survey finding small businesses are nearly eight times more likely to report AI creating jobs than reducing headcount

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The debate around AI often focuses on job losses. A new U.S. Chamber survey finds small businesses are nearly eight times more likely to report AI creating jobs than reducing headcount.

The report finds that 47% of small businesses say AI is creating jobs at their companies, while 6% report AI-related headcount reductions.

AI use among small businesses has also climbed rapidly. Two-thirds now use AI, up from 23% in 2023. Businesses report using it for marketing, customer service, accounting, sales, and cybersecurity.

That matters because small businesses employ roughly half of private-sector workers in the United States.

Jordan Crenshaw from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's Technology Engagement Center answered some of the most pressing questions on this topic:

We hear a lot about AI replacing workers. Your research found small businesses are nearly eight times more likely to report job creation than job losses. What's behind that finding?



Small businesses using artificial intelligence are defying expectations and thriving. In fact, our national research found that 47% of small businesses say AI has helped them grow their workforce, compared with just 6% that report reducing headcount because of the technology. And overwhelmingly, we're seeing positive results across the country, with 89% of small businesses using AI reporting workforce growth over the past year.

Small-business use of AI has grown dramatically in recent years. How are small businesses actually using these tools day to day?



Small Businesses are using AI for a wide variety of purposes, from sending marketing emails and conducting quick research to crunching numbers, managing accounting and improving security. What we've found is that small business owners are incredibly inventive and entrepreneurial in how they use these tools. They're finding ways to reduce costs, identify product suppliers and even personalize advertising to better reach their customers.

What surprised you most about the research?



One of the most interesting findings is that the rate of AI adoption continues to accelerate. Just a few years ago, only about a quarter of small businesses were using AI. Today, that number has grown to roughly two-thirds of small businesses across the country. What's particularly interesting is that most small businesses are spending about $250 a month on these tools, demonstrating how they can leverage AI and scale their operations in a highly cost-effective way.

What should policymakers keep in mind as they consider AI regulation and oversight?



Small businesses are in a unique position. They need regulatory certainty, but they don't have the same resources as larger companies to navigate competing and conflicting laws across the country. That's why we've found that around 60% of small businesses are concerned that a patchwork of state laws will make it more difficult for them to compete. In fact, roughly three-quarters say that losing access to these tools would hurt their ability to grow. That's why it's so important to establish a single national framework with one consistent set of rules across the country. To learn more, visit uschamber.com.

For more information visit: USCHAMBER.COM/TECHNOLOGY/2026-EMPOWERING-SMALL-BUSINESS-REPORT

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Media Contact

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D S Simon Media

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A video accompanying this announcement is available at