MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Entrepreneur Behind Record-Breaking Business.com Deal to Bring BloodTest.com to Market

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marc Ostrofsky, serial entrepreneur behind the $7.5 million Business.com deal and an early investor in Theranos, today announced his plans to bring BloodTest.com to market in early 2027. The announcement comes as A24's documentary“You Can See Everything,” directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, has renewed attention on Theranos and its founder, Elizabeth Holmes.

While he invested in Theranos, Ostrofsky pitched BloodTest.com to Holmes and bought the domain after she expressed interest. When Theranos collapsed, his investment became worthless, but the domain was still his.

“I made two very different bets. I invested in Theranos, and I bought a name that describes something millions of people already do every day,” Ostrofsky said.“The investment went to zero. When the documentary came out, it took me back to those early conversations with Elizabeth. Then it hit me: I still owned BloodTest.com. The name tells you exactly what it's for, and I'm ready to see what someone can build with it.”

The global blood testing market was estimated at $104 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research. BloodTest.com gives a diagnostic lab or at-home testing company a name that tells consumers exactly what they'll find and could serve as a single place to find and order blood tests.

“BloodTest.com gives a diagnostic lab, an at-home testing company or a digital health platform a name that tells consumers immediately what they'll find. A buyer could use it to launch a testing brand or give consumers one place to find and order blood tests,” Ostrofsky added.

Short, memorable domain names tied to a major industry can attract significant buyer interest because of their traffic and discoverability. Whether it's from ads, affiliate links or lead generation, a high-traffic domain like bloodtest.com could also earn through paid search traffic or by redirecting visitors to a related business.

Ostrofsky is available for interviews on his experience as an early Theranos investor, his reaction to the film, and plans for the domain's sale.

About Marc Ostrofsky

Marc Ostrofsky is an entrepreneur, investor and New York Times bestselling author who helped pioneer the domain name market. In 1999, he sold Business.com in a deal reported at $7.5 million, a record for a domain name at the time, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. He went on to co-found Internet REIT (iREIT), which built a portfolio of approximately 400,000 domain names with backing from Ross Perot's Perot Investments and Maveron, the venture capital firm co-founded by Starbucks executive Howard Schultz.

His books include “Get Rich Click!”, a guide to finding business opportunities online, and“Word of Mouse,” which explores how digital technology is changing everyday life.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at