Chetu has successfully undergone its 16th consecutive System and Organization Controls (SOC 1®) Type 2 independent audit, which found no exceptions.

- Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of ChetuSUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Chetu, a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions, has successfully undergone its 16th consecutive System and Organization Controls (SOC 1) Type 2 independent audit, which found no exceptions. The examination evaluates Chetu's internal controls that are relevant to financial reporting at its clients' organizations.The examination was conducted in accordance with applicable criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). A SOC 1Type 2 report assesses whether relevant controls are appropriately designed and function effectively over a defined period.“Securing our 16th consecutive SOC 1Type 2 examination without exceptions demonstrates Chetu's dedication to maintaining strong internal controls,” said Atal Bansal, Founder and CEO of Chetu.“Our clients demand that we handle their sensitive information responsibly, and we take that responsibility seriously.“We emphasize security, accountability, and transparency with our clients' private information,” he added.“We are constantly evaluating our processes as technology environments and client requirements evolve.”SOC 1Type 2 examinations are particularly relevant to organizations that outsource services affecting financial reporting. The resulting independent report gives clients and their auditors information they can use when assessing the controls maintained by service providers. By evaluating control performance over time, rather than examining control design alone, the report provides insight into how effectively those controls operate in practice. This is especially important for businesses that depend on external technology partners to support financial processes and manage information across interconnected digital systems.For more information about Chetu, please visit .About Chetu:Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global leader in AI and digital transformation solutions. Chetu's specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Inc. 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients' needs. Chetu's Track2AITM framework helps organizations move from AI assessment to deployment through eight strategic steps. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, with 10 locations across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Chetu works with clients around the world.

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Chetu successfully completes 16th consecutive SOC 1® Type 2 independent audit News Provided By Chetu November 24, 2026, 20:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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