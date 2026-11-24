Mississauga clinic expands its TMS offerings with convenient five and six-day treatment approaches

- Dr. Darren HolubMISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NextWave TMS has expanded its treatment offerings for major depressive disorder with accelerated Deep TMS approaches designed to shorten the intensive phase of treatment. The new options complement the clinic's existing traditional TMS programs, giving eligible patients access to modern treatment protocols based on their clinical needs and preferences. TMS is a Health Canada-approved treatment for major depression, OCD, and other conditions. It is an ideal option when medications have caused side effects or failed to provide relief, or for patients who simply prefer a proven non-medication approach.Unlike conventional TMS, which typically involves 36 treatment sessions over nine weeks, modern accelerated protocols concentrate multiple short sessions into fewer treatment days, with comparable or even superior results. NextWave's primary accelerated offerings include the six-day Accelerated BrainsWay SWIFT protocol, which is followed by a structured taper, and an intensive five-day SAINT-Inspired approach. The clinic also offers access to a new investigational ONE-D protocol, which delivers 20 treatment sessions in a single day. These options can substantially improve treatment access for patients who live farther distances or who maintain busy schedules.“For patients living with major depression, treatment can already feel like a long road, and committing to weeks of frequent appointments can make that road even harder,” said Dr. Darren Holub, Interventional Psychiatrist at NextWave TMS.“What makes these accelerated approaches so compelling is the ability to concentrate an intensive course of brain stimulation into days rather than months. That represents an exciting change in how TMS can be delivered. The response and remission rates reported in the literature are also very impressive, and we are pleased to bring these emerging treatment options to our patients. These schedules can offer greater flexibility, while treatment selection remains guided by the evidence and individual circumstances.”Three Accelerated Approaches- Accelerated BrainsWay SWIFT Protocol: The intensive phase is delivered across six treatment days within an initial 14-day period, with five 10-minute sessions per treatment day, followed by a four-week taper. Published research reports an 88% response rate and a 78% remission rate, with responses often occurring within the first 14 days and median time to remission of 21 days.- SAINT-Inspired Protocol: Inspired by the initial studies performed at Stanford University, this intensive approach delivers ten 10-minute treatment sessions per day over five consecutive days. Research from the SAINT trials reported a 90% response rate and an 86% remission rate, with average response occurring in 2.3 days and remission in 2.6 days.- ONE-D TMS Protocol: This is a modern, investigational, off-label approach, conceptualized by researchers at the University of Toronto, and currently being provided internationally, including at hospitals affiliated with Harvard University. This protocol delivers 20 three-minute sessions during a single 9.5-hour treatment day, with rest periods in between. The approach incorporates single doses of physician-prescribed pre-treatment medication. Preliminary evidence suggests response rates of 87–91% and remission rates of 56–71%, with average response at approximately two weeks, remission at three to four weeks and maximal effects by six weeks.Response generally refers to a reduction of at least 50% in depressive symptoms, while remission refers to near-complete resolution of symptoms. Outcomes vary, and protocol suitability is determined through an individualized medical assessment. Published study findings are not NextWave-specific outcomes and do not predict an individual patient's results.Expanding TMS Treatment OptionsNextWave continues to offer traditional TMS (also known as repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) and standard intermittent theta-burst stimulation (iTBS) alongside its accelerated approaches. Traditional TMS involves 36 20-minute treatment sessions over a nine-week treatment schedule, while standard iTBS uses shorter stimulation sessions (three minutes each) over a similar overall treatment course. The accelerated protocols provide additional scheduling options by concentrating treatment into intensive periods ranging from a single day to six days, depending on the protocol.All protocols are delivered using the BrainsWay Deep TMS system with certified TMS therapists under the medical oversight of Dr. Darren Holub, a TMS-trained interventional psychiatrist. Patients remain awake during this non-invasive treatment, with protocol selection based on a comprehensive medical consultation.Patients may contact the clinic directly, with or without a physician referral, to arrange a consultation regarding their suitability for TMS. For more information about treatment options at NextWave TMS, call 905-275-6899 or visit NextWaveTMS.About NextWave TMSNextWave TMS is a psychiatrist-led clinic in Mississauga, Ontario, specializing in transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS). Directed by Dr. Darren Holub-who trained at the University of Toronto, McMaster University, and Harvard University-the clinic delivers personalized TMS treatments under expert medical supervision. Consultations focus on assessing patient suitability and building an individualized treatment plan for each patient's specific clinical needs.

Dr. Darren Holub

NextWave TMS

+1 905-275-6899

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NextWave TMS Expands Major Depression Treatment Options with Accelerated Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation News Provided By Dr. Darren Holub, NextWave TMS November 24, 2026, 20:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Science, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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