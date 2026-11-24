MENAFN - EIN Presswire) AD1 Hospitality announced the success of leveraging Uber for Business to modernize airport transportation at its airport-area hotels.

- Jon McMillianAVENTURA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AD1 Hospitality, a hotel management and development company operating Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham, Choice, and boutique properties across six states, today announced results from a four-month pilot using Uber for Business to replace traditional airport shuttles. The initiative has reduced airport transportation costs by approximately 75% at The Harrison Hotel in Hollywood, Fla., while reducing typical guest pickup times to eight minutes or less.The pilot is running at The Harrison Hotel in Hollywood, Fla., and TownePlace Suites Raleigh Durham Airport/Morrisville in Morrisville, N.C. Instead of running a traditional shuttle, each hotel now arranges and pays for on-demand Uber rides for guests traveling to and from the airport, at no cost to the guest.How the Pilot WorksFront desk staff request rides on a guest's behalf through a centralized Uber for Business dashboard, where managers can also track trip spending and ride activity. Every ride is billed to the hotel's Uber for Business account.Because staff book the ride, guests don't need the Uber app or a smartphone.ResultsThe Harrison Hotel previously paid more than $8,000 per month for a shuttle shared with two neighboring properties under a package agreement. Guests often waited 40 to 50 minutes for the shuttle to complete its loop, and staff coordinated pickups with drivers by radio. Over the four-month pilot, the hotel's airport transportation costs have dropped by about 75%, representing potential annual savings of more than $70,000.. The average ride costs $25, and cars typically arrive within 8 minutes of being requested, whether the guest is at the airport or the hotel.At TownePlace Suites Raleigh Durham Airport/Morrisville, complimentary, on-demand transportation to and from Raleigh-Durham International Airport has been particularly well received by corporate travelers and the hotel's business travel accounts.What They're Saying"Our business travel accounts tell us on-demand airport rides are a real reason they book with us. My front desk team can arrange a ride in seconds instead of working around a shuttle schedule," said Heather Cannon, General Manager, TownePlace Suites Raleigh Durham Airport/Morrisville."Running a hotel well comes down to removing friction for guests and staff alike. With Uber for Business, our teams spend less time coordinating transportation and more time taking care of guests, and we have clear visibility into every ride. The results at The Harrison and TownePlace Suites give us a strong case for expanding the program across our airport-area hotels," said David Fernandez, Senior Vice President of Operations, AD1 Hospitality."Airport transportation is one of the first things travelers check when they choose a hotel, and a 40-minute shuttle wait was costing us goodwill before guests ever reached the front desk. Now we can promise a door-to-door ride in minutes, which is a much stronger message for our direct booking channels. Lowering costs while improving the guest experience is the best outcome an operator can ask for," said Jon McMillian, Vice President of Marketing and eCommerce, AD1 Hospitality."Hotels are constantly looking for ways to deliver a better guest experience while running more efficient operations," said Matt Pflanzer, Sales Manager, Hospitality & Entertainment Verticals, Uber for Business. "Ground transportation is a great example of where they can do both. With Uber for Business, hotels can offer guests the convenience of on-demand, individual rides, without the complexities of managing a dedicated fleet. AD1 Hospitality is a great example of how a thoughtful change can make a meaningful difference for both guests and hotel operators."What's NextBuilding on results at both pilot hotels, AD1 Hospitality plans to evaluate the program at additional airport-area hotels across its portfolio. The company will track cost, ride volume and guest feedback through the peak winter cruise season to guide the next phase of the rollout.About AD1 HospitalityAD1 Hospitality is a hotel management, development and marketing company operating Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Wyndham and Choice branded and boutique properties across six states. Learn more at .

Jon McMillian

AD1 Hospitality

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AD1 Hospitality Reimagines Airport Transportation with Uber for Business, Cutting Shuttle Costs by 75% at Pilot Hotels News Provided By AD1 Hospitality November 24, 2026, 20:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry



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